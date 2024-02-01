Tracey Edmonds Net Worth 2024



Tracey Edmonds is a well-known producer, businesswoman, and television personality who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over three decades, she has amassed a significant amount of wealth through her various ventures. As of 2024, Tracey Edmonds’ net worth is estimated to be around $30 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Tracey Edmonds:

1. Early Life and Career: Tracey Edmonds was born on February 18, 1967, in Los Angeles, California. She began her career as a model and actress before transitioning into producing. She is best known for her work on television shows such as “Soul Food” and “Deion’s Family Playbook.”

2. Marriage to Babyface: Tracey Edmonds was previously married to musician Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. The couple tied the knot in 1992 and had two sons together before divorcing in 2005. Despite their split, they have remained on good terms and continue to co-parent their children.

3. Business Ventures: In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Tracey Edmonds has also dabbled in various business ventures. She is the founder and CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc., a multi-faceted media company that produces film, television, and digital content.

4. Reality TV Star: Tracey Edmonds gained further recognition as a reality TV star on the hit series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She appeared as a friend of the housewives in several episodes, showcasing her glamorous lifestyle and business acumen.

5. Philanthropy: Tracey Edmonds is also known for her philanthropic efforts, supporting various causes such as education, health, and environmental conservation. She has been actively involved in charitable organizations and fundraising events to give back to the community.

6. Health and Wellness: As a fitness enthusiast, Tracey Edmonds prioritizes her health and wellness. She is committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, proper nutrition, and mindfulness practices. She often shares her fitness tips and routines on social media to inspire others to lead a healthy life.

7. Author: In addition to her successful career in entertainment, Tracey Edmonds is also a published author. She has written several books on topics such as relationships, personal growth, and entrepreneurship. Her books have received positive reviews and have been well-received by readers.

8. Awards and Accolades: Throughout her career, Tracey Edmonds has received numerous awards and accolades for her contributions to the entertainment industry. She has been recognized for her work as a producer, businesswoman, and television personality, cementing her status as a respected figure in Hollywood.

9. Future Endeavors: Looking ahead, Tracey Edmonds continues to expand her media empire and pursue new opportunities in the entertainment industry. She remains dedicated to creating compelling content that resonates with audiences worldwide and is poised for continued success in the years to come.

In conclusion, Tracey Edmonds is a talented and accomplished individual who has achieved remarkable success in the entertainment industry. With her entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropic efforts, and creative vision, she has solidified her place as a powerhouse in Hollywood. As of 2024, her net worth of $30 million is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft. Tracey Edmonds is a true inspiration to aspiring producers, businesswomen, and entrepreneurs everywhere.

Common Questions About Tracey Edmonds:

1. How old is Tracey Edmonds?

Tracey Edmonds was born on February 18, 1967, making her 57 years old as of 2024.

2. What is Tracey Edmonds’ height and weight?

Tracey Edmonds stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

3. Is Tracey Edmonds currently married?

No, Tracey Edmonds is not currently married. She was previously married to Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds from 1992 to 2005.

4. Who is Tracey Edmonds dating?

As of 2024, Tracey Edmonds’ dating life is kept private, and there is no information available about her current relationship status.

5. What is Tracey Edmonds’ production company called?

Tracey Edmonds is the founder and CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc., her multi-faceted media company.

6. How many children does Tracey Edmonds have?

Tracey Edmonds has two sons from her marriage to Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

7. What TV shows has Tracey Edmonds produced?

Tracey Edmonds has produced several TV shows, including “Soul Food” and “Deion’s Family Playbook.”

8. What books has Tracey Edmonds written?

Tracey Edmonds has written several books on topics such as relationships, personal growth, and entrepreneurship.

9. What reality TV show did Tracey Edmonds appear on?

Tracey Edmonds appeared as a friend of the housewives on the reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

10. What philanthropic causes does Tracey Edmonds support?

Tracey Edmonds supports various philanthropic causes, including education, health, and environmental conservation.

11. What awards has Tracey Edmonds received?

Tracey Edmonds has received numerous awards and accolades for her work in the entertainment industry.

12. What is Tracey Edmonds’ net worth?

As of 2024, Tracey Edmonds’ net worth is estimated to be around $30 million.

13. Where was Tracey Edmonds born?

Tracey Edmonds was born in Los Angeles, California.

14. What is Tracey Edmonds’ fitness routine?

Tracey Edmonds is a fitness enthusiast who prioritizes her health and wellness through regular exercise, proper nutrition, and mindfulness practices.

15. What is Tracey Edmonds’ favorite charity?

Tracey Edmonds is actively involved in charitable organizations and fundraising events to support causes she is passionate about.

16. What is Tracey Edmonds’ favorite TV show?

As a producer, Tracey Edmonds has worked on several TV shows, but her favorite is “Soul Food.”

17. What are Tracey Edmonds’ future endeavors?

Tracey Edmonds continues to expand her media empire and pursue new opportunities in the entertainment industry, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and creative vision.

