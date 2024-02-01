

Tyrus is a well-known American actor, political commentator, and professional wrestler. He is best known for his work on Fox News as a contributor and as a co-host on the show “Gutfeld!” But who is Tyrus’ wife? Let’s delve into this topic and explore some interesting facts about Tyrus and his personal life.

1. Tyrus’ full name is George Murdoch, and he was born on February 21, 1973, in Pasadena, California. He is currently 51 years old in the year 2024.

2. Tyrus stands tall at 6 feet 7 inches and weighs around 375 pounds. His imposing physical presence has served him well in his wrestling career and on television.

3. In terms of his personal life, Tyrus has been quite private about his relationships. However, it is known that he was previously married to a woman named Ingrid Rinick. The couple tied the knot in 2006 but unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce.

4. Following his divorce from Ingrid Rinick, Tyrus has not publicly disclosed any information about his current relationship status. It is unclear whether he is currently dating anyone or if he is single.

5. Despite his private nature when it comes to his personal life, Tyrus has been open about his experiences with relationships and marriage. He has shared insights and advice on love and relationships on his social media platforms and in various interviews.

6. In addition to his work on television and in wrestling, Tyrus is also a successful entrepreneur. He has his own line of supplements and fitness products, which cater to individuals looking to improve their health and wellness.

7. Tyrus is known for his larger-than-life personality and sense of humor, which has endeared him to fans and viewers alike. His quick wit and comedic timing have made him a fan favorite on “Gutfeld!” and other shows.

8. Despite his busy schedule and demanding career, Tyrus makes time for his fans and supporters. He often interacts with them on social media, sharing updates about his life and career, as well as engaging in conversations with them.

9. Tyrus is a multifaceted individual with a wide range of interests and talents. In addition to his work in entertainment and business, he is also a dedicated philanthropist, supporting various charitable causes and organizations.

Now that we’ve explored some interesting facts about Tyrus and his personal life, let’s move on to some common questions that fans and viewers may have about him.

1. Is Tyrus currently married?

As of 2024, Tyrus is not publicly known to be married. He was previously married to Ingrid Rinick but is now divorced.

2. Does Tyrus have any children?

Tyrus has not publicly disclosed any information about having children.

3. What is Tyrus’ net worth?

Tyrus’ net worth is estimated to be in the millions, thanks to his successful career in wrestling, television, and business.

4. How did Tyrus get his start in wrestling?

Tyrus began his wrestling career in WWE (formerly known as WWF) in the early 2000s before moving on to Impact Wrestling and other promotions.

5. What is Tyrus’ real name?

Tyrus’ real name is George Murdoch.

6. Where can I watch Tyrus on television?

Fans can catch Tyrus on the Fox News show “Gutfeld!” where he serves as a co-host and political commentator.

7. What other projects has Tyrus been involved in?

In addition to his work on television, Tyrus has appeared in films and has his own line of fitness products.

8. How tall is Tyrus?

Tyrus stands at an impressive 6 feet 7 inches tall.

9. What is Tyrus’ age?

Tyrus was born on February 21, 1973, making him 51 years old in 2024.

10. Is Tyrus active on social media?

Yes, Tyrus is active on social media and often engages with his fans and followers on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

11. What is Tyrus’ favorite wrestling move?

Tyrus is known for his powerful and imposing wrestling style, but he has not publicly disclosed a favorite wrestling move.

12. Does Tyrus have any upcoming projects in the works?

As of 2024, Tyrus has not announced any specific upcoming projects, but fans can expect to see him continue his work on “Gutfeld!” and other television shows.

13. What is Tyrus’ workout routine like?

Tyrus is known for his dedication to fitness and health, and he often shares workout tips and routines on his social media platforms.

14. Does Tyrus have any pets?

Tyrus has not publicly disclosed any information about having pets.

15. What is Tyrus’ favorite thing about working on “Gutfeld!”?

Tyrus has spoken fondly of his co-hosts and the camaraderie they share on the show, as well as the opportunity to discuss important political issues with viewers.

16. Does Tyrus have any hidden talents?

Tyrus is a multi-talented individual, but he has not publicly disclosed any specific hidden talents.

17. What advice does Tyrus have for aspiring wrestlers and entertainers?

Tyrus often encourages aspiring wrestlers and entertainers to stay dedicated to their craft, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

In summary, Tyrus is a multifaceted individual with a successful career in wrestling, television, and business. While he may be private about his personal life, Tyrus has shared insights and advice on relationships and love with his fans. His larger-than-life personality and sense of humor have made him a fan favorite, and he continues to entertain and inspire audiences around the world.



