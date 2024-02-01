Tia Carrere Net Worth



Tia Carrere is a multi-talented actress, singer, and model who has made a name for herself in Hollywood over the years. With a career spanning several decades, Carrere has amassed a considerable net worth thanks to her work in film, television, and music. In 2024, Tia Carrere’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

But there’s more to Tia Carrere than just her net worth. Here are 9 interesting facts about the talented actress:

1. Carrere was born Althea Rae Janairo on January 2, 1967, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She is of Chinese, Spanish, and Filipino descent, which gives her a unique and exotic look that has helped her stand out in Hollywood.

2. Carrere got her start in show business as a model, winning the title of Miss Hawaii in 1985. This early success led her to pursue a career in acting, and she made her debut in the television series “Airwolf” in 1985.

3. One of Carrere’s most iconic roles came in the 1992 film “Wayne’s World,” where she played Cassandra Wong, the lead singer of a rock band. Her performance in the film earned her critical acclaim and helped launch her career to new heights.

4. In addition to her acting career, Carrere is also an accomplished singer. She released her debut album, “Dream,” in 1993, which featured a mix of pop and rock songs. She has also provided vocals for several soundtracks, including “Wayne’s World” and “Lilo & Stitch.”

5. Carrere’s talents extend beyond acting and singing – she is also a skilled dancer. She has competed on the reality TV show “Dancing with the Stars,” where she showcased her impressive dance moves and won over audiences with her charisma.

6. Carrere has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows throughout her career, including “True Lies,” “Rising Sun,” and “Relic Hunter.” She has proven her versatility as an actress, taking on roles in action, comedy, and drama projects.

7. In addition to her work in film and television, Carrere has also lent her voice to several animated series and video games. She has provided voices for characters in “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Duck Dodgers,” and “Saints Row.”

8. Carrere has been recognized for her talent and hard work over the years, winning awards such as the Grammy Award for Best Hawaiian Music Album in 2009. She continues to be a respected and in-demand actress in Hollywood, with a loyal fan base that appreciates her talent and charisma.

9. Outside of her career, Carrere is also a dedicated philanthropist who supports various charitable causes. She has worked with organizations such as the American Red Cross and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, using her platform to make a positive impact on the world.

With her impressive resume and diverse talents, Tia Carrere has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. Her net worth of $5 million in 2024 is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft.

Common Questions about Tia Carrere:

1. How old is Tia Carrere?

Tia Carrere was born on January 2, 1967, so she will be 57 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Tia Carrere?

Tia Carrere is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

3. What is Tia Carrere’s weight?

Tia Carrere’s weight is not publicly known, as she prefers to keep her personal life private.

4. Is Tia Carrere married?

Tia Carrere was previously married to film producer Elie Samaha from 1992 to 2000. She is currently single.

5. Who is Tia Carrere dating?

Tia Carrere’s dating life is not publicly known, as she keeps her personal relationships out of the spotlight.

6. What is Tia Carrere’s most famous role?

Tia Carrere is best known for her role as Cassandra Wong in the film “Wayne’s World.”

7. Has Tia Carrere won any awards?

Yes, Tia Carrere won the Grammy Award for Best Hawaiian Music Album in 2009.

8. Does Tia Carrere have any children?

Tia Carrere does not have any children.

9. What other talents does Tia Carrere have besides acting?

Tia Carrere is also a singer, dancer, and model.

10. What is Tia Carrere’s ethnicity?

Tia Carrere is of Chinese, Spanish, and Filipino descent.

11. How did Tia Carrere get her start in show business?

Tia Carrere began her career as a model, winning the title of Miss Hawaii in 1985.

12. What is Tia Carrere’s net worth in 2024?

Tia Carrere’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million in 2024.

13. What charitable causes does Tia Carrere support?

Tia Carrere has worked with organizations such as the American Red Cross and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

14. Has Tia Carrere appeared in any animated series?

Yes, Tia Carrere has provided voices for characters in animated series such as “The Legend of Tarzan” and “Duck Dodgers.”

15. What is Tia Carrere’s debut album called?

Tia Carrere’s debut album is called “Dream,” which was released in 1993.

16. Has Tia Carrere appeared in any reality TV shows?

Yes, Tia Carrere competed on the reality TV show “Dancing with the Stars.”

17. What genre of music does Tia Carrere sing?

Tia Carrere sings a mix of pop and rock music.

In conclusion, Tia Carrere is a talented and versatile actress who has made a name for herself in Hollywood. With a net worth of $5 million in 2024, she has proven herself to be a successful and respected figure in the entertainment industry. Carrere’s diverse talents and philanthropic efforts have endeared her to fans around the world, making her a true star in every sense of the word.



