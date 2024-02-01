Yalitza Aparicio Net Worth



Yalitza Aparicio is a Mexican actress who gained international fame for her role in the critically acclaimed film “Roma.” Since her breakthrough performance, Aparicio has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, earning accolades for her talent and dedication to her craft. As a result, many fans are curious about Yalitza Aparicio’s net worth and other aspects of her life. In this article, we will delve into her net worth, interesting facts, and answer some common questions about this talented actress.

Yalitza Aparicio’s net worth as of 2024 is estimated to be around $3 million. This figure reflects her earnings from her acting career, endorsements, and other business ventures. Aparicio’s rise to fame has been meteoric, and she has quickly established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Her net worth is expected to continue to grow as she takes on more challenging roles and expands her brand.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Yalitza Aparicio:

1. Yalitza Aparicio was born on December 11, 1993, in Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, Mexico. She grew up in a small indigenous community and had dreams of becoming a teacher before pursuing acting.

2. Aparicio’s breakout role came in 2018 when she was cast as Cleo, a domestic worker in the film “Roma.” Her performance earned her critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

3. Despite her lack of formal acting training, Aparicio’s natural talent and raw emotional depth captivated audiences and critics alike. She has been praised for her authenticity and ability to bring depth and nuance to her characters.

4. In addition to her acting career, Aparicio is a passionate advocate for indigenous rights and women’s empowerment. She uses her platform to raise awareness about social issues and promote positive change in her community.

5. Aparicio’s success in “Roma” opened doors for her in Hollywood, and she has since starred in several other projects, including the film “Presencias” and the TV series “Everything Will Be Fine.”

6. Aparicio has been recognized for her contributions to the entertainment industry with numerous awards and accolades. She has been honored with the Order of the Aztec Eagle, Mexico’s highest honor for foreign nationals, and has been named one of Time magazine’s Most Influential People.

7. Aparicio is known for her understated elegance and grace on the red carpet. She has become a fashion icon, often dazzling in designer gowns and accessories at premieres and events.

8. Aparicio is also a talented singer and musician. She has showcased her vocal abilities in various performances and has expressed a desire to explore music further in the future.

9. Despite her newfound fame and success, Aparicio remains humble and grounded. She credits her family and community for supporting her journey and keeping her grounded in her roots.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Yalitza Aparicio:

In summary, Yalitza Aparicio is a talented actress who has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with her powerful performances and dedication to social causes. Her net worth, estimated at $3 million in 2024, reflects her success and potential for future growth in the industry. As a fashion icon, advocate, and musician, Aparicio continues to inspire and empower others with her authenticity and grace. Her journey is a testament to the power of talent, hard work, and unwavering dedication to one’s craft.



