Tish Cyrus Net Worth



Tish Cyrus, born Leticia Jean Finley, is a well-known American actress, producer, and manager. She is best known for being the mother of famous pop star Miley Cyrus. Tish has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through her work as a producer on various television shows and films. Her net worth as of 2024 is estimated to be around $20 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Tish Cyrus:

1. Early Life: Tish was born on May 13, 1967, in the United States. She grew up in a small town in Tennessee and always had a passion for the entertainment industry. Tish started her career as a production assistant and worked her way up to become a successful producer.

2. Marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus: Tish married country singer Billy Ray Cyrus in 1993. The couple has five children together, including Miley Cyrus. Tish and Billy Ray have been through their fair share of ups and downs but have always managed to work through their differences and stay together.

3. Career as a Producer: Tish has had a successful career as a producer, working on projects such as the hit Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana” starring her daughter Miley. She has also worked on films such as “The Last Song” and “So Undercover.”

4. Fashion Line: In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Tish has also dabbled in the world of fashion. She launched her own clothing line called “Tish Cyrus Collection” which features trendy and affordable pieces for women of all ages.

5. Reality TV Star: Tish is no stranger to reality television. She and her family starred in their own reality show called “Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer” on Bravo. The show followed Tish and her daughter Brandi as they worked together as interior designers.

6. Philanthropy Work: Tish is also known for her philanthropic efforts. She is involved in various charities and organizations that support causes such as childhood cancer research and animal welfare. Tish uses her platform to raise awareness and funds for these important causes.

7. Business Ventures: Tish has ventured into various business endeavors outside of the entertainment industry. She has invested in real estate properties and has even started her own line of home decor products. Tish is a savvy businesswoman who knows how to diversify her income streams.

8. Social Media Presence: Tish is active on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she shares glimpses into her personal life and promotes her various projects. She has a large following of fans who admire her for her style and charisma.

9. Family Oriented: Despite her busy career, Tish always puts her family first. She is a devoted wife and mother who values quality time spent with her loved ones. Tish’s family is her biggest source of support and inspiration.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Tish Cyrus:

1. How old is Tish Cyrus?

Tish Cyrus was born on May 13, 1967, making her 57 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Tish Cyrus?

Tish Cyrus stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm).

3. What is Tish Cyrus’s weight?

Tish Cyrus’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Who is Tish Cyrus’s spouse?

Tish Cyrus is married to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

5. How many children does Tish Cyrus have?

Tish Cyrus has five children, including Miley Cyrus.

6. What is Tish Cyrus’s net worth?

Tish Cyrus’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million as of 2024.

7. What is Tish Cyrus’s most famous project?

Tish Cyrus is best known for her work as a producer on the Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana.”

8. Does Tish Cyrus have any siblings?

Tish Cyrus has one sister named Luanne Finley.

9. What is Tish Cyrus’s clothing line called?

Tish Cyrus’s clothing line is called “Tish Cyrus Collection.”

10. What reality show did Tish Cyrus star in?

Tish Cyrus starred in the reality show “Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer” on Bravo.

11. What causes is Tish Cyrus passionate about?

Tish Cyrus is passionate about causes such as childhood cancer research and animal welfare.

12. What is Tish Cyrus’s favorite social media platform?

Tish Cyrus is most active on Instagram, where she shares updates with her fans.

13. What is Tish Cyrus’s favorite way to relax?

Tish Cyrus enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends.

14. How did Tish Cyrus start her career in the entertainment industry?

Tish Cyrus started her career as a production assistant and worked her way up to become a successful producer.

15. What is Tish Cyrus’s favorite project that she has worked on?

Tish Cyrus has fond memories of working on the film “The Last Song” with her daughter Miley.

16. What is Tish Cyrus’s favorite vacation destination?

Tish Cyrus loves to vacation in tropical locations like Hawaii.

17. What advice would Tish Cyrus give to aspiring producers?

Tish Cyrus would advise aspiring producers to work hard, stay focused, and never give up on their dreams.

In conclusion, Tish Cyrus is a talented and successful woman who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. From her work as a producer to her philanthropic efforts and business ventures, Tish has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with. With a net worth of $20 million and a loving family by her side, Tish Cyrus continues to inspire and impress fans around the world.



