Traci Braxton Net Worth



Traci Braxton is a well-known American singer, reality television personality, and actress. She is best known for being a part of the famous Braxton family, which includes her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar. Traci has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her soulful voice and charismatic personality. As of the year 2024, Traci Braxton’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Traci Braxton and her journey to success:

1. Early Life:

Traci Braxton was born on April 2, 1971, in Severn, Maryland. She grew up in a musically inclined family and started singing at a young age. Traci’s passion for music led her to pursue a career in the industry, following in the footsteps of her famous sisters.

2. Music Career:

Traci Braxton began her music career as a member of the R&B group “The Braxtons” along with her sisters. The group released their debut single “Good Life” in 1990, which gained moderate success. Traci later ventured into a solo career and released her debut album “Crash & Burn” in 2014. The album showcased Traci’s soulful vocals and received positive reviews from critics.

3. Reality Television:

Traci Braxton gained widespread fame through her appearances on reality television shows. She starred in the hit series “Braxton Family Values” alongside her sisters, which showcased the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives. Traci’s candid and humorous personality made her a fan favorite on the show.

4. Acting Career:

In addition to her music and reality television career, Traci Braxton has also dabbled in acting. She has appeared in various films and television shows, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer. Traci’s acting skills have been praised by critics and audiences alike, further solidifying her status in the industry.

5. Entrepreneurial Ventures:

Traci Braxton is not only a talented singer and actress but also a successful entrepreneur. She has ventured into various business endeavors, including launching her own line of beauty products and merchandise. Traci’s business acumen has helped her build a lucrative empire outside of the entertainment industry.

6. Personal Life:

Traci Braxton is a devoted wife and mother, balancing her career with her family life. She is married to Kevin Surratt and has two children, Kevin Jr. and Olivia. Traci’s strong family values and dedication to her loved ones have endeared her to fans around the world.

7. Philanthropy:

Traci Braxton is also known for her philanthropic efforts and charitable work. She has supported various causes and organizations that are close to her heart, using her platform to give back to those in need. Traci’s commitment to making a positive impact on society has inspired others to do the same.

8. Social Media Presence:

Traci Braxton has a strong presence on social media, with a large following on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. She uses her accounts to connect with fans, share updates about her career, and promote her various projects. Traci’s engaging and authentic posts have helped her cultivate a loyal fan base online.

9. Net Worth:

As of the year 2024, Traci Braxton’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000. Her diverse career in music, television, acting, and entrepreneurship has helped her accumulate wealth and achieve success in the entertainment industry. Traci’s talent, hard work, and determination have paved the way for her continued success in the future.

Common Questions about Traci Braxton:

1. How old is Traci Braxton?

Traci Braxton was born on April 2, 1971, making her 53 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Traci Braxton?

Traci Braxton stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall.

3. What is Traci Braxton’s weight?

Traci Braxton’s weight is approximately 150 pounds (68 kg).

4. Who is Traci Braxton married to?

Traci Braxton is married to Kevin Surratt, and the couple has two children together.

5. What is Traci Braxton’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Traci Braxton’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000.

6. What is Traci Braxton’s most successful song?

Traci Braxton’s most successful song is “Last Call,” which was a hit on the R&B charts.

7. How many siblings does Traci Braxton have?

Traci Braxton has four siblings: Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar.

8. What reality television show is Traci Braxton known for?

Traci Braxton is known for starring in the reality television show “Braxton Family Values.”

9. Does Traci Braxton have any upcoming projects?

Traci Braxton is currently working on new music and is set to release a new album in the near future.

10. What is Traci Braxton’s favorite hobby?

Traci Braxton enjoys cooking in her spare time and often shares her favorite recipes on social media.

11. What inspired Traci Braxton to pursue a career in music?

Traci Braxton was inspired by her parents, who encouraged her to follow her passion for singing and performing.

12. Where does Traci Braxton currently reside?

Traci Braxton lives in Maryland with her husband and children.

13. What is Traci Braxton’s favorite part of being in the entertainment industry?

Traci Braxton loves connecting with her fans and sharing her music with the world.

14. How does Traci Braxton stay in shape?

Traci Braxton follows a healthy diet and exercise routine to maintain her fitness and well-being.

15. What advice would Traci Braxton give to aspiring musicians?

Traci Braxton advises aspiring musicians to stay true to themselves and never give up on their dreams.

16. What is Traci Braxton’s proudest accomplishment?

Traci Braxton considers her family to be her greatest accomplishment and source of inspiration.

17. How does Traci Braxton balance her career and family life?

Traci Braxton prioritizes her family and makes time for her loved ones despite her busy schedule in the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Traci Braxton is a multi-talented entertainer who has achieved success in music, television, acting, and entrepreneurship. Her journey to fame has been marked by hard work, dedication, and a passion for her craft. As of the year 2024, Traci Braxton’s net worth reflects her accomplishments and the impact she has made in the industry. With a promising future ahead, Traci Braxton continues to inspire fans with her talent and charisma.



