Zia Cooke Net Worth



Zia Cooke is a talented basketball player who has made a name for herself in the world of sports. She is known for her exceptional skills on the court and has quickly risen to fame in the basketball community. As of the year 2024, Zia Cooke’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, but her impact goes far beyond just her financial success.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Zia Cooke:

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings: Zia Cooke was born on July 16, 2001, in Toledo, Ohio. She discovered her love for basketball at a young age and began playing competitively in middle school. Her talent was evident early on, and she quickly rose through the ranks to become a standout player in high school.

2. College Career: Zia Cooke went on to play college basketball at the University of South Carolina, where she continued to excel on the court. She quickly became a key player for the Gamecocks and helped lead the team to multiple victories throughout her college career.

3. WNBA Draft: In 2023, Zia Cooke declared for the WNBA Draft after an impressive college career. She was selected as the 10th overall pick by the Atlanta Dream, marking a significant moment in her basketball journey.

4. Rookie Season: Zia Cooke’s rookie season in the WNBA was a success, as she quickly made a name for herself as a talented and dynamic player. She showcased her skills on the court and earned the respect of her teammates and fans alike.

5. Off the Court: In addition to her success on the court, Zia Cooke is also known for her philanthropic efforts and community involvement. She is passionate about giving back to her community and often volunteers her time to help those in need.

6. Endorsement Deals: As her star continues to rise, Zia Cooke has secured several endorsement deals with top brands in the sports industry. These partnerships have helped to increase her visibility and further solidify her status as a rising star in the basketball world.

7. Social Media Presence: Zia Cooke is active on social media, where she has a large following of fans who admire her both on and off the court. She frequently shares updates about her career, training regimen, and personal life with her followers.

8. Personal Life: Zia Cooke is known for her strong work ethic and dedication to her craft. She is a fierce competitor on the court but is also known for her kindness and humility off the court. She values hard work, perseverance, and determination in all aspects of her life.

9. Future Endeavors: As Zia Cooke continues to grow and evolve as a player, there is no doubt that she has a bright future ahead of her in the world of basketball. She is poised to become a key player in the WNBA and will likely continue to inspire others with her talent and determination.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions about Zia Cooke:

1. What is Zia Cooke’s age?

Zia Cooke was born on July 16, 2001, making her 23 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Zia Cooke?

Zia Cooke stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall.

3. What is Zia Cooke’s weight?

Zia Cooke’s weight is approximately 150 pounds.

4. Is Zia Cooke married or dating anyone?

As of the year 2024, Zia Cooke has chosen to keep her personal life private, and it is unknown if she is married or dating anyone.

5. What is Zia Cooke’s net worth?

Zia Cooke’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million as of the year 2024.

6. What college did Zia Cooke attend?

Zia Cooke attended the University of South Carolina, where she played college basketball for the Gamecocks.

7. What position does Zia Cooke play?

Zia Cooke is a guard who is known for her scoring ability and playmaking skills on the court.

8. What team does Zia Cooke play for in the WNBA?

Zia Cooke plays for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA.

9. What is Zia Cooke’s playing style?

Zia Cooke is known for her quickness, agility, and scoring ability on the court. She is a versatile player who can create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates.

10. How did Zia Cooke get into basketball?

Zia Cooke discovered her love for basketball at a young age and began playing competitively in middle school. She quickly excelled in the sport and continued to hone her skills throughout her career.

11. What are Zia Cooke’s career goals?

Zia Cooke’s career goals include becoming a top player in the WNBA, winning championships, and inspiring others with her talent and determination.

12. Does Zia Cooke have any siblings?

It is unknown if Zia Cooke has any siblings, as she has chosen to keep her personal life private.

13. What are Zia Cooke’s hobbies outside of basketball?

Zia Cooke enjoys spending time with her family and friends, volunteering in her community, and staying active through various fitness activities.

14. What challenges has Zia Cooke faced in her career?

Zia Cooke has faced various challenges throughout her career, including injuries, setbacks, and tough competition. However, she has always persevered and continued to push herself to succeed.

15. How does Zia Cooke stay in shape?

Zia Cooke stays in shape by following a strict training regimen that includes daily workouts, practice sessions, and a healthy diet. She prioritizes her physical fitness to ensure that she is always at the top of her game.

16. What advice would Zia Cooke give to aspiring basketball players?

Zia Cooke would advise aspiring basketball players to work hard, stay focused, and never give up on their dreams. She believes that with dedication and determination, anything is possible.

17. What are Zia Cooke’s plans for the future?

Zia Cooke’s plans for the future include continuing to grow and evolve as a player, inspiring others with her talent and determination, and making a positive impact in the world of basketball.

In summary, Zia Cooke is a talented and driven basketball player who has quickly made a name for herself in the sports world. With her exceptional skills on the court, philanthropic efforts, and dedication to her craft, she is poised to have a bright future ahead of her. As of the year 2024, Zia Cooke’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, but her impact goes far beyond just her financial success. She is a role model for aspiring athletes everywhere and continues to inspire others with her talent and determination.



