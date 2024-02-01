Woody Strode Net Worth



Woody Strode was a legendary actor and athlete whose career spanned over five decades. Born on July 25, 1914, in Los Angeles, California, Strode is best known for his roles in classic films such as “Spartacus,” “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” and “Posse.” Aside from his successful acting career, Strode was also a talented athlete, excelling in both football and wrestling. His unique combination of athleticism and charisma made him a standout star in Hollywood during the mid-20th century.

One of the most common questions people have about Woody Strode is his net worth. As of 2024, Woody Strode’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. While this may not be as high as some of his contemporaries, Strode’s impact on the entertainment industry and his lasting legacy make him a true icon.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Woody Strode:

1. Early Life and Athletic Career: Woody Strode was born as Woodrow Wilson Woolwine Strode in Los Angeles, California. He attended UCLA, where he excelled in both football and wrestling. Strode was a talented athlete and even competed in the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, where he placed fifth in the decathlon.

2. Breaking Barriers: Strode was one of the first African-American athletes to break into the world of professional football. He played for the Los Angeles Rams in the 1940s, paving the way for future generations of black athletes in the NFL.

3. Acting Career: Strode made his acting debut in the 1941 film “Sundown,” but it wasn’t until the 1950s that he began to gain recognition as an actor. He appeared in a number of Western films, often playing roles that challenged stereotypes and showcased his talent as a versatile actor.

4. Collaboration with John Ford: Strode had a close working relationship with legendary director John Ford, who cast him in several of his films, including “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” and “Sergeant Rutledge.” Ford recognized Strode’s talent and often gave him roles that allowed him to shine on screen.

5. Iconic Roles: Strode is perhaps best known for his role as the gladiator Draba in the 1960 film “Spartacus.” His powerful performance in the film earned him critical acclaim and solidified his status as a leading man in Hollywood.

6. Activism: Strode was a vocal advocate for civil rights and social justice throughout his life. He used his platform as a public figure to speak out against racism and discrimination, and he was actively involved in the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

7. Personal Life: Strode was married three times and had several children. He was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his craft, both as an athlete and as an actor.

8. Legacy: Woody Strode’s impact on the entertainment industry is still felt today. He broke down barriers for African-American actors and athletes and paved the way for future generations to succeed in Hollywood.

9. Awards and Recognition: Strode received several awards and accolades throughout his career, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was also inducted into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame in 1979.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions about Woody Strode:

1. What is Woody Strode’s net worth?

As of 2024, Woody Strode’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

2. How old was Woody Strode when he passed away?

Woody Strode passed away on December 31, 1994, at the age of 80.

3. How tall was Woody Strode?

Woody Strode was 6 feet 4 inches tall.

4. Who was Woody Strode married to?

Woody Strode was married three times during his life.

5. Did Woody Strode have any children?

Yes, Woody Strode had several children.

6. What sports did Woody Strode excel in?

Woody Strode excelled in both football and wrestling.

7. What was Woody Strode’s most iconic role?

Woody Strode is perhaps best known for his role as Draba in the film “Spartacus.”

8. Did Woody Strode receive any awards for his work?

Yes, Woody Strode received several awards and accolades throughout his career.

9. Was Woody Strode involved in activism?

Yes, Woody Strode was a vocal advocate for civil rights and social justice.

10. What was Woody Strode’s first film role?

Woody Strode’s first film role was in the 1941 film “Sundown.”

11. How did Woody Strode break into the world of professional football?

Woody Strode was one of the first African-American athletes to play in the NFL, paving the way for future generations of black athletes.

12. Who did Woody Strode collaborate with on several films?

Woody Strode had a close working relationship with director John Ford, who cast him in several of his films.

13. What role did Woody Strode play in “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance”?

Woody Strode played the role of Pompey, the loyal servant to John Wayne’s character.

14. What was Woody Strode’s involvement in the civil rights movement?

Woody Strode was actively involved in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, using his platform to speak out against racism and discrimination.

15. What was Woody Strode’s most challenging role?

Woody Strode’s role as Draba in “Spartacus” was one of his most challenging and iconic roles.

16. How did Woody Strode leave a lasting legacy in Hollywood?

Woody Strode broke down barriers for African-American actors and athletes, paving the way for future generations to succeed in Hollywood.

17. What was one of Woody Strode’s most notable achievements?

Woody Strode competed in the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, where he placed fifth in the decathlon.

In conclusion, Woody Strode was a trailblazing actor and athlete whose impact on the entertainment industry is still felt today. His dedication to his craft, his talent as a performer, and his advocacy for social justice make him a true icon. Woody Strode’s net worth may not be as high as some of his contemporaries, but his legacy as a pioneer in Hollywood is priceless.



