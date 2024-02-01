

Traci Lords is a well-known actress, singer, and model who has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over three decades, Traci Lords has amassed a considerable net worth through her work in film, television, and music. In this article, we will take a closer look at Traci Lords’ net worth and uncover some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Traci Lords’ Net Worth

Traci Lords’ net worth is estimated to be around $7 million as of the year 2024. This impressive sum is the result of her successful career in the entertainment industry, which has seen her work in a variety of roles in film, television, and music.

2. Early Life and Career

Traci Lords was born Nora Louise Kuzma on May 7, 1968, in Steubenville, Ohio. She began her career in the adult film industry at the age of 15, using a fake ID to secure work in the industry. After appearing in over 100 adult films, Traci Lords made the transition to mainstream acting in the late 1980s.

3. Acting Career

Traci Lords made her mainstream acting debut in the 1988 film “Not of This Earth.” She went on to appear in a number of films and television shows, including “Cry-Baby,” “Blade,” and “Melrose Place.” Traci Lords has also lent her voice to a number of animated projects, including “The Spectacular Spider-Man” and “Family Guy.”

4. Music Career

In addition to her work as an actress, Traci Lords has also pursued a career in music. She released her debut album, “1000 Fires,” in 1995, which spawned the hit single “Control.” Traci Lords has since released several more albums and singles, showcasing her talents as a singer and songwriter.

5. Book Author

Traci Lords is also a published author, having released her memoir, “Traci Lords: Underneath It All,” in 2003. The book chronicles her life and career, including her experiences in the adult film industry and her transition to mainstream acting.

6. Entrepreneur

In addition to her work in entertainment, Traci Lords is also a successful entrepreneur. She has launched her own line of skincare products, as well as a line of lingerie and intimate apparel. Traci Lords’ business ventures have contributed to her impressive net worth.

7. Personal Life

Traci Lords has been married twice, first to Brook Yeaton from 1990 to 1995, and then to Ryan Granger from 2002 to 2018. She has one son from her second marriage, Joseph Gunnar Lee, born in 2007. Traci Lords is currently single and focusing on her career and family.

8. Philanthropy

Traci Lords is also known for her philanthropic work, supporting a number of charitable organizations and causes. She has been an advocate for victims of child abuse and has worked with organizations such as Childhelp and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

9. Legacy

Traci Lords’ impact on the entertainment industry is undeniable, as she has successfully transitioned from the adult film industry to mainstream acting and music. Her talent and determination have earned her a place among the most respected figures in Hollywood, and her net worth is a testament to her success.

Common Questions about Traci Lords:

1. How old is Traci Lords?

Traci Lords was born on May 7, 1968, making her 56 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Traci Lords?

Traci Lords is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall.

3. What is Traci Lords’ weight?

Traci Lords’ weight is approximately 128 lbs (58 kg).

4. Who is Traci Lords married to?

Traci Lords was previously married to Brook Yeaton from 1990 to 1995 and Ryan Granger from 2002 to 2018. She is currently single.

5. Does Traci Lords have children?

Traci Lords has one son, Joseph Gunnar Lee, born in 2007.

6. What is Traci Lords’ net worth?

Traci Lords’ net worth is estimated to be around $7 million as of the year 2024.

7. What is Traci Lords’ most famous role?

Traci Lords is perhaps best known for her role as Wanda Woodward in the film “Cry-Baby.”

8. What is Traci Lords’ music career like?

Traci Lords released her debut album, “1000 Fires,” in 1995, and has since released several more albums and singles.

9. What charitable causes does Traci Lords support?

Traci Lords has been an advocate for victims of child abuse and has worked with organizations such as Childhelp and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

10. What is Traci Lords’ memoir about?

Traci Lords’ memoir, “Underneath It All,” chronicles her life and career, including her experiences in the adult film industry and her transition to mainstream acting.

11. How did Traci Lords transition from adult films to mainstream acting?

Traci Lords made the transition to mainstream acting in the late 1980s, following her success in the adult film industry.

12. What other business ventures has Traci Lords pursued?

Traci Lords has launched her own line of skincare products, as well as a line of lingerie and intimate apparel.

13. What animated projects has Traci Lords worked on?

Traci Lords has lent her voice to a number of animated projects, including “The Spectacular Spider-Man” and “Family Guy.”

14. What is Traci Lords’ latest film or television project?

As of 2024, Traci Lords is set to appear in the upcoming film “Black Friday,” a horror-comedy starring Bruce Campbell.

15. What awards has Traci Lords won?

Traci Lords has been nominated for several awards throughout her career, including a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Cry-Baby.”

16. What is Traci Lords’ skincare line called?

Traci Lords’ skincare line is called “Traci Lords Beauty.”

17. What is Traci Lords’ upcoming music project?

Traci Lords is set to release a new album in 2025, showcasing her continued growth as a singer and songwriter.

In conclusion, Traci Lords’ net worth of $7 million is a reflection of her successful career in the entertainment industry. From her early days in the adult film industry to her current status as a respected actress, singer, and entrepreneur, Traci Lords has proven herself to be a talented and versatile performer. Her philanthropic work and advocacy for important causes further demonstrate her commitment to making a positive impact on the world. Traci Lords’ legacy will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come.



