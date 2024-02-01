Tim Matheson Net Worth



Tim Matheson is a well-known actor, director, and producer who has been in the entertainment industry for over five decades. He has appeared in numerous films and television shows, and has also directed and produced several successful projects. Tim Matheson’s net worth as of 2024 is estimated to be around $10 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Tim Matheson:

1. Early Career: Tim Matheson began his acting career at a young age, appearing in various television shows and commercials. He gained recognition for his role as Eric “Otter” Stratton in the classic comedy film “Animal House” in 1978.

2. Voice Acting: In addition to his on-screen roles, Tim Matheson has also lent his voice to several animated projects. He has provided voice work for characters in popular shows such as “The Simpsons” and “Justice League Unlimited.”

3. Directorial Success: Tim Matheson has found success behind the camera as well. He has directed episodes of popular television shows like “Burn Notice,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Suits.”

4. Producer Credits: In addition to acting and directing, Tim Matheson has also worked as a producer on various projects. He has produced films such as “To Be Fat Like Me” and “Van Wilder: Freshman Year.”

5. Political Involvement: Tim Matheson is known for his political activism and has been involved in various campaigns and initiatives over the years. He has shown support for several Democratic candidates and causes.

6. Personal Life: Tim Matheson was born on December 31, 1947, in Glendale, California. He has been married twice and has two children. He is currently married to Elizabeth Marighetto, whom he wed in 2018.

7. Awards and Recognition: Throughout his career, Tim Matheson has received several awards and nominations for his work in the entertainment industry. He has been recognized for his acting, directing, and producing talents.

8. Philanthropy: Tim Matheson is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in various charities and causes, including animal welfare and environmental conservation.

9. Continued Success: Despite being in the industry for over five decades, Tim Matheson shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to work on various projects and is always exploring new opportunities in the entertainment world.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Tim Matheson:

1. What is Tim Matheson’s current age in 2024?

Tim Matheson is 76 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Tim Matheson?

Tim Matheson stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall.

3. What is Tim Matheson’s weight?

Tim Matheson’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Who is Tim Matheson currently dating?

Tim Matheson is currently married to Elizabeth Marighetto.

5. How many children does Tim Matheson have?

Tim Matheson has two children.

6. What is Tim Matheson’s most famous role?

Tim Matheson is best known for his role as Eric “Otter” Stratton in the film “Animal House.”

7. What is Tim Matheson’s net worth in 2024?

Tim Matheson’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be around $10 million.

8. What other projects has Tim Matheson directed?

Tim Matheson has directed episodes of shows like “Burn Notice,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Suits.”

9. What charities is Tim Matheson involved with?

Tim Matheson is involved in charities supporting animal welfare and environmental conservation.

10. What animated shows has Tim Matheson provided voice work for?

Tim Matheson has provided voice work for shows like “The Simpsons” and “Justice League Unlimited.”

11. When did Tim Matheson get married to Elizabeth Marighetto?

Tim Matheson married Elizabeth Marighetto in 2018.

12. Has Tim Matheson won any awards for his work?

Yes, Tim Matheson has received several awards and nominations for his work in the entertainment industry.

13. What is one of Tim Matheson’s recent projects?

One of Tim Matheson’s recent projects is the film “To Be Fat Like Me,” which he produced.

14. Is Tim Matheson involved in politics?

Yes, Tim Matheson is known for his political activism and has supported various Democratic candidates and causes.

15. What is Tim Matheson’s birthdate?

Tim Matheson was born on December 31, 1947.

16. Where was Tim Matheson born?

Tim Matheson was born in Glendale, California.

17. What is Tim Matheson’s favorite part of working in the entertainment industry?

Tim Matheson enjoys the creative process and the opportunity to collaborate with talented individuals in the industry.

In conclusion, Tim Matheson is a versatile and talented actor, director, and producer who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. His dedication to his craft and his philanthropic efforts make him a respected figure both on and off-screen. With a successful career spanning over five decades, Tim Matheson’s net worth of $10 million in 2024 reflects his continued success and influence in Hollywood.



