Troy Aikman Net Worth



Troy Aikman is a former professional football player who is best known for his time as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. Aikman had a successful career in football, winning three Super Bowl championships with the Cowboys and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. But beyond his accomplishments on the field, Aikman has also built a successful career off the field as a sports broadcaster and businessman. In this article, we will explore Troy Aikman’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about his life and career.

Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Troy Aikman’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million. Aikman earned a significant portion of his wealth during his time as a player in the NFL, where he signed a series of lucrative contracts with the Cowboys. In addition to his football earnings, Aikman has also built a successful career as a sports broadcaster, working for networks such as Fox Sports and ESPN. Aikman’s broadcasting career has further added to his net worth, as he has become one of the most respected voices in football commentary.

Interesting Facts about Troy Aikman

1. Aikman was born on November 21, 1966, in West Covina, California. He grew up in Cerritos, California, where he attended Henry J. Mayfair High School and excelled in both football and baseball.

2. Aikman played college football at the University of Oklahoma before transferring to UCLA, where he led the Bruins to a 20-4 record in his two seasons as starting quarterback.

3. Aikman was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Cowboys, winning three Super Bowl championships and being named to the Pro Bowl six times.

4. In addition to his success on the field, Aikman has also found success off the field as a businessman. He is the co-owner of the San Diego Padres, a Major League Baseball team, and has investments in various other businesses.

5. Aikman has been married twice and has two children. He was first married to Rhonda Worthey, with whom he has two daughters. Aikman later married Capa Mooty, a fashion retailer, in 2017.

6. Aikman has also been active in philanthropy, supporting various charitable causes throughout his career. He has worked with organizations such as the United Way and the Children’s Cancer Fund of Dallas.

7. In addition to his broadcasting work, Aikman has also appeared in various television shows and movies over the years. He has had guest roles on shows such as “King of the Hill” and “The Simpsons,” as well as appearing in films like “Jerry Maguire” and “The Longest Yard.”

8. Aikman is known for his work ethic and dedication to his craft, both on and off the field. He has been praised for his leadership skills and his ability to inspire those around him to perform at their best.

9. Aikman’s legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history is secure, and he continues to be a respected figure in the world of football.

Common Questions about Troy Aikman

In conclusion, Troy Aikman’s net worth of $60 million is a testament to his successful career in football, broadcasting, and business. With a legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Aikman continues to be a respected figure in the world of sports and entertainment. His dedication to his craft, philanthropic efforts, and business acumen have made him a well-rounded and influential figure in the industry. Aikman’s story is one of perseverance, hard work, and success, and his impact on the world of football will be felt for generations to come.



