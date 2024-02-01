T-boz Net Worth



Tionne Watkins, better known as T-Boz, is a multi-talented American singer, songwriter, actress, and author. She is best known as one-third of the iconic R&B girl group TLC, alongside Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. T-Boz’s unique voice, edgy style, and powerful stage presence have made her a beloved figure in the music industry.

T-Boz’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 in the year 2024. While this may seem modest compared to some of her peers, it is a testament to her resilience and determination in the face of personal and professional challenges. T-Boz has faced health issues, financial setbacks, and the tragic loss of her bandmate Lisa Lopes, yet she has continued to pursue her passion for music and entertainment.

Here are 9 interesting facts about T-Boz and her net worth:

1. T-Boz’s net worth is a result of her successful music career, which includes hits like “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and “Creep.” TLC has sold over 65 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

2. In addition to her music career, T-Boz has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films like “Belly” and “House Party 3.” She has also written a memoir, “A Sick Life: TLC ‘n Me: Stories from On and Off the Stage,” which chronicles her struggles with sickle cell anemia and her experiences in the music industry.

3. T-Boz’s net worth has also been bolstered by her entrepreneurial ventures, including her own clothing line, Chase’s Closet, and her work as a spokesperson for various brands.

4. T-Boz has been open about her financial struggles, including a bankruptcy filing in 2011. She has attributed some of her financial woes to mismanagement by her former husband and manager, Mack 10.

5. Despite her setbacks, T-Boz has remained a fierce advocate for herself and others with chronic illnesses. She has used her platform to raise awareness about sickle cell anemia and has been involved in various charitable initiatives.

6. T-Boz’s personal life has also been the subject of public interest. She has been married twice, first to rapper Mack 10 and then to music producer Dalvin DeGrate. She has one daughter, Chase Anela Rolison, from her marriage to Mack 10.

7. T-Boz’s struggles with health issues have been well-documented. She was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at a young age and has had to manage the condition throughout her life. Despite the challenges it presents, T-Boz has not let her illness define her or hold her back from pursuing her dreams.

8. T-Boz’s resilience and strength in the face of adversity have made her a role model for many fans. Her candidness about her struggles and her determination to overcome them have earned her a loyal following.

9. T-Boz’s net worth may not be as high as some of her contemporaries, but her impact on the music industry and her fans is immeasurable. She continues to inspire others with her music, her activism, and her unwavering spirit.

Age: T-Boz was born on April 26, 1970, making her 54 years old in the year 2024.

Height: T-Boz is 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Weight: T-Boz’s weight is not publicly known.

Spouse/Dating: T-Boz is currently single, having divorced her second husband, Dalvin DeGrate, in 2018.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about T-Boz:

1. What is T-Boz’s real name?

T-Boz’s real name is Tionne Watkins.

2. How did T-Boz get her start in the music industry?

T-Boz got her start in the music industry as a member of TLC, which was formed in Atlanta in 1990.

3. What is T-Boz’s biggest hit song?

T-Boz’s biggest hit song is “Waterfalls,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1995.

4. What inspired T-Boz to write her memoir?

T-Boz was inspired to write her memoir, “A Sick Life: TLC ‘n Me: Stories from On and Off the Stage,” to share her experiences with sickle cell anemia and her journey in the music industry.

5. How many children does T-Boz have?

T-Boz has one daughter, Chase Anela Rolison.

6. What health condition does T-Boz have?

T-Boz has sickle cell anemia, a genetic blood disorder.

7. What is T-Boz’s clothing line called?

T-Boz’s clothing line is called Chase’s Closet.

8. What is T-Boz’s net worth?

T-Boz’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 in the year 2024.

9. What charitable causes is T-Boz involved in?

T-Boz is involved in various charitable causes, including raising awareness about sickle cell anemia and supporting other individuals with chronic illnesses.

10. What is T-Boz’s relationship status?

T-Boz is currently single, having divorced her second husband, Dalvin DeGrate, in 2018.

11. What has T-Boz been doing recently?

T-Boz has been focusing on her music career, her clothing line, and her advocacy work for individuals with chronic illnesses.

12. Does T-Boz have any upcoming projects?

T-Boz has not announced any upcoming projects as of now, but she continues to be active in the entertainment industry.

13. What is T-Boz’s book about?

T-Boz’s book, “A Sick Life: TLC ‘n Me: Stories from On and Off the Stage,” is a memoir that chronicles her struggles with sickle cell anemia and her experiences in the music industry.

14. How did T-Boz become involved in activism?

T-Boz became involved in activism through her own experiences with sickle cell anemia and her desire to raise awareness about the condition.

15. What challenges has T-Boz faced in her career?

T-Boz has faced financial struggles, health issues, and personal setbacks throughout her career, but she has remained resilient and determined.

16. How does T-Boz inspire her fans?

T-Boz inspires her fans with her music, her activism, and her openness about her struggles and triumphs.

17. What is T-Boz’s legacy in the music industry?

T-Boz’s legacy in the music industry is one of resilience, talent, and authenticity. She has left an indelible mark on the industry and continues to be a source of inspiration for fans around the world.

In conclusion, T-Boz’s net worth may not be the highest in the music industry, but her impact and influence are immeasurable. Her music, her activism, and her personal journey have inspired countless fans and will continue to do so for years to come. T-Boz’s resilience and determination are a testament to her strength and spirit, and her legacy will endure long after her music stops playing.



