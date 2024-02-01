Yvonne De Carlo Net Worth



Yvonne De Carlo is best known for her iconic role as Lily Munster in the classic TV series “The Munsters.” However, her career spanned over six decades and she appeared in over 100 films and television shows. Yvonne De Carlo’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be around $30 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Yvonne De Carlo:

1. Yvonne De Carlo was born Margaret Yvonne Middleton on September 1, 1922, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She was of Spanish, Italian, and Scottish descent.

2. She began her career as a dancer and singer in nightclubs and theaters before transitioning to acting. Her breakout role came in 1945 when she starred in the film “Salome, Where She Danced.”

3. Yvonne De Carlo was known for her versatility as an actress, appearing in a wide range of genres including musicals, westerns, comedies, and dramas. Some of her most notable films include “Criss Cross,” “The Ten Commandments,” and “McLintock!”

4. In addition to her work in film, Yvonne De Carlo also had a successful career in television. She starred in the TV series “The Munsters” from 1964 to 1966, earning her a new generation of fans.

5. Yvonne De Carlo was a talented singer and dancer, showcasing her skills in several films and TV shows. She released several albums throughout her career and performed in numerous stage productions.

6. Yvonne De Carlo was married twice in her lifetime. Her first marriage was to actor Robert Morgan in 1955, but the couple divorced in 1973. She later married stuntman Bob Morgan in 1955, and they remained together until his death in 1999.

7. Yvonne De Carlo was a devoted mother to her two sons, Bruce and Michael. She balanced her successful career with her role as a parent, often bringing her children to film sets and events.

8. Yvonne De Carlo was a philanthropist and supported various charitable organizations throughout her life. She was particularly passionate about animal rights and worked with several animal welfare organizations.

9. Yvonne De Carlo passed away on January 8, 2007, at the age of 84. She left behind a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry and is remembered as a talented and versatile actress.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Yvonne De Carlo:

1. How old was Yvonne De Carlo when she passed away?

Yvonne De Carlo was 84 years old when she passed away on January 8, 2007.

2. How tall was Yvonne De Carlo?

Yvonne De Carlo was 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall.

3. What was Yvonne De Carlo’s weight?

Yvonne De Carlo’s weight was not publicly disclosed.

4. Who was Yvonne De Carlo’s spouse?

Yvonne De Carlo was married to two men in her lifetime – actor Robert Morgan and stuntman Bob Morgan.

5. Did Yvonne De Carlo have any children?

Yes, Yvonne De Carlo had two sons, Bruce and Michael, from her marriage to Robert Morgan.

6. What was Yvonne De Carlo’s most famous role?

Yvonne De Carlo is best known for her role as Lily Munster in the TV series “The Munsters.”

7. Did Yvonne De Carlo win any awards?

Yvonne De Carlo was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in “Criss Cross.”

8. What was Yvonne De Carlo’s net worth in 2024?

Yvonne De Carlo’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be around $30 million.

9. What was Yvonne De Carlo’s first major film role?

Yvonne De Carlo’s first major film role was in the 1945 film “Salome, Where She Danced.”

10. Did Yvonne De Carlo have any musical talents?

Yes, Yvonne De Carlo was a talented singer and dancer, showcasing her skills in several films and TV shows.

11. What was Yvonne De Carlo’s nationality?

Yvonne De Carlo was Canadian.

12. What was Yvonne De Carlo’s heritage?

Yvonne De Carlo was of Spanish, Italian, and Scottish descent.

13. What was Yvonne De Carlo’s favorite charity?

Yvonne De Carlo was particularly passionate about animal rights and supported various animal welfare organizations.

14. What was Yvonne De Carlo’s favorite film role?

Yvonne De Carlo considered her role in “The Ten Commandments” to be one of her favorite film roles.

15. Did Yvonne De Carlo have any siblings?

Yvonne De Carlo had a younger brother named Peter.

16. Did Yvonne De Carlo have any pets?

Yes, Yvonne De Carlo was a devoted animal lover and had several pets throughout her life.

17. What was Yvonne De Carlo’s favorite pastime?

Yvonne De Carlo enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and working on her charity endeavors.

In conclusion, Yvonne De Carlo was a talented and versatile actress who left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Her net worth in 2024 is a testament to her successful career and enduring popularity among fans. Yvonne De Carlo will always be remembered for her iconic roles and contributions to film and television.



