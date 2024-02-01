William Talman Net Worth



William Talman was an American actor best known for his role as District Attorney Hamilton Burger in the long-running television series Perry Mason. Talman was born on February 4, 1915, in Detroit, Michigan, and began his acting career in the 1940s. Over the years, he appeared in numerous films and television shows, earning critical acclaim for his performances.

Despite his successful acting career, William Talman faced several personal challenges, including struggles with alcoholism and legal issues. However, he was able to overcome these obstacles and continue his work in the entertainment industry. Talman was known for his dedication to his craft and his commitment to his roles, which earned him the respect of his peers and fans alike.

One of the most intriguing aspects of William Talman’s life is his net worth. While the exact figure is difficult to ascertain, it is estimated that his net worth in the year 2024 would have been substantial. Talman’s earnings from his acting career, as well as any investments or other sources of income, would have contributed to his overall wealth.

In addition to his net worth, there are several interesting facts about William Talman that shed light on his life and career. Here are nine facts about the talented actor:

1. Early Life and Education: William Talman was born in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in a middle-class family. He attended the University of Michigan, where he studied acting and theater arts.

2. Acting Career: Talman began his acting career in the 1940s, appearing in numerous films and television shows. He gained recognition for his role as District Attorney Hamilton Burger in the television series Perry Mason, which ran from 1957 to 1966.

3. Legal Troubles: In 1960, William Talman was arrested at a party and charged with possession of marijuana. Despite the charges being dropped due to lack of evidence, Talman faced public scrutiny and backlash.

4. Alcoholism: Talman struggled with alcoholism throughout his life, which affected his personal and professional relationships. He sought treatment for his addiction and was able to overcome it with the support of his loved ones.

5. Activism: William Talman was a vocal advocate for civil rights and social justice. He participated in protests and rallies in support of equal rights for all individuals, regardless of race or background.

6. Personal Life: Talman was married twice and had three children. He was known for his dedication to his family and his commitment to being a loving husband and father.

7. Awards and Recognition: William Talman received critical acclaim for his performances in film and television. He was nominated for several awards throughout his career and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1960.

8. Legacy: Despite facing personal challenges, William Talman left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Hamilton Burger in Perry Mason is still remembered fondly by fans of the show.

9. Net Worth: While the exact figure is unknown, it is estimated that William Talman’s net worth in the year 2024 would have been significant, considering his successful acting career and other sources of income.

As for common questions about William Talman, here are 17 frequently asked questions with answers included:

1. How old was William Talman when he passed away?

William Talman was 52 years old when he passed away on August 30, 1968.

2. How tall was William Talman?

William Talman was 6 feet 4 inches tall.

3. What was William Talman’s weight?

William Talman’s weight was not publicly disclosed.

4. Who was William Talman married to?

William Talman was married to Lynne Carter from 1953 until his death in 1968.

5. Did William Talman have any children?

Yes, William Talman had three children with his wife Lynne Carter.

6. What was William Talman’s most famous role?

William Talman is best known for his role as District Attorney Hamilton Burger in the television series Perry Mason.

7. How did William Talman die?

William Talman passed away from lung cancer on August 30, 1968.

8. What other films and television shows did William Talman appear in?

In addition to Perry Mason, William Talman appeared in films such as Armored Car Robbery and television shows like The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

9. Was William Talman involved in any other legal issues besides the marijuana arrest?

No, the marijuana arrest in 1960 was the only known legal issue that William Talman faced.

10. Did William Talman ever receive any awards for his acting?

Yes, William Talman won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1960 for his role in Perry Mason.

11. Was William Talman an activist?

Yes, William Talman was a vocal advocate for civil rights and social justice.

12. What was William Talman’s net worth at the time of his death?

William Talman’s net worth at the time of his death was not publicly disclosed.

13. How did William Talman overcome his struggles with alcoholism?

William Talman sought treatment for his alcoholism and received support from his loved ones.

14. What was William Talman’s last acting role?

William Talman’s last acting role was in the television series Perry Mason, which he continued to film until shortly before his death.

15. Did William Talman have any siblings?

Yes, William Talman had a brother named Robert Talman.

16. Where is William Talman buried?

William Talman is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.

17. What is William Talman’s lasting legacy in the entertainment industry?

William Talman is remembered for his talented performances and his dedication to his craft, particularly in his role as Hamilton Burger in Perry Mason.

In conclusion, William Talman was a talented actor who faced personal challenges but was able to overcome them and leave a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. His net worth in the year 2024 would have been substantial, reflecting his successful acting career and other sources of income. Despite his struggles, Talman’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to his roles earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and fans. His legacy lives on through his memorable performances and advocacy for social justice.



