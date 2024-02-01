Tom Pelphrey Net Worth



Tom Pelphrey is a talented actor who has garnered attention for his impressive performances on both stage and screen. With a career that spans over two decades, Pelphrey has established himself as a versatile actor who can tackle a wide range of roles with ease. In addition to his acting skills, Pelphrey has also managed to amass a considerable net worth over the years. In this article, we will take a closer look at Tom Pelphrey’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about the actor.

1. Tom Pelphrey’s Early Life and Career Beginnings

Tom Pelphrey was born on July 28, 1982, in Howell, New Jersey. He developed a passion for acting at a young age and pursued his dreams by studying at Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts. Pelphrey’s talent was quickly recognized, and he landed his first major role in 2004 on the soap opera “Guiding Light.” His portrayal of Jonathan Randall earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

2. Pelphrey’s Breakout Role on “Ozark”

In 2024, Tom Pelphrey gained widespread acclaim for his role as Ben Davis in the hit Netflix series “Ozark.” His portrayal of Wendy Byrde’s troubled brother earned him critical praise and showcased his ability to bring depth and emotion to his characters. Pelphrey’s performance on “Ozark” solidified his status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

3. Pelphrey’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Tom Pelphrey’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. His successful career in television, film, and theater has contributed to his impressive wealth. Pelphrey’s talent and dedication to his craft have allowed him to secure a variety of roles that have helped him build his net worth over the years.

4. Pelphrey’s Theater Work

In addition to his work on television and film, Tom Pelphrey is also an accomplished stage actor. He has appeared in numerous theater productions, including “End of the Rainbow,” “Reasons to Be Pretty,” and “Fool for Love.” Pelphrey’s work on the stage has earned him critical acclaim and further showcased his range as an actor.

5. Pelphrey’s Filmography

Tom Pelphrey has appeared in a variety of films throughout his career, including “Excuse Me for Living,” “Crazy Alien,” and “Horse Soldiers.” His versatility as an actor has allowed him to take on a wide range of roles in both independent and mainstream films. Pelphrey’s performances on the big screen have earned him recognition from audiences and critics alike.

6. Pelphrey’s Television Roles

In addition to his memorable role on “Ozark,” Tom Pelphrey has appeared on a number of popular television shows, including “Banshee,” “Iron Fist,” and “Blindspot.” His ability to bring depth and complexity to his characters has made him a sought-after actor in the television industry. Pelphrey’s engaging performances have resonated with viewers and helped solidify his reputation as a talented actor.

7. Pelphrey’s Awards and Recognitions

Throughout his career, Tom Pelphrey has received numerous awards and nominations for his work in television, film, and theater. In addition to his Daytime Emmy Awards for his role on “Guiding Light,” Pelphrey has been nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “Ozark.” His talent and dedication to his craft have earned him recognition from his peers and industry professionals.

8. Pelphrey’s Personal Life

Tom Pelphrey is known for keeping his personal life private, but it is known that he is currently single and focusing on his career. Pelphrey’s dedication to his craft is evident in his work, and he continues to impress audiences with his performances on stage and screen. His commitment to his craft and his ability to bring authenticity to his characters have made him a standout talent in the entertainment industry.

9. Pelphrey’s Future Projects

As of 2024, Tom Pelphrey has several exciting projects in the works, including a starring role in the upcoming film “The Violent Heart.” Pelphrey’s continued success in the entertainment industry is a testament to his talent and dedication to his craft. Audiences can look forward to seeing more of Pelphrey’s captivating performances in the years to come.

In conclusion, Tom Pelphrey is a talented actor who has made a name for himself through his impressive performances on stage and screen. His diverse body of work has earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan base. With a net worth of $3 million, Pelphrey has established himself as a successful and respected actor in the entertainment industry. As he continues to take on challenging roles and showcase his range as an actor, Tom Pelphrey’s star is sure to continue rising in the years to come.

Common Questions About Tom Pelphrey:

1. How old is Tom Pelphrey?

Tom Pelphrey was born on July 28, 1982, making him 42 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Tom Pelphrey?

Tom Pelphrey stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall.

3. What is Tom Pelphrey’s net worth?

As of 2024, Tom Pelphrey’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

4. Is Tom Pelphrey married?

Tom Pelphrey is currently single and focusing on his career.

5. What is Tom Pelphrey’s breakout role?

Tom Pelphrey gained widespread acclaim for his role as Ben Davis in the hit Netflix series “Ozark.”

6. Has Tom Pelphrey won any awards?

Tom Pelphrey has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his role on “Guiding Light” and has been nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for his work on “Ozark.”

7. What other television shows has Tom Pelphrey appeared on?

Tom Pelphrey has appeared on television shows such as “Banshee,” “Iron Fist,” and “Blindspot.”

8. What theater productions has Tom Pelphrey been a part of?

Tom Pelphrey has appeared in theater productions such as “End of the Rainbow,” “Reasons to Be Pretty,” and “Fool for Love.”

9. What upcoming projects does Tom Pelphrey have?

Tom Pelphrey has a starring role in the upcoming film “The Violent Heart.”

10. Where was Tom Pelphrey born?

Tom Pelphrey was born in Howell, New Jersey.

11. What is Tom Pelphrey’s most recent film?

Tom Pelphrey’s most recent film is “Crazy Alien.”

12. What is Tom Pelphrey’s favorite role?

Tom Pelphrey has cited his role on “Ozark” as one of his favorite and most challenging roles to date.

13. Does Tom Pelphrey have any siblings?

Tom Pelphrey has a sister named Megan Pelphrey.

14. What is Tom Pelphrey’s favorite aspect of acting?

Tom Pelphrey has mentioned that he enjoys the challenge of diving deep into a character and bringing their story to life.

15. Does Tom Pelphrey have any special skills or talents?

Tom Pelphrey is known for his ability to bring emotion and authenticity to his characters, as well as his dedication to his craft.

16. What is Tom Pelphrey’s favorite film?

Tom Pelphrey has mentioned that he is a fan of classic films such as “The Godfather” and “Taxi Driver.”

17. What advice does Tom Pelphrey have for aspiring actors?

Tom Pelphrey advises aspiring actors to stay dedicated to their craft, take risks, and never stop learning and growing as an artist.

