Tevin Campbell Net Worth



Tevin Campbell is a talented American singer, songwriter, and actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Born on November 12, 1976, in Dallas, Texas, Tevin first rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s with hits like “Round and Round” and “Can We Talk.” His smooth vocals and soulful delivery have earned him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim over the years.

As of the year 2024, Tevin Campbell’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. While he may not be as active in the music industry as he once was, Tevin has managed to maintain a successful career and continue to earn a steady income through various ventures. Here are 9 interesting facts about Tevin Campbell and his net worth:

1. Early Success: Tevin Campbell’s career took off at a young age when he was discovered by music legend Quincy Jones. He released his debut album, “T.E.V.I.N.,” in 1991, which spawned several hit singles and established him as a rising star in the R&B world.

2. Acting Career: In addition to his music career, Tevin Campbell has also dabbled in acting. He appeared in the Broadway musical “Hairspray” in 2005 and has made guest appearances on TV shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Moesha.”

3. Grammy Nomination: Tevin Campbell received a Grammy nomination in 1991 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his hit song “Round and Round.” While he didn’t win the award, the nomination solidified his status as a talented artist in the industry.

4. Voice Acting: Tevin Campbell is also known for his work as a voice actor. He provided the voice of Powerline, a fictional pop star, in the Disney animated film “A Goofy Movie” in 1995. The character’s songs were performed by Tevin himself and became popular with fans of the movie.

5. Financial Challenges: Despite his early success, Tevin Campbell faced financial challenges later in his career. He filed for bankruptcy in 1996, citing mismanagement of his finances and debts totaling over $500,000. However, he was able to bounce back and continue his music career.

6. Comeback Album: In 1999, Tevin Campbell released his fourth studio album, “Tevin Campbell,” after a four-year hiatus from the music scene. The album featured the hit single “Another Way,” which received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

7. Musical Influences: Tevin Campbell has cited artists like Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Michael Jackson as influences on his music. His smooth vocal style and dynamic performances have drawn comparisons to these legendary musicians throughout his career.

8. Personal Life: Tevin Campbell has been notoriously private about his personal life. While there have been rumors about his relationships and dating history, he has kept details about his romantic life out of the public eye.

9. Legacy: Despite the ups and downs of his career, Tevin Campbell’s legacy as a talented singer and performer remains intact. His music continues to inspire new generations of artists and fans, and he is remembered as a pioneering figure in the R&B genre.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Tevin Campbell:

1. How old is Tevin Campbell?

Tevin Campbell was born on November 12, 1976, which makes him 47 years old as of the year 2024.

2. What is Tevin Campbell’s height and weight?

Tevin Campbell stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

3. Is Tevin Campbell married?

Tevin Campbell has kept his marital status private, and there is no public information about him being married.

4. Who is Tevin Campbell dating?

Tevin Campbell has not publicly disclosed any information about his current relationship status or dating life.

5. What is Tevin Campbell’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Tevin Campbell’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

6. What are some of Tevin Campbell’s biggest hits?

Some of Tevin Campbell’s biggest hits include “Round and Round,” “Can We Talk,” and “Always in My Heart.”

7. Has Tevin Campbell won any awards?

While Tevin Campbell has been nominated for several awards throughout his career, he has not won any major music awards to date.

8. What is Tevin Campbell doing now?

Tevin Campbell continues to work on music projects and make occasional appearances in the entertainment industry. He remains active in the music scene and has a dedicated fan base.

9. Does Tevin Campbell have any upcoming projects?

As of now, there are no specific upcoming projects announced for Tevin Campbell. However, fans can expect to see more music and possibly acting roles from him in the future.

10. Where can I listen to Tevin Campbell’s music?

Tevin Campbell’s music is available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, as well as for purchase on digital music stores.

11. What is Tevin Campbell’s vocal range?

Tevin Campbell is known for his impressive tenor vocal range, which allows him to hit high notes with ease and deliver dynamic performances.

12. Does Tevin Campbell have any children?

There is no public information available about Tevin Campbell having any children.

13. What is Tevin Campbell’s favorite genre of music?

Tevin Campbell has expressed a love for R&B and soul music, citing artists like Stevie Wonder and Prince as his musical influences.

14. How did Tevin Campbell get discovered?

Tevin Campbell was discovered by Quincy Jones when he was just a teenager, which led to the start of his music career in the early 1990s.

15. Does Tevin Campbell have any upcoming tours?

As of now, there are no upcoming tour dates announced for Tevin Campbell. However, fans can stay updated on his social media for any future announcements.

16. What is Tevin Campbell’s favorite song to perform?

While Tevin Campbell has not publicly disclosed his favorite song to perform, he has mentioned that he enjoys performing his hit singles for his fans.

17. What can fans expect from Tevin Campbell in the future?

Fans can expect more music and possibly acting projects from Tevin Campbell in the future, as he continues to pursue his passion for entertainment and connecting with his audience.

In conclusion, Tevin Campbell’s net worth may have fluctuated over the years, but his talent and legacy in the music industry remain intact. With a successful career spanning decades, Tevin Campbell has solidified his status as a respected artist and performer. Fans can look forward to more music and possibly acting projects from him in the future as he continues to share his gift with the world.



