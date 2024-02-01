Viola Davis Husband Net Worth



Viola Davis is a talented and award-winning actress who has captivated audiences with her powerful performances on the big screen. But behind every successful woman is a supportive partner, and for Viola Davis, that partner is her husband, Julius Tennon. Julius Tennon is not just a supportive husband, but also a successful actor and producer in his own right. In this article, we will delve into the net worth of Viola Davis’ husband, Julius Tennon, and explore some interesting facts about him.

1. Julius Tennon’s Net Worth

Julius Tennon’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. This impressive net worth is a result of his successful acting career, as well as his work as a producer. Julius Tennon has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years, and has also produced several projects through his production company, JuVee Productions.

2. Acting Career

Julius Tennon began his acting career in the late 1980s, and has since appeared in a wide range of films and television shows. Some of his most notable acting credits include roles in films such as “Dazed and Confused,” “Small Soldiers,” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Julius Tennon has also appeared in TV shows like “Criminal Minds” and “Friday Night Lights.”

3. Producer Credits

In addition to his work as an actor, Julius Tennon is also a successful producer. He co-founded the production company JuVee Productions with his wife, Viola Davis, and has produced a number of projects through the company. Some of the projects produced by JuVee Productions include the film “Lila & Eve” and the television series “American Koko.”

4. Personal Life

Julius Tennon was born on December 24, 1953, in Austin, Texas. He met his wife, Viola Davis, in the early 2000s, and the two were married in 2003. They have one daughter together, Genesis, who was adopted in 2011. Julius Tennon is known for being a supportive and loving husband and father, and has been a constant source of strength for Viola Davis throughout her career.

5. Charity Work

Julius Tennon is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He and Viola Davis are actively involved in several charitable organizations, and have used their platform to raise awareness for important causes. Julius Tennon has been a vocal advocate for issues such as racial equality, LGBTQ rights, and access to education for underprivileged children.

6. Height and Weight

Julius Tennon stands at a height of 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) and weighs around 190 pounds (86 kg). He maintains a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and a balanced diet, which helps him stay fit and energetic.

7. Relationship with Viola Davis

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis have a strong and loving relationship that has stood the test of time. The couple first met on the set of the TV show “City of Angels” in 2000, and were married three years later. They have been together for over two decades, and continue to support each other in their respective careers.

8. Age

As of 2024, Julius Tennon is 71 years old. Despite his age, he remains active in the entertainment industry and continues to pursue his passion for acting and producing. Julius Tennon’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to his family have earned him the respect and admiration of fans and colleagues alike.

9. Future Projects

Looking ahead, Julius Tennon has several exciting projects in the works. He is set to star in the upcoming film “Red Stone,” which is currently in pre-production. Julius Tennon is also working on several new projects through JuVee Productions, including a television series based on the life of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer.

In conclusion, Julius Tennon is a talented actor, producer, and philanthropist with a successful career and a loving family. His net worth of $20 million reflects his hard work and dedication to his craft, as well as his commitment to making a positive impact in the world. Julius Tennon’s relationship with Viola Davis is a true partnership based on love, respect, and support, and together they continue to inspire and uplift others through their work in the entertainment industry and their philanthropic efforts.



