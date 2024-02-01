

Tamra Judge Net Worth: A Look into the Life of the Real Housewives of Orange County Star

Tamra Judge is a well-known reality television personality who rose to fame as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County. With her fiery personality and no-nonsense attitude, Tamra has become a fan favorite on the hit reality show. But beyond her on-screen antics, Tamra has also built a successful career and amassed an impressive net worth. In this article, we will take a closer look at Tamra Judge’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Tamra Judge’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Tamra Judge’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. This impressive sum is the result of Tamra’s successful career in reality television, as well as her various business ventures and endorsements. From her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County to her successful fitness studio, CUT Fitness, Tamra has proven herself to be a savvy entrepreneur with a keen eye for business opportunities.

2. Early Life and Career

Tamra Judge was born on September 2, 1967, in Glendale, California. She grew up in a middle-class family and worked various jobs to support herself before finding fame on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Tamra’s career in reality television began in 2007 when she was cast as one of the original housewives on the hit Bravo show. Since then, she has become a household name and a staple of reality TV.

3. Business Ventures

In addition to her television career, Tamra Judge has also found success as a businesswoman. In 2013, she opened CUT Fitness, a gym in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, with her then-husband Eddie Judge. The gym quickly became a success, attracting clients from all over Orange County. Tamra’s dedication to fitness and health has been a driving force behind the success of CUT Fitness, and she continues to be actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the business.

4. Personal Life

Tamra Judge has been married twice and has four children. She was first married to Darren Vieth, with whom she shares son Ryan Vieth. The couple divorced in 1990. In 2013, Tamra married Eddie Judge, who became her business partner in CUT Fitness. The couple’s wedding was featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and their relationship has been a central storyline on the show ever since.

5. Philanthropy

In addition to her success in business and television, Tamra Judge is also dedicated to giving back to her community. She is actively involved in various charitable organizations and causes, including breast cancer awareness and animal rescue. Tamra uses her platform on The Real Housewives of Orange County to raise awareness for these important issues and has helped to raise thousands of dollars for charity over the years.

6. Controversies

Throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge has been involved in various controversies and scandals. From heated arguments with her co-stars to legal disputes with former business partners, Tamra’s time on the show has been anything but drama-free. Despite these challenges, Tamra has always remained true to herself and has continued to thrive in the world of reality television.

7. Health Struggles

In 2019, Tamra Judge announced that she had been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. She underwent surgery to remove the cancerous cells and has since been vocal about the importance of skin cancer prevention and early detection. Tamra’s health scare was a wake-up call for her, and she has since made it a priority to take care of her health and well-being.

8. Legal Issues

In 2022, Tamra Judge was involved in a legal dispute with her former business partner, who accused her of breach of contract and fraud. The case was settled out of court, but it was a stressful and challenging time for Tamra. Despite the legal issues, Tamra has continued to focus on her career and her family, and she has emerged stronger and more determined than ever.

9. Future Endeavors

Looking ahead to the future, Tamra Judge shows no signs of slowing down. With her thriving business, successful television career, and dedication to philanthropy, Tamra has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment. Whether she’s filming scenes for The Real Housewives of Orange County or expanding her fitness empire, Tamra Judge is a woman on a mission to succeed.

Common Questions About Tamra Judge:

1. How old is Tamra Judge?

Tamra Judge was born on September 2, 1967, which makes her 57 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Tamra Judge?

Tamra Judge stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall.

3. What is Tamra Judge’s weight?

Tamra Judge’s weight is approximately 125 pounds.

4. Who is Tamra Judge married to?

Tamra Judge is currently married to Eddie Judge.

5. How many children does Tamra Judge have?

Tamra Judge has four children: three daughters and one son.

6. What is Tamra Judge’s net worth?

As of 2024, Tamra Judge’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

7. What is Tamra Judge’s business?

Tamra Judge is the co-owner of CUT Fitness, a gym in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

8. What health issue did Tamra Judge face in 2019?

In 2019, Tamra Judge was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

9. What philanthropic causes is Tamra Judge involved in?

Tamra Judge is involved in various charitable organizations, including breast cancer awareness and animal rescue.

10. What was the outcome of Tamra Judge’s legal dispute in 2022?

Tamra Judge’s legal dispute with her former business partner was settled out of court.

11. How did Tamra Judge rise to fame?

Tamra Judge rose to fame as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

12. What is Tamra Judge’s relationship with her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Tamra Judge has had various conflicts and arguments with her co-stars on the show over the years.

13. What has been the biggest challenge in Tamra Judge’s career?

One of the biggest challenges in Tamra Judge’s career was her legal dispute with her former business partner.

14. How does Tamra Judge balance her career and family life?

Tamra Judge prioritizes her family and makes time for her children and husband despite her busy schedule.

15. What are Tamra Judge’s plans for the future?

Tamra Judge plans to continue growing her business and expanding her presence in the world of reality television.

16. What advice does Tamra Judge have for aspiring entrepreneurs?

Tamra Judge advises aspiring entrepreneurs to stay focused, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

17. What legacy does Tamra Judge hope to leave behind?

Tamra Judge hopes to be remembered as a strong, independent woman who made a positive impact on the world around her.

In conclusion, Tamra Judge’s net worth is a testament to her hard work, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit. From her successful business ventures to her philanthropic efforts, Tamra has proven herself to be a multifaceted talent with a bright future ahead. As she continues to navigate the ups and downs of reality television, Tamra Judge remains a shining example of how perseverance and passion can lead to success in the entertainment industry.



