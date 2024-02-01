What Is Coryxkenshinʼs Net Worth



Coryxkenshin is a popular YouTuber and gamer who has gained a massive following for his entertaining videos and engaging personality. Born Cory DeVante Williams on November 9, 1992, in Detroit, Michigan, he started his YouTube channel in 2009 and has since amassed over 10 million subscribers. Known for his gaming content, particularly in horror games, Coryxkenshin has become one of the most well-known figures in the gaming community.

One of the most frequently asked questions about Coryxkenshin is regarding his net worth. As of the year 2024, Coryxkenshin’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This impressive figure comes from a variety of sources, including his YouTube channel, brand deals, merchandise sales, and sponsorships. However, what sets Coryxkenshin apart from other YouTubers is not just his financial success, but also his commitment to giving back to his community and using his platform for good.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Coryxkenshin that set him apart from other YouTubers:

1. Philanthropy: Coryxkenshin is known for his philanthropic efforts, regularly using his platform to raise awareness and funds for various charitable causes. From supporting organizations that provide clean water to those in need to helping underprivileged children get access to education, Coryxkenshin is dedicated to making a positive impact on the world.

2. Inspirational Content: In addition to his gaming videos, Coryxkenshin also creates inspirational content that motivates and uplifts his viewers. He often shares personal stories and words of encouragement to help others overcome their own challenges and obstacles.

3. Family Values: Despite his success, Coryxkenshin remains grounded in his family values and often shares moments with his loved ones on his channel. He is known for his close relationship with his parents and siblings, who have supported him throughout his journey as a content creator.

4. Work Ethic: Coryxkenshin is admired for his work ethic and dedication to his craft. He uploads new videos regularly and is constantly looking for ways to improve and grow as a content creator.

5. Positive Influence: Coryxkenshin is a positive influence on his viewers, promoting kindness, empathy, and self-improvement. He encourages his fans to be their best selves and to always strive for greatness.

6. Humble Beginnings: Coryxkenshin started his YouTube channel as a hobby while still in high school. He never imagined that it would become his full-time career and lead to the success he has achieved today.

7. High Energy: One of the things that sets Coryxkenshin apart from other YouTubers is his high energy and infectious personality. He brings a level of excitement and enthusiasm to his videos that keeps his viewers engaged and entertained.

8. Diversity: Coryxkenshin is known for his diverse content, covering a wide range of games and genres on his channel. From horror games to action-adventure titles, there is something for everyone to enjoy on his channel.

9. Fan Interaction: Coryxkenshin is actively engaged with his fans on social media and often interacts with them through live streams and Q&A sessions. He values the support of his audience and makes an effort to connect with them on a personal level.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Coryxkenshin:

1. How old is Coryxkenshin?

Coryxkenshin was born on November 9, 1992, making him 31 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Coryxkenshin?

Coryxkenshin stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall.

3. What is Coryxkenshin’s weight?

Coryxkenshin’s weight is approximately 160 pounds.

4. Is Coryxkenshin married?

As of the year 2024, Coryxkenshin is not married.

5. Is Coryxkenshin dating anyone?

Coryxkenshin keeps his personal life private, so it is unknown if he is currently dating anyone.

6. How did Coryxkenshin get started on YouTube?

Coryxkenshin started his YouTube channel in 2009, initially creating videos as a hobby while still in high school.

7. What is Coryxkenshin’s most popular video?

One of Coryxkenshin’s most popular videos is his gameplay of the horror game “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

8. Does Coryxkenshin have any merchandise?

Yes, Coryxkenshin has a line of merchandise that includes clothing, accessories, and other items featuring his logo and branding.

9. How does Coryxkenshin give back to the community?

Coryxkenshin regularly supports charitable causes and organizations through fundraising efforts on his channel.

10. What sets Coryxkenshin apart from other YouTubers?

Coryxkenshin is known for his philanthropic efforts, inspirational content, family values, work ethic, and positive influence on his viewers.

11. How does Coryxkenshin stay motivated?

Coryxkenshin stays motivated by setting goals for himself, seeking inspiration from his fans, and constantly challenging himself to improve.

12. What are Coryxkenshin’s future plans?

Coryxkenshin plans to continue creating content that inspires and entertains his audience while also expanding his philanthropic efforts and giving back to the community.

13. How does Coryxkenshin handle criticism?

Coryxkenshin takes constructive criticism in stride and uses it as an opportunity to learn and grow as a content creator.

14. What advice does Coryxkenshin have for aspiring YouTubers?

Coryxkenshin advises aspiring YouTubers to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

15. What is Coryxkenshin’s favorite game to play?

Coryxkenshin’s favorite game to play is “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

16. What is Coryxkenshin’s favorite part of being a YouTuber?

Coryxkenshin’s favorite part of being a YouTuber is connecting with his fans and making a positive impact on their lives.

17. How can fans support Coryxkenshin?

Fans can support Coryxkenshin by subscribing to his channel, watching his videos, purchasing his merchandise, and donating to his charitable causes.

In conclusion, Coryxkenshin is not just a successful YouTuber with a high net worth, but also a positive influence on his audience and a dedicated philanthropist. His commitment to giving back to the community and using his platform for good sets him apart from other content creators. With his inspirational content, high energy, and diverse range of games, Coryxkenshin has solidified his place as one of the most beloved figures in the gaming community.



