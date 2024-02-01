Vivica Fox Net Worth



Vivica A. Fox is a multi-talented actress, producer, and television host who has made a name for herself in Hollywood. With a career spanning over three decades, she has appeared in numerous films and television shows, and has also ventured into producing and hosting. Vivica Fox’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million as of the year 2024.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Vivica Fox and her net worth:

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings:

Vivica Fox was born on July 30, 1964, in South Bend, Indiana. She began her acting career in the late 1980s, appearing in television shows such as “Days of Our Lives” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” She gained recognition for her role in the 1996 hit film “Independence Day,” which catapulted her to stardom.

2. Film and Television Success:

Vivica Fox has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows throughout her career. Some of her notable film credits include “Soul Food,” “Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” and “Two Can Play That Game.” She has also appeared in television shows such as “Empire,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Black Magic.”

3. Producing Ventures:

In addition to her acting career, Vivica Fox has also ventured into producing. She served as an executive producer on the reality series “Prank My Mom” and the Lifetime movie “The Wrong Roommate.” Her production company, Foxhole Productions, has produced several projects in recent years.

4. Broadway Debut:

In 2016, Vivica Fox made her Broadway debut in the play “The Mountaintop,” in which she portrayed civil rights activist Camae. Her performance was well-received by critics and audiences alike, further showcasing her versatility as an actress.

5. Reality Television:

Vivica Fox has also delved into reality television, appearing as a contestant on shows such as “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Celebrity Apprentice.” Her appearances on these shows have helped to further solidify her status as a household name.

6. Author:

In addition to her work in film and television, Vivica Fox is also a published author. In 2018, she released her memoir, “Every Day I’m Hustling,” in which she shares her insights on success, perseverance, and overcoming challenges in the entertainment industry.

7. Fashion Line:

Vivica Fox has also branched out into the world of fashion, launching her own line of wigs and hair extensions. The Vivica Fox Hair Collection offers a range of styles and colors, catering to women of all ages and backgrounds.

8. Philanthropy:

Vivica Fox is actively involved in philanthropic efforts, supporting causes such as breast cancer awareness and HIV/AIDS research. She has participated in charity events and fundraisers to raise awareness and funds for these important causes.

9. Personal Life:

Vivica Fox has been married and divorced once, to singer Christopher Harvest. She has been linked to several high-profile relationships over the years, including rapper 50 Cent and actor Jamie Foxx. As of the year 2024, she is single and focusing on her career and philanthropic endeavors.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Vivica Fox:

1. How old is Vivica Fox?

Vivica Fox was born on July 30, 1964, which makes her 60 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Vivica Fox?

Vivica Fox stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall.

3. What is Vivica Fox’s weight?

Vivica Fox’s weight is estimated to be around 130 pounds (59 kg).

4. Is Vivica Fox married?

Vivica Fox was previously married to Christopher Harvest but is currently single.

5. Who is Vivica Fox dating?

As of the year 2024, Vivica Fox is not publicly dating anyone.

6. What is Vivica Fox’s net worth?

Vivica Fox’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million as of the year 2024.

7. What is Vivica Fox’s most famous role?

Vivica Fox is best known for her role as Jasmine Dubrow in the 1996 film “Independence Day.”

8. Has Vivica Fox won any awards?

Vivica Fox has been nominated for several awards throughout her career, including an NAACP Image Award for her role in “Soul Food.”

9. What is Vivica Fox’s production company called?

Vivica Fox’s production company is called Foxhole Productions.

10. How many films has Vivica Fox appeared in?

Vivica Fox has appeared in over 50 films throughout her career.

11. What is the title of Vivica Fox’s memoir?

Vivica Fox’s memoir is titled “Every Day I’m Hustling.”

12. What Broadway play did Vivica Fox debut in?

Vivica Fox made her Broadway debut in the play “The Mountaintop.”

13. What reality television shows has Vivica Fox appeared on?

Vivica Fox has appeared on reality shows such as “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

14. What causes does Vivica Fox support?

Vivica Fox supports causes such as breast cancer awareness and HIV/AIDS research through her philanthropic efforts.

15. What is the name of Vivica Fox’s fashion line?

Vivica Fox’s fashion line is called the Vivica Fox Hair Collection.

16. Who was Vivica Fox previously married to?

Vivica Fox was previously married to singer Christopher Harvest.

17. What is the title of Vivica Fox’s most recent film?

Vivica Fox’s most recent film is the Lifetime movie “The Wrong Roommate.”

In summary, Vivica Fox is a talented actress, producer, and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in Hollywood. With a diverse career that spans film, television, stage, and literature, she continues to inspire audiences with her work. As of the year 2024, Vivica Fox’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million, reflecting her success and longevity in the entertainment industry.



