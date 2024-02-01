What Is Carol Burnettʼs Net Worth



Carol Burnett is a legendary actress, comedian, singer, and writer who has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over six decades, she has become a household name and has amassed a considerable fortune along the way. In this article, we will explore Carol Burnett’s net worth, along with some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Carol Burnett was born on April 26, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas. She discovered her love for performing at a young age and began taking acting classes while in high school. After studying theater at UCLA, she moved to New York City to pursue a career in show business. In the early 1960s, she landed her breakthrough role on Broadway in the musical “Once Upon a Mattress,” which earned her a Tony Award nomination.

2. The Carol Burnett Show

In 1967, Carol Burnett launched her own variety show, “The Carol Burnett Show,” which became a huge success and ran for 11 seasons. The show featured a mix of comedy sketches, musical performances, and guest appearances by some of the biggest stars of the time. Burnett’s comedic talent and versatility made her a beloved figure in American households, and she won multiple Emmy Awards for her work on the show.

3. Acting Career

In addition to her work on television, Carol Burnett has appeared in numerous films and stage productions throughout her career. She has starred in movies such as “Annie” and “Noises Off,” and has appeared in Broadway productions like “Moon Over Buffalo” and “Love Letters.” Her performances have earned her critical acclaim and cemented her status as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

4. Writing and Producing

Carol Burnett is not only a talented performer but also a skilled writer and producer. She has penned several books, including her memoir “One More Time” and the novel “Carrie and Me.” She has also produced television shows and specials, showcasing her ability to excel both in front of and behind the camera.

5. Awards and Honors

Over the course of her career, Carol Burnett has received numerous accolades for her contributions to the entertainment industry. She has won multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and a Peabody Award, among others. In 2003, she was awarded the Kennedy Center Honor for her lifetime achievements in the performing arts.

6. Personal Life

Carol Burnett has been married three times and has three children. She was married to Don Saroyan from 1955 to 1962, Joe Hamilton from 1963 to 1984, and Brian Miller from 2001 until his death in 2019. Despite facing personal tragedies and challenges throughout her life, Burnett has remained resilient and continues to inspire audiences with her talent and humor.

7. Philanthropy

In addition to her successful career in entertainment, Carol Burnett is also a dedicated philanthropist. She has been involved with several charitable organizations, including the Children’s Defense Fund and the Women’s Guild of Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center. Burnett has used her platform to raise awareness and support causes that are important to her, making a positive impact on the world beyond the stage and screen.

8. Net Worth

As of 2024, Carol Burnett’s net worth is estimated to be around $45 million. This impressive sum is a testament to her long and successful career in show business, as well as her savvy business acumen and investments. Burnett’s wealth is not only a reflection of her talent and hard work but also a testament to her enduring popularity and influence in the entertainment industry.

9. Legacy

Carol Burnett’s impact on the world of entertainment cannot be overstated. She has inspired generations of performers and comedians with her unique blend of humor, wit, and heart. Her iconic characters and sketches from “The Carol Burnett Show” continue to entertain audiences to this day, and her influence can be seen in the work of countless comedians and actors who have followed in her footsteps.

In conclusion, Carol Burnett is a true legend in the world of entertainment, and her net worth is a reflection of her enduring talent and success. From her early days on Broadway to her iconic television show and beyond, Burnett has captivated audiences with her humor, charm, and undeniable talent. Her contributions to the industry have left an indelible mark, and her legacy will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come.

Common Questions About Carol Burnett:

1. How old is Carol Burnett?

Carol Burnett was born on April 26, 1933, which makes her 91 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Carol Burnett?

Carol Burnett stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. What is Carol Burnett’s weight?

Carol Burnett’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Who is Carol Burnett’s spouse?

Carol Burnett was married to Don Saroyan from 1955 to 1962, Joe Hamilton from 1963 to 1984, and Brian Miller from 2001 until his death in 2019.

5. Does Carol Burnett have children?

Yes, Carol Burnett has three children from her marriages.

6. What is Carol Burnett’s most famous role?

Carol Burnett is best known for her variety show, “The Carol Burnett Show,” which ran for 11 seasons and earned her multiple Emmy Awards.

7. What awards has Carol Burnett won?

Carol Burnett has won multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and a Peabody Award, among others.

8. What charitable organizations is Carol Burnett involved with?

Carol Burnett has been involved with organizations such as the Children’s Defense Fund and the Women’s Guild of Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center.

9. How did Carol Burnett get her start in show business?

Carol Burnett began performing in high school and studied theater at UCLA before moving to New York City to pursue a career in acting.

10. What is Carol Burnett’s net worth?

As of 2024, Carol Burnett’s net worth is estimated to be around $45 million.

11. What is Carol Burnett’s favorite role she has played?

Carol Burnett has expressed fondness for her role as Miss Hannigan in the movie “Annie.”

12. Has Carol Burnett ever written a book?

Yes, Carol Burnett has written several books, including her memoir “One More Time” and the novel “Carrie and Me.”

13. What is Carol Burnett’s favorite memory from “The Carol Burnett Show”?

Carol Burnett has cited the “Gone with the Wind” parody sketch as one of her favorite moments from the show.

14. Does Carol Burnett still perform live?

While she has scaled back on live performances in recent years, Carol Burnett occasionally makes appearances at events and television shows.

15. What is Carol Burnett’s favorite type of comedy?

Carol Burnett is known for her physical comedy and slapstick humor, which she has cited as her favorite type of comedy to perform.

16. What is Carol Burnett’s favorite movie she has starred in?

Carol Burnett has expressed admiration for the movie “Noises Off,” in which she played a leading role.

17. How does Carol Burnett stay in shape?

Carol Burnett has credited her active lifestyle, healthy diet, and regular exercise routine for helping her stay fit and healthy well into her golden years.

In summary, Carol Burnett’s net worth is a reflection of her long and successful career in the entertainment industry. With a wealth of talent, charisma, and dedication to her craft, she has earned her place as one of the most beloved and respected figures in show business. As she continues to inspire audiences and entertain fans around the world, Carol Burnett’s legacy will live on for generations to come.



