Wizkid Net Worth 2024



Wizkid is one of the most successful and influential musicians in Nigeria and across the globe. With his unique blend of Afrobeats and R&B, he has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. As of 2024, Wizkid’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million, making him one of the wealthiest musicians in Africa.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Wizkid and his incredible rise to fame:

1. Early Life: Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, was born on July 16, 1990, in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria. He grew up in a large family and discovered his love for music at a young age. Wizkid started singing and performing in church before pursuing a career in the music industry.

2. Musical Breakthrough: Wizkid gained recognition in 2010 with the release of his debut single, “Holla at Your Boy,” which quickly became a hit in Nigeria. He followed up with several successful singles and his debut album, “Superstar,” in 2011, which solidified his status as a rising star in the music industry.

3. International Success: Wizkid’s music has crossed borders and gained popularity beyond Africa. He has collaborated with international artists such as Drake, Beyoncé, and Chris Brown, expanding his fan base globally. His hit songs like “Ojuelegba” and “Come Closer” have topped charts around the world.

4. Awards and Accolades: Wizkid has received numerous awards for his music, including multiple BET Awards, MOBO Awards, and MTV Africa Music Awards. He was the first African artist to win a Billboard Music Award for his collaboration with Drake on the hit song “One Dance.”

5. Business Ventures: In addition to his music career, Wizkid has ventured into business by launching his own record label, Starboy Entertainment. He has also invested in real estate and other business ventures, further diversifying his income streams.

6. Philanthropy: Wizkid is known for his philanthropic efforts and has been involved in various charitable initiatives to give back to his community. He has supported causes such as education, healthcare, and youth empowerment, making a positive impact on the lives of many.

7. Fashion Icon: Wizkid is not only known for his music but also for his fashion sense. He has been a trendsetter in the fashion industry, collaborating with brands and designers to create his own unique style. His signature look often includes bold prints, colorful patterns, and statement accessories.

8. Personal Life: Wizkid is a private person when it comes to his personal life, but he has been romantically linked to several women in the past. He is a father of three children from different relationships, and he values his role as a father above all else.

9. Future Plans: As Wizkid continues to grow and evolve as an artist, he has ambitious plans for the future. He aims to further expand his music empire, collaborate with more international artists, and continue to inspire the next generation of musicians.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Wizkid:

1. How old is Wizkid in 2024?

Wizkid was born on July 16, 1990, so he would be 34 years old in 2024.

2. What is Wizkid’s height and weight?

Wizkid’s height is approximately 5 feet 4 inches, and his weight is around 65 kg.

3. Is Wizkid married?

Wizkid is not married but has been in relationships with several women in the past.

4. Who is Wizkid dating?

Wizkid keeps his personal life private, so it is not publicly known who he is currently dating.

5. How did Wizkid become famous?

Wizkid gained fame through his music career, starting with the release of his debut single “Holla at Your Boy” in 2010.

6. What is Wizkid’s net worth in 2024?

As of 2024, Wizkid’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million.

7. What are some of Wizkid’s hit songs?

Some of Wizkid’s hit songs include “Ojuelegba,” “Come Closer,” “Fever,” and “Joro.”

8. Does Wizkid have any children?

Wizkid is a father of three children from different relationships.

9. What record label does Wizkid own?

Wizkid owns his own record label called Starboy Entertainment.

10. Has Wizkid won any awards?

Yes, Wizkid has won numerous awards for his music, including BET Awards, MOBO Awards, and MTV Africa Music Awards.

11. What is Wizkid’s philanthropic work?

Wizkid is involved in various charitable initiatives, supporting causes such as education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

12. Who has Wizkid collaborated with?

Wizkid has collaborated with international artists such as Drake, Beyoncé, and Chris Brown.

13. What are Wizkid’s future plans?

Wizkid aims to expand his music empire, collaborate with more international artists, and inspire the next generation of musicians.

14. What is Wizkid’s fashion style?

Wizkid is known for his bold prints, colorful patterns, and statement accessories, making him a fashion icon.

15. What sets Wizkid apart from other musicians?

Wizkid’s unique blend of Afrobeats and R&B, his international success, and his philanthropic efforts set him apart from other musicians.

16. How has Wizkid impacted the music industry?

Wizkid has broken barriers and opened doors for African artists to gain recognition on the global stage, paving the way for future generations.

17. What advice does Wizkid have for aspiring musicians?

Wizkid encourages aspiring musicians to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

In conclusion, Wizkid’s net worth in 2024 reflects his incredible success and influence in the music industry. With his talent, hard work, and dedication, he has become a household name and a role model for aspiring musicians around the world. Wizkid’s journey from a young boy in Lagos to a global superstar is a testament to his resilience and passion for music, and his future looks brighter than ever.



