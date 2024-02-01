That Was Epic Juan Net Worth



That Was Epic Juan is a popular YouTube personality known for his entertaining and hilarious videos. His net worth as of 2024 is estimated to be around $2 million, but there is more to this internet sensation than just his wealth. Here are 9 interesting facts about That Was Epic Juan that you may not know:

1. That Was Epic Juan’s Real Name is Juan Hernandez

While he is known by his stage name, That Was Epic Juan’s real name is Juan Hernandez. He was born on July 12, 1992 in Los Angeles, California.

2. He Started His YouTube Channel in 2015

That Was Epic Juan started his YouTube channel in 2015 and quickly gained a following for his pranks, challenges, and comedic skits. His videos have garnered millions of views and he now has over 5 million subscribers.

3. That Was Epic Juan is Fluent in Spanish

That Was Epic Juan is fluent in Spanish and often incorporates his bilingual skills into his videos. This has helped him reach a wider audience and connect with fans from all over the world.

4. He Collaborates with Other YouTubers

That Was Epic Juan frequently collaborates with other YouTubers, such as David Dobrik and Liza Koshy. These collaborations have helped him grow his channel and reach new audiences.

5. That Was Epic Juan Has Released Merchandise

In addition to his YouTube channel, That Was Epic Juan has released merchandise such as t-shirts, hoodies, and hats. His fans can purchase his merch on his website and show their support for their favorite YouTuber.

6. He is an Animal Lover

That Was Epic Juan is an animal lover and has several pets, including a dog named Max and a cat named Luna. He often features his furry friends in his videos and posts adorable photos of them on his social media.

7. That Was Epic Juan is a Fitness Enthusiast

That Was Epic Juan is known for his muscular physique and his dedication to fitness. He often shares workout tips and routines with his fans, inspiring them to lead a healthy lifestyle.

8. He Has Won Several Awards

That Was Epic Juan has won several awards for his YouTube content, including the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator in 2022. His success in the online world has earned him recognition from his peers and fans alike.

9. That Was Epic Juan Gives Back to the Community

That Was Epic Juan is passionate about giving back to the community and often participates in charity events and fundraisers. He uses his platform to raise awareness for important causes and make a positive impact on the world.

Now that you know more about That Was Epic Juan, let’s dive into some common questions about him:

1. How old is That Was Epic Juan?

That Was Epic Juan was born on July 12, 1992, so he will be 32 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is That Was Epic Juan?

That Was Epic Juan is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

3. How much does That Was Epic Juan weigh?

That Was Epic Juan weighs around 180 pounds.

4. Is That Was Epic Juan married?

That Was Epic Juan is currently single and not married.

5. Who is That Was Epic Juan dating?

That Was Epic Juan keeps his personal life private and has not publicly disclosed who he is dating.

6. What is That Was Epic Juan’s favorite food?

That Was Epic Juan’s favorite food is sushi.

7. What inspired That Was Epic Juan to start his YouTube channel?

That Was Epic Juan was inspired to start his YouTube channel by other successful YouTubers who he looked up to.

8. How does That Was Epic Juan come up with ideas for his videos?

That Was Epic Juan gets inspiration for his videos from his own life experiences, as well as from his fans’ suggestions.

9. Does That Was Epic Juan have any siblings?

That Was Epic Juan has a younger sister named Maria who occasionally appears in his videos.

10. What is That Was Epic Juan’s favorite video that he has made?

That Was Epic Juan’s favorite video that he has made is a prank video where he surprised his fans with a meet-and-greet.

11. What are That Was Epic Juan’s future plans for his YouTube channel?

That Was Epic Juan plans to continue creating entertaining content for his fans and hopes to expand his brand into other ventures, such as acting and hosting.

12. Does That Was Epic Juan have any pets?

That Was Epic Juan has a dog named Max and a cat named Luna.

13. What is That Was Epic Juan’s favorite part about being a YouTuber?

That Was Epic Juan’s favorite part about being a YouTuber is being able to connect with his fans and make them laugh.

14. What is That Was Epic Juan’s workout routine?

That Was Epic Juan’s workout routine consists of weight training, cardio, and yoga.

15. How does That Was Epic Juan stay motivated?

That Was Epic Juan stays motivated by setting goals for himself and staying disciplined in his work ethic.

16. What advice does That Was Epic Juan have for aspiring YouTubers?

That Was Epic Juan’s advice for aspiring YouTubers is to stay true to themselves and create content that they are passionate about.

17. What is That Was Epic Juan’s net worth?

As of 2024, That Was Epic Juan’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

In conclusion, That Was Epic Juan is not just a successful YouTuber with a large net worth, but also a talented entertainer, fitness enthusiast, and philanthropist. His dedication to his craft and his passion for making people laugh have helped him achieve success in the online world. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for That Was Epic Juan and what new adventures he will take us on through his videos.



