Tree T Pee Net Worth



Tree T Pee is a revolutionary irrigation system that has been making waves in the agricultural industry since its inception. The brainchild of Johnny Georges, a farmer from Florida, Tree T Pee has not only revolutionized the way farmers water their crops but has also had a significant impact on water conservation efforts. With its innovative design and environmentally friendly approach, Tree T Pee has become a household name in the farming community and has amassed a substantial net worth in the process.

Here are nine interesting facts about Tree T Pee and its net worth:

1. Tree T Pee was invented in 2011 by Johnny Georges, a fourth-generation farmer from Florida. Frustrated with the amount of water he was wasting while irrigating his crops, Georges set out to create a more efficient and sustainable solution. The result was Tree T Pee, a cone-shaped device that surrounds young trees and directs water directly to the root system, minimizing waste and maximizing efficiency.

2. Tree T Pee has been proven to reduce water usage by up to 70% compared to traditional irrigation methods. This not only saves farmers money on their water bills but also helps conserve this precious resource for future generations.

3. In addition to its water-saving benefits, Tree T Pee also helps protect young trees from frost damage and weed growth. By creating a microclimate around the tree, Tree T Pee ensures that the tree receives the optimal amount of water and nutrients it needs to thrive.

4. Tree T Pee has received numerous accolades and awards for its innovative design and impact on the agricultural industry. In 2014, Johnny Georges appeared on the hit TV show Shark Tank, where he secured a deal with investor John Paul DeJoria. The exposure from the show helped catapult Tree T Pee into the mainstream and solidified its status as a game-changer in the farming world.

5. As of 2024, Tree T Pee has an estimated net worth of $10 million. This figure is a testament to the success and popularity of the product, as well as the dedication and hard work of Johnny Georges and his team.

6. Tree T Pee is not just a product, but a movement. Johnny Georges is passionate about promoting sustainable farming practices and environmental stewardship, and Tree T Pee is just one way he is making a difference. Through his company, Sustainable Water Solutions, Georges is working to educate farmers and consumers about the importance of water conservation and responsible irrigation practices.

7. Tree T Pee has been embraced by farmers across the country and around the world. From small family farms to large commercial operations, Tree T Pee has proven to be a valuable tool for increasing crop yields and reducing water waste. Its versatility and ease of use make it a popular choice for farmers of all sizes and crops.

8. Tree T Pee has inspired other innovative products and solutions in the agricultural industry. Its success has paved the way for new technologies and practices that aim to make farming more efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. Johnny Georges’ vision and dedication to creating a better future for agriculture have left a lasting impact on the industry.

9. Looking ahead, the future looks bright for Tree T Pee and Sustainable Water Solutions. With increasing awareness of the importance of water conservation and sustainability, Tree T Pee is well-positioned to continue its growth and expand its reach. Johnny Georges’ commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship will ensure that Tree T Pee remains a leader in the agricultural industry for years to come.

Common Questions about Tree T Pee:

1. How does Tree T Pee work?

Tree T Pee is a cone-shaped device that surrounds young trees and directs water directly to the root system, minimizing waste and maximizing efficiency.

2. How much water does Tree T Pee save?

Tree T Pee has been proven to reduce water usage by up to 70% compared to traditional irrigation methods.

3. Who invented Tree T Pee?

Tree T Pee was invented by Johnny Georges, a fourth-generation farmer from Florida, in 2011.

4. What is Tree T Pee’s net worth?

As of 2024, Tree T Pee has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

5. How did Tree T Pee gain popularity?

Tree T Pee gained popularity after Johnny Georges appeared on the TV show Shark Tank in 2014 and secured a deal with investor John Paul DeJoria.

6. What other benefits does Tree T Pee provide?

Tree T Pee helps protect young trees from frost damage and weed growth, in addition to saving water.

7. Is Tree T Pee only for small farms?

No, Tree T Pee is used by farmers of all sizes, from small family farms to large commercial operations.

8. What is Johnny Georges’ vision for Tree T Pee?

Johnny Georges is passionate about promoting sustainable farming practices and environmental stewardship through Tree T Pee and Sustainable Water Solutions.

9. How can I purchase Tree T Pee for my farm?

Tree T Pee can be purchased through the Sustainable Water Solutions website or through authorized dealers.

10. What crops is Tree T Pee best suited for?

Tree T Pee is suitable for a wide range of crops, including citrus, avocado, almond, and more.

11. Does Tree T Pee require any special maintenance?

Tree T Pee is durable and long-lasting, requiring minimal maintenance once installed.

12. Can Tree T Pee be used in organic farming?

Yes, Tree T Pee is compatible with organic farming practices and is safe for use on organic crops.

13. How long does it take to see results with Tree T Pee?

Farmers typically see improved crop yields and reduced water usage within the first growing season after implementing Tree T Pee.

14. Is Tree T Pee patented?

Yes, Tree T Pee is patented and trademarked to protect its innovative design and technology.

15. What sets Tree T Pee apart from other irrigation systems?

Tree T Pee’s unique design and water-saving capabilities set it apart from traditional irrigation methods and other products on the market.

16. How can farmers learn more about Tree T Pee?

Farmers can visit the Sustainable Water Solutions website or attend agricultural trade shows and events to learn more about Tree T Pee and its benefits.

17. What is the future of Tree T Pee?

Tree T Pee is poised for continued growth and success, as awareness of water conservation and sustainability continues to increase in the agricultural industry.

In conclusion, Tree T Pee is not just a product, but a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and environmental stewardship in the agricultural industry. With its impressive net worth, dedicated founder, and proven track record of success, Tree T Pee is poised to continue making a positive impact on farms and the environment for years to come. Its unique design, water-saving capabilities, and commitment to responsible farming practices set it apart from other irrigation systems and make it a valuable asset for farmers around the world. As we look to the future, Tree T Pee stands as a shining example of how one person’s vision and dedication can lead to meaningful change in an industry that is vital to our food supply and the health of our planet.



