Yung Miami Net Worth 2024



Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, is a talented rapper and one half of the popular hip-hop duo City Girls. Known for her fierce and confident persona, Yung Miami has made a name for herself in the music industry with her infectious rhymes and unique style. As of 2024, Yung Miami’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Yung Miami:

1. Yung Miami was born on February 11, 1994, in Miami, Florida. She grew up in the notorious Opa-locka neighborhood, where she faced many challenges and obstacles growing up. Despite her difficult upbringing, Yung Miami was determined to make a better life for herself through her music.

2. Yung Miami rose to fame as one half of the rap duo City Girls, alongside her childhood friend JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson). The duo gained popularity with their hit singles “Twerk” and “Act Up,” which showcased their bold and unapologetic lyrics.

3. In 2018, Yung Miami faced a personal tragedy when her boyfriend and the father of her son, Jai Wiggins, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting. The loss was devastating for Yung Miami, but she channeled her grief into her music and used it as motivation to succeed in her career.

4. Yung Miami is known for her glamorous and bold fashion sense, often rocking colorful wigs, designer outfits, and statement accessories. She has become a style icon in the hip-hop community, inspiring fans with her fearless and confident looks.

5. In addition to her music career, Yung Miami has also dabbled in acting, appearing in the 2019 film “I Got the Hook-Up 2” alongside fellow rapper Master P. She has expressed interest in pursuing more acting opportunities in the future and expanding her creative endeavors beyond music.

6. Yung Miami is a proud mother to a son named Jai Wiggins Jr., whom she affectionately calls “Juicy.” She often shares photos and videos of her son on social media, showcasing her love and devotion to her family.

7. Yung Miami is currently in a relationship with producer Southside, who is known for his work with artists like Future, Gucci Mane, and 21 Savage. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Summer Miami, in October 2019.

8. Yung Miami is a strong advocate for women empowerment and frequently speaks out on social issues affecting women, particularly in the music industry. She uses her platform to uplift and inspire other women to pursue their dreams and not be afraid to speak their minds.

9. Despite facing criticism and backlash from critics and haters, Yung Miami remains unapologetically herself and continues to thrive in her career. She is a testament to perseverance and resilience, showing that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Yung Miami:

1. How old is Yung Miami?

Yung Miami was born on February 11, 1994, making her 30 years old in 2024.

2. What is Yung Miami’s height and weight?

Yung Miami stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

3. Is Yung Miami married?

Yung Miami is not married but is currently in a relationship with producer Southside.

4. How many children does Yung Miami have?

Yung Miami has two children, a son named Jai Wiggins Jr. and a daughter named Summer Miami.

5. What is Yung Miami’s real name?

Yung Miami’s real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee.

6. How did Yung Miami become famous?

Yung Miami rose to fame as one half of the rap duo City Girls, known for their hit singles “Twerk” and “Act Up.”

7. What other ventures is Yung Miami involved in?

In addition to her music career, Yung Miami has dabbled in acting and has expressed interest in pursuing more opportunities in the future.

8. What is Yung Miami’s relationship with her City Girls partner, JT?

Yung Miami and JT are childhood friends and have been making music together as City Girls since their teenage years. They have a close bond and continue to collaborate on music together.

9. What sets Yung Miami apart from other female rappers?

Yung Miami’s bold and unapologetic persona, as well as her unique fashion sense, sets her apart from other female rappers in the industry.

10. What challenges has Yung Miami faced in her career?

Yung Miami has faced personal tragedy, criticism, and backlash throughout her career but has overcome these challenges with resilience and determination.

11. How does Yung Miami use her platform to empower women?

Yung Miami advocates for women empowerment and speaks out on social issues affecting women, using her platform to uplift and inspire others.

12. What are Yung Miami’s future plans for her career?

Yung Miami plans to continue making music, exploring acting opportunities, and expanding her creative endeavors beyond the music industry.

13. What impact has Yung Miami had on the hip-hop community?

Yung Miami has made a significant impact on the hip-hop community with her infectious rhymes, bold style, and empowering message for women.

14. What is Yung Miami’s relationship with her fans?

Yung Miami has a strong and loyal fan base who admire her authenticity, confidence, and talent as a rapper.

15. How does Yung Miami balance her music career and motherhood?

Yung Miami prioritizes her family and finds a balance between her music career and motherhood, often sharing moments with her children on social media.

16. What is Yung Miami’s advice for aspiring female rappers?

Yung Miami encourages aspiring female rappers to stay true to themselves, work hard, and not be afraid to speak their minds in a male-dominated industry.

17. What can we expect from Yung Miami in the future?

Fans can expect more hit music, bold fashion statements, and inspiring messages from Yung Miami as she continues to dominate the hip-hop scene.

In summary, Yung Miami is a talented and resilient rapper who has made a name for herself in the music industry with her bold style, empowering lyrics, and infectious personality. As of 2024, her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, and she continues to inspire fans with her music and advocacy for women empowerment. Yung Miami is a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop community, and her future looks brighter than ever.



