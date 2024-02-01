Tiny Harris Net Worth



Tameka “Tiny” Harris is a multi-talented entertainer who has made a name for herself in the music industry as a singer, songwriter, and music producer. She is also known for her appearances on reality television shows and her successful business ventures. With a career spanning over two decades, Tiny Harris has amassed a considerable net worth that reflects her success and hard work.

As of the year 2024, Tiny Harris’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. This impressive sum is the result of her various sources of income, including her music career, reality television appearances, and business ventures. However, there is more to Tiny Harris than just her net worth. Here are nine interesting facts about the talented entertainer:

1. Tiny Harris is a member of the successful R&B group Xscape, which was formed in the early 1990s. The group achieved commercial success with hits like “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding.” Xscape’s music continues to be popular with fans, and they have reunited for various performances and projects over the years.

2. In addition to her music career, Tiny Harris has also found success in the world of reality television. She has appeared on shows like “Tiny and Toya,” “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” and “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.” These shows have given fans a glimpse into Tiny’s personal life and relationships, further solidifying her status as a household name.

3. Tiny Harris is also a successful businesswoman, with ventures in the fashion and beauty industries. She has launched her own line of eyewear, Tiny’s Eyewear, as well as a line of lingerie called DIMS. These business ventures have allowed Tiny to expand her brand and reach a wider audience.

4. Tiny Harris is married to rapper T.I., with whom she shares three children. The couple’s relationship has been the subject of much media attention over the years, but they have weathered many storms together and remain a strong and loving couple.

5. Tiny Harris is a devoted mother to her six children, four of whom are from previous relationships. She has spoken openly about the joys and challenges of motherhood, and her dedication to her children is evident in everything she does.

6. Tiny Harris is also a philanthropist who is passionate about giving back to her community. She has been involved in various charitable causes over the years, including supporting organizations that help women and children in need.

7. In addition to her music, television, and business ventures, Tiny Harris is also a talented songwriter and music producer. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Mariah Carey, TLC, and Destiny’s Child.

8. Tiny Harris has received numerous awards and accolades for her work in the music industry, including a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her songwriting contributions to TLC’s hit single “No Scrubs.” Her talent and creativity have earned her the respect and admiration of her peers and fans alike.

9. Despite her success and fame, Tiny Harris remains down-to-earth and humble. She is known for her kindness and generosity, and she always takes the time to connect with her fans and supporters. Her positive attitude and infectious energy have endeared her to audiences around the world.

Now that you know more about Tiny Harris and her impressive career, here are some common questions about her:

1. How old is Tiny Harris in 2024?

Tiny Harris was born on July 14, 1975, so in 2024, she will be 49 years old.

2. How tall is Tiny Harris?

Tiny Harris stands at 4 feet 11 inches tall.

3. What is Tiny Harris’s weight?

Tiny Harris’s weight is estimated to be around 123 pounds.

4. Who is Tiny Harris married to?

Tiny Harris is married to rapper T.I.

5. How many children does Tiny Harris have?

Tiny Harris has six children in total.

6. What reality television shows has Tiny Harris appeared on?

Tiny Harris has appeared on shows like “Tiny and Toya,” “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” and “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

7. What are Tiny Harris’s business ventures?

Tiny Harris has launched her own line of eyewear, Tiny’s Eyewear, as well as a line of lingerie called DIMS.

8. What awards has Tiny Harris won?

Tiny Harris has won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her songwriting contributions to TLC’s hit single “No Scrubs.”

9. What is Tiny Harris’s net worth?

As of 2024, Tiny Harris’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

10. What charitable causes is Tiny Harris involved in?

Tiny Harris is passionate about supporting organizations that help women and children in need.

11. Who has Tiny Harris worked with as a songwriter and music producer?

Tiny Harris has worked with artists like Mariah Carey, TLC, and Destiny’s Child.

12. How did Tiny Harris get her start in the music industry?

Tiny Harris got her start in the music industry as a member of the R&B group Xscape.

13. What is Tiny Harris’s most popular song?

One of Tiny Harris’s most popular songs is “Just Kickin’ It” with Xscape.

14. What is Tiny Harris’s favorite part of being a mother?

Tiny Harris has said that her favorite part of being a mother is watching her children grow and succeed.

15. How does Tiny Harris stay grounded in the midst of her fame?

Tiny Harris stays grounded by surrounding herself with family and friends who keep her humble and focused on what truly matters.

16. What is Tiny Harris’s advice for aspiring musicians and entrepreneurs?

Tiny Harris’s advice for aspiring musicians and entrepreneurs is to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

17. What can fans expect from Tiny Harris in the future?

Fans can expect more music, television appearances, and business ventures from Tiny Harris in the future as she continues to expand her brand and reach new heights of success.

In conclusion, Tiny Harris is a talented and versatile entertainer who has achieved great success in the music industry and beyond. Her net worth is a testament to her hard work and dedication, but there is so much more to her than just her financial success. With a thriving career, a loving family, and a passion for giving back, Tiny Harris is a true inspiration to fans around the world.



