Telly Savalas Net Worth At Death



Telly Savalas was a legendary actor known for his iconic role as Detective Lt. Theo Kojak in the hit TV series “Kojak.” Throughout his career, Savalas made a name for himself in Hollywood with his tough-guy persona and distinctive bald head. But aside from his on-screen success, many fans have wondered about Telly Savalas’ net worth at the time of his death in 1994.

Telly Savalas’ net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be around $5 million. While this may seem like a substantial amount, especially for the 90s, it was actually lower than what many people expected for a star of his caliber. Savalas had been in the entertainment industry for decades and had appeared in numerous films and TV shows, so why was his net worth not higher?

One reason for Telly Savalas’ relatively modest net worth was his extravagant lifestyle. Savalas was known for his love of luxury cars, designer clothes, and lavish vacations. He was also a notorious gambler and had a penchant for high-stakes poker games. All of these expenses added up over the years and likely contributed to Savalas’ lower net worth.

Another factor that may have impacted Telly Savalas’ net worth was his generosity. Savalas was known for his philanthropy and often donated money to various charities and causes. He also reportedly helped out friends and family members in need, which could have further depleted his financial resources.

Despite his lower net worth, Telly Savalas left behind a lasting legacy in Hollywood. His role as Kojak is still remembered fondly by fans today, and his distinctive style and tough-guy persona continue to influence actors and filmmakers. Savalas may not have been the wealthiest actor in Hollywood, but he was certainly one of the most memorable.

Now, let’s dive into 9 interesting facts about Telly Savalas:

1. Telly Savalas was born on January 21, 1922, in Garden City, New York. He was of Greek descent, with both of his parents immigrating to the United States from Greece.

2. Before becoming an actor, Telly Savalas served in the US Army during World War II. He was stationed in the Pacific Theater and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service.

3. Telly Savalas began his acting career in the 1950s and quickly gained recognition for his distinctive voice and tough-guy persona. He appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout the decades, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Kelly’s Heroes.”

4. In 1973, Telly Savalas landed the role of Detective Lt. Theo Kojak in the TV series “Kojak.” The show was a massive success and ran for five seasons, earning Savalas critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

5. Telly Savalas was known for his love of music and even released several albums throughout his career. He was a talented singer and often incorporated music into his acting roles.

6. In addition to his acting talents, Telly Savalas was also a skilled poker player. He participated in numerous high-stakes games in Las Vegas and was known for his bold playing style.

7. Telly Savalas was married three times and had six children. He was a devoted family man and often spoke about the importance of his loved ones in his life.

8. Telly Savalas was a lifelong smoker and ultimately succumbed to bladder cancer in January 1994. His death was a shock to fans around the world, who mourned the loss of a beloved actor.

9. Despite his passing, Telly Savalas’ legacy lives on through his timeless performances and enduring influence on the entertainment industry. He may have left behind a relatively modest net worth, but his impact on Hollywood is immeasurable.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Telly Savalas:

1. How tall was Telly Savalas?

Telly Savalas was 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall.

2. How much did Telly Savalas weigh?

Telly Savalas weighed around 180 pounds (82 kg) during his prime.

3. Who was Telly Savalas married to?

Telly Savalas was married to Katherine Nicolaides from 1960 to 1960, Marilyn Gardner from 1960 to 1974, and Julie Hovland from 1984 to 1994.

4. Did Telly Savalas have any children?

Yes, Telly Savalas had six children: Christina, Penelope, Candace, Ariana, Nick, and Christian.

5. What was Telly Savalas’ cause of death?

Telly Savalas passed away from bladder cancer on January 22, 1994.

6. How old was Telly Savalas when he died?

Telly Savalas was 72 years old at the time of his death.

7. Where is Telly Savalas buried?

Telly Savalas is buried at the George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey.

8. Did Telly Savalas win any awards for his acting?

Yes, Telly Savalas won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role – Drama Series for his portrayal of Kojak in 1975.

9. What was Telly Savalas’ most famous role?

Telly Savalas is best known for his role as Detective Lt. Theo Kojak in the TV series “Kojak.”

10. Was Telly Savalas a smoker?

Yes, Telly Savalas was a lifelong smoker, which ultimately contributed to his battle with cancer.

11. Did Telly Savalas have any siblings?

Yes, Telly Savalas had five siblings: Gus, George, Ted, Gus, and Nick.

12. What was Telly Savalas’ first acting role?

Telly Savalas made his film debut in the 1961 movie “Mad Dog Coll.”

13. Did Telly Savalas serve in the military?

Yes, Telly Savalas served in the US Army during World War II and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service.

14. Where was Telly Savalas born?

Telly Savalas was born in Garden City, New York.

15. Did Telly Savalas have any hobbies?

Telly Savalas was an avid poker player and also enjoyed singing and playing the piano.

17. What was Telly Savalas’ favorite Kojak catchphrase?

Telly Savalas’ favorite catchphrase as Kojak was “Who loves ya, baby?”

In conclusion, Telly Savalas may have had a lower net worth than expected at the time of his death, but his impact on Hollywood and the entertainment industry is undeniable. His iconic role as Kojak and his tough-guy persona have solidified his place in pop culture history. Telly Savalas may have been a man of modest means, but his legacy continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world.

So, the next time you hear the name Telly Savalas, remember the man behind the bald head and the catchphrase “Who loves ya, baby?” – a talented actor, devoted family man, and Hollywood legend.



