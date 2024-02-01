Walton Goggins Net Worth



Walton Goggins is a talented actor who has made a name for himself in Hollywood with his versatile performances in both television and film. With a career spanning over three decades, Goggins has built a reputation as one of the industry’s most respected actors. In 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. However, there is more to this actor than just his wealth. Here are 9 interesting facts about Walton Goggins that you may not know:

1. Early Life: Walton Goggins was born on November 10, 1971, in Birmingham, Alabama. He grew up in a working-class family and developed a love for acting at a young age. Goggins attended Lithia Springs High School in Lithia Springs, Georgia, where he participated in school plays and honed his craft.

2. Breakthrough Role: Goggins gained widespread recognition for his role as Boyd Crowder in the hit television series “Justified.” His portrayal of the charismatic and complex character earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan following. The role propelled Goggins to stardom and opened doors for him in the industry.

3. Versatility: One of the things that sets Goggins apart as an actor is his versatility. He has the ability to seamlessly transition between comedic and dramatic roles, showcasing his range and talent. From playing the lovable goofball in “The Unicorn” to the menacing villain in “Django Unchained,” Goggins can do it all.

4. Awards and Nominations: Throughout his career, Goggins has received numerous awards and nominations for his performances. He has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his work on “Justified” and “The Shield.” Goggins has also won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in “Justified.”

5. Film Career: In addition to his successful television career, Goggins has also appeared in a number of films. He has worked with acclaimed directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, and Ridley Scott. Some of his notable film credits include “The Hateful Eight,” “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp.”

6. Philanthropy: Goggins is known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to giving back to the community. He has supported various charitable organizations, including the American Cancer Society and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Goggins is passionate about using his platform to make a positive impact on society.

7. Personal Life: Walton Goggins is married to filmmaker Nadia Conners, with whom he shares a son. The couple has been together for over a decade and maintains a low-key and private lifestyle. Goggins is known for his commitment to his family and values his time spent with loved ones.

8. Passion for Acting: Acting is not just a job for Goggins, but a true passion. He approaches each role with dedication and commitment, immersing himself in the character and story. Goggins is known for his intense preparation and willingness to take on challenging and unconventional roles.

9. Future Projects: As of 2024, Walton Goggins continues to be a sought-after actor in Hollywood. He has several projects in the works, including a new television series and a feature film. Goggins shows no signs of slowing down and remains dedicated to his craft and career.

In conclusion, Walton Goggins is not just a talented actor with a substantial net worth, but a dedicated artist who is passionate about his work. His versatility, philanthropy, and commitment to his craft set him apart in the industry. As he continues to take on new challenges and projects, it is clear that Walton Goggins is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

17 Common Questions about Walton Goggins:

1. How old is Walton Goggins?

Walton Goggins was born on November 10, 1971, making him 52 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Walton Goggins?

Walton Goggins stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm).

3. What is Walton Goggins’ net worth?

As of 2024, Walton Goggins’ net worth is estimated to be around $12 million.

4. Who is Walton Goggins married to?

Walton Goggins is married to filmmaker Nadia Conners.

5. Does Walton Goggins have any children?

Yes, Walton Goggins has a son with his wife Nadia Conners.

6. What is Walton Goggins’ breakout role?

Walton Goggins’ breakout role was as Boyd Crowder in the television series “Justified.”

7. What awards has Walton Goggins won?

Walton Goggins has won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in “Justified.”

8. What is Walton Goggins’ most recent film?

As of 2024, Walton Goggins’ most recent film is “Ant-Man and The Wasp.”

9. What charitable organizations does Walton Goggins support?

Walton Goggins has supported organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

10. What is Walton Goggins’ approach to acting?

Walton Goggins approaches acting with dedication and commitment, immersing himself in each role.

11. What is Walton Goggins’ passion?

Walton Goggins is passionate about acting and using his platform to make a positive impact on society.

12. How long has Walton Goggins been married?

Walton Goggins has been married to Nadia Conners for over a decade.

13. What is Walton Goggins’ son’s name?

Walton Goggins’ son’s name has not been publicly disclosed.

14. What upcoming projects does Walton Goggins have?

Walton Goggins has several projects in the works, including a new television series and a feature film.

15. What is Walton Goggins’ hometown?

Walton Goggins was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in Lithia Springs, Georgia.

16. What is Walton Goggins’ favorite role?

Walton Goggins has expressed that his role as Boyd Crowder in “Justified” is one of his favorite roles.

17. How does Walton Goggins prepare for his roles?

Walton Goggins is known for his intense preparation and willingness to take on challenging and unconventional roles.

In summary, Walton Goggins is a talented actor with a diverse range of skills and a commitment to his craft. His net worth is a reflection of his hard work and dedication to his career. As he continues to take on new projects and challenge himself, Walton Goggins remains a respected and admired figure in the entertainment industry.



