Zeke Elliott Net Worth



Ezekiel “Zeke” Elliott is a professional American football running back for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL). Known for his exceptional speed, power, and agility on the field, Zeke has become one of the most prominent players in the league. With his impressive performance and strong work ethic, Zeke has managed to amass a significant net worth. In this article, we will delve into Zeke Elliott’s net worth and explore some interesting facts about the talented athlete.

1. Zeke Elliott’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Zeke Elliott’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. This includes his earnings from his NFL contracts, endorsements, and other business ventures. Zeke signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, making him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league.

2. Early Life and Career

Zeke Elliott was born on July 22, 1995, in Alton, Illinois. He attended Ohio State University, where he played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes. During his time at Ohio State, Zeke emerged as one of the top running backs in the country, earning numerous accolades and awards.

3. NFL Career

Zeke was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in his rookie season, leading the league in rushing yards and earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Since then, Zeke has continued to excel on the field, solidifying his reputation as one of the best running backs in the NFL.

4. Endorsements and Business Ventures

In addition to his NFL salary, Zeke Elliott has secured several lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Nike, Pepsi, and EA Sports. He has also ventured into business, investing in real estate and other ventures to diversify his income streams.

5. Philanthropy

Zeke Elliott is actively involved in philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable organizations and causes. He has donated both time and money to initiatives that aim to improve the lives of underprivileged youth and promote education and health in communities across the country.

6. Personal Life

Zeke Elliott is known for his charismatic personality and outgoing nature off the field. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends, as well as engaging in activities such as traveling, gaming, and music. Zeke is also a proud pet owner and often shares photos of his beloved dogs on social media.

7. Social Media Presence

Zeke Elliott has a strong presence on social media, with millions of followers across platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. He regularly shares updates about his life, workouts, and game highlights, connecting with fans and followers from around the world.

8. Legal Issues

Despite his success on the field, Zeke Elliott has faced some legal challenges throughout his career. In 2017, he was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. However, Zeke successfully appealed the suspension and continued to play for the Cowboys.

9. Future Outlook

As Zeke Elliott continues to excel in his NFL career, his net worth is expected to grow even further in the coming years. With his talent, work ethic, and business acumen, Zeke is poised to become one of the wealthiest and most successful athletes in the world.

