

Taral Hicks is a multi-talented actress, singer, and model who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a successful career spanning over two decades, Hicks has amassed a considerable net worth through her work in film, television, and music. In this article, we will delve into Taral Hicks’ net worth, along with nine interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Taral Hicks’ Net Worth:

As of the year 2024, Taral Hicks’ net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. She has earned this impressive sum through her work as an actress, singer, and model, appearing in a number of successful films and television shows throughout her career.

2. Early Life and Career Beginnings:

Taral Hicks was born on September 21, 1974, in the Bronx, New York. She began her career as a singer, performing in local talent shows and showcases before transitioning into acting. Hicks made her acting debut in the 1993 film “A Bronx Tale,” directed by Robert De Niro, where she played the role of Jane Williams.

3. Breakout Role in “Belly”:

One of Taral Hicks’ most notable roles came in the 1998 film “Belly,” directed by Hype Williams. In the film, Hicks starred alongside rappers DMX and Nas, playing the role of Keisha, the girlfriend of DMX’s character. Her performance in “Belly” received critical acclaim and helped to solidify her status as a rising star in Hollywood.

4. Music Career:

In addition to her work as an actress, Taral Hicks is also a talented singer. She has released several singles and music videos throughout her career, showcasing her soulful voice and musical versatility. Hicks’ music has been well-received by fans and critics alike, further adding to her overall net worth.

5. Television Appearances:

Throughout her career, Taral Hicks has made guest appearances on a number of popular television shows, including “NYPD Blue,” “The Shield,” and “Bones.” Her versatility as an actress has allowed her to take on a variety of roles across different genres, showcasing her range and talent as a performer.

6. Personal Life:

Taral Hicks is known for being fiercely private about her personal life, choosing to keep details about her relationships and family out of the public eye. While there is limited information available about her personal life, Hicks has been able to maintain a level of privacy and discretion in an industry known for its scrutiny.

7. Philanthropy and Advocacy:

In addition to her work in entertainment, Taral Hicks is also actively involved in philanthropic endeavors and advocacy work. She has lent her voice and platform to various charitable causes, including organizations that support women’s empowerment, education, and social justice. Hicks’ commitment to giving back to her community has earned her respect and admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

8. Entrepreneurial Ventures:

Outside of her work in entertainment, Taral Hicks has also ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. She has launched her own line of beauty products and fashion accessories, leveraging her platform and influence to create a successful business venture. Hicks’ entrepreneurial spirit and drive have further contributed to her overall net worth and success in the industry.

9. Continued Success and Legacy:

As of the year 2024, Taral Hicks continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, with a successful career that shows no signs of slowing down. Her talent, versatility, and dedication to her craft have earned her a loyal fan base and a lasting legacy in Hollywood. Hicks’ net worth is a testament to her hard work and determination, solidifying her status as a respected and accomplished actress, singer, and model.

Common Questions about Taral Hicks:

1. What is Taral Hicks’ net worth?

As of the year 2024, Taral Hicks’ net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

2. When was Taral Hicks born?

Taral Hicks was born on September 21, 1974, in the Bronx, New York.

3. What was Taral Hicks’ breakout role?

One of Taral Hicks’ most notable roles came in the 1998 film “Belly,” where she starred alongside rappers DMX and Nas.

4. Does Taral Hicks have a music career?

Yes, Taral Hicks is also a talented singer and has released several singles and music videos throughout her career.

5. What television shows has Taral Hicks appeared on?

Taral Hicks has made guest appearances on shows such as “NYPD Blue,” “The Shield,” and “Bones.”

6. Is Taral Hicks involved in philanthropy?

Yes, Taral Hicks is actively involved in philanthropic endeavors and advocacy work, supporting various charitable causes.

7. Does Taral Hicks have any entrepreneurial ventures?

Yes, Taral Hicks has launched her own line of beauty products and fashion accessories.

8. Is Taral Hicks married?

Taral Hicks is known for being private about her personal life, and details about her relationships are not publicly known.

9. What is Taral Hicks’ legacy in Hollywood?

Taral Hicks is respected for her talent, versatility, and dedication to her craft, earning her a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

10. How tall is Taral Hicks?

Taral Hicks stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall.

11. Is Taral Hicks currently dating anyone?

Details about Taral Hicks’ personal relationships are not publicly known.

12. What are Taral Hicks’ upcoming projects?

As of the year 2024, Taral Hicks has several film and television projects in development.

13. What awards has Taral Hicks won?

Taral Hicks has received critical acclaim for her performances but has not won any major awards to date.

14. What is Taral Hicks’ favorite role?

Taral Hicks has cited her role in “Belly” as one of her favorite performances in her career.

15. Does Taral Hicks have any children?

Details about Taral Hicks’ family life, including children, are not publicly known.

16. What is Taral Hicks’ favorite charity to support?

Taral Hicks is passionate about supporting organizations that empower women and promote social justice.

17. How does Taral Hicks stay grounded in Hollywood?

Taral Hicks maintains a level of privacy and humility, focusing on her work and giving back to her community.

In summary, Taral Hicks’ net worth is a reflection of her talent, hard work, and dedication to her craft. With a successful career in acting, singing, and modeling, Hicks has established herself as a respected and accomplished figure in the entertainment industry. Her legacy in Hollywood continues to thrive, with upcoming projects and entrepreneurial ventures that showcase her versatility and creativity. Taral Hicks’ net worth is not just a number, but a testament to her resilience, passion, and unwavering commitment to her art.



