

Tyrus is a well-known name in the world of professional wrestling and media. Born George Murdoch on February 21, 1973, in Pasadena, California, Tyrus has made a name for himself as a wrestler, actor, and political commentator. But one question that many fans have is: Who is Tyrus married to?

Tyrus is currently married to a woman named Ingrid Rinck. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and have been together ever since. Ingrid Rinck is a successful entrepreneur and the CEO of Sensible Meals, a meal delivery service that focuses on healthy and convenient meals for customers. The couple has two children together and are known for their strong and loving relationship.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Tyrus and his marriage to Ingrid Rinck:

1. Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck met through mutual friends in the entertainment industry. They hit it off immediately and quickly realized they had a lot in common.

2. Ingrid Rinck has been a supportive partner to Tyrus throughout his career. She has been by his side through his wrestling days, his transition into acting, and his foray into political commentary.

3. Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck are both dedicated parents to their two children. Family is important to both of them, and they prioritize spending quality time together as a family.

4. Ingrid Rinck has her own successful career as a businesswoman. She is the CEO of Sensible Meals, a company that provides healthy and convenient meal options for customers looking to improve their health and wellness.

5. Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck are both advocates for healthy living and fitness. They often share their workout routines and healthy meal ideas on social media to inspire others to live a healthy lifestyle.

6. Despite their busy schedules, Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck make time for each other and prioritize their relationship. They often go on date nights and weekend getaways to keep the spark alive in their marriage.

7. Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck have a strong and supportive relationship. They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and always have each other’s backs no matter what.

8. Ingrid Rinck is known for her strong work ethic and dedication to her career. She is a role model for young women looking to break into the business world.

9. Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck have a strong bond that is evident to anyone who knows them. They are a power couple who support each other in all aspects of their lives.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Tyrus and his marriage to Ingrid Rinck:

1. How old is Tyrus?

Tyrus was born on February 21, 1973, so as of the year 2024, he is 51 years old.

2. How tall is Tyrus?

Tyrus stands at 6 feet 7 inches tall.

3. How much does Tyrus weigh?

Tyrus weighs around 375 pounds.

4. How long have Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck been married?

Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck got married in 2014, so as of 2024, they have been married for 10 years.

5. Do Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck have children?

Yes, Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck have two children together.

6. What does Ingrid Rinck do for a living?

Ingrid Rinck is the CEO of Sensible Meals, a meal delivery service that focuses on healthy and convenient meals for customers.

7. How did Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck meet?

Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck met through mutual friends in the entertainment industry.

8. What is Tyrus known for?

Tyrus is known for his career as a professional wrestler, actor, and political commentator.

9. How do Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck prioritize their relationship?

Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck make time for each other through date nights and weekend getaways.

10. What are some of the values that Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck share?

Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck both value family, health, and hard work.

11. How do Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck inspire others?

Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck inspire others through their dedication to healthy living and fitness.

12. What is Ingrid Rinck’s role in Tyrus’s career?

Ingrid Rinck is a supportive partner to Tyrus and has been by his side throughout his career.

13. How do Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck support each other?

Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and always have each other’s backs.

14. What is one of Ingrid Rinck’s accomplishments?

Ingrid Rinck is a successful entrepreneur and CEO of Sensible Meals.

15. How do Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck keep the spark alive in their marriage?

Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck go on date nights and weekend getaways to prioritize their relationship.

16. What is one of the things that Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck have in common?

Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck both share a passion for healthy living and fitness.

17. How would you describe the relationship between Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck?

Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck have a strong and supportive relationship built on love, trust, and mutual respect.

In conclusion, Tyrus is married to a successful entrepreneur named Ingrid Rinck. The couple has been together for 10 years and have two children. They are known for their strong and loving relationship, as well as their dedication to health and fitness. Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck are a power couple who support each other in all aspects of their lives, making them an inspiring example for others.



