

Sue Bird is a legendary basketball player who has made a name for herself in the world of sports. With a career spanning over two decades, Bird has achieved numerous accolades and is considered one of the greatest female basketball players of all time. Apart from her skills on the court, Bird has also built a successful career off the court, which has contributed to her impressive net worth. In this article, we will delve into Sue Bird’s net worth, along with 9 interesting facts about her life and career.

Sue Bird Net Worth:

Sue Bird’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million as of the year 2024. This impressive sum is a result of her successful career as a professional basketball player, endorsements, and various business ventures. Bird has been a key player in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) since 2002, playing for the Seattle Storm. Over the years, she has earned numerous accolades, including multiple WNBA championships and All-Star selections, which have contributed to her financial success.

9 Interesting Facts about Sue Bird:

1. Early Life: Sue Bird was born on October 16, 1980, in Syosset, New York. She grew up in a sports-oriented family, with her father being a doctor and her mother a nurse. Bird showed an interest in basketball from a young age and began playing competitively in high school.

2. College Career: Bird attended the University of Connecticut, where she played for the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team. She had a standout college career, leading her team to two NCAA championships in 2000 and 2002. Bird was a two-time Nancy Lieberman Award winner, given to the top collegiate point guard in the nation.

3. WNBA Draft: Sue Bird was selected as the first overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm. She made an immediate impact in her rookie season, earning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. Bird has been a cornerstone of the Storm franchise ever since, helping them win multiple championships.

4. International Success: In addition to her WNBA career, Sue Bird has also had a successful international career, representing the United States in various competitions. She has won four Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016, cementing her legacy as one of the greatest point guards in basketball history.

5. Off-Court Ventures: Sue Bird has diversified her portfolio by investing in various business ventures outside of basketball. She is a co-owner of the women’s professional soccer team OL Reign, based in Tacoma, Washington. Bird is also involved in philanthropic efforts, supporting causes such as LGBTQ rights and women’s empowerment.

6. Relationship with Megan Rapinoe: Sue Bird has been in a long-term relationship with soccer star Megan Rapinoe since 2016. The power couple has been vocal advocates for LGBTQ rights and equality in sports. They have become role models for many young athletes and fans around the world.

7. Endorsements: Sue Bird has been a sought-after endorser for various brands throughout her career. She has partnered with companies such as Nike, Gatorade, and Beats by Dre, among others. Bird’s marketability and on-court success have made her a valuable spokesperson for these brands.

8. Leadership Style: Sue Bird is known for her leadership and competitiveness on the court. She is a vocal leader and has earned the respect of her teammates and opponents alike. Bird’s ability to control the pace of the game and make clutch plays in crucial moments has earned her the nickname “The Point God.”

9. Legacy: As Sue Bird enters the latter stages of her career, her legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time is already secured. Her impact on the game, both on and off the court, will be felt for generations to come. Bird’s dedication to her craft, leadership, and competitive spirit have set her apart as a true pioneer in women’s sports.

Common Questions about Sue Bird:

2. How tall is Sue Bird?

Sue Bird stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall.

3. What is Sue Bird’s weight?

Sue Bird’s weight is approximately 150 pounds.

13. What position does Sue Bird play in basketball?

Sue Bird is a point guard, known for her playmaking and scoring abilities.

In conclusion, Sue Bird is a basketball icon who has achieved incredible success both on and off the court. Her net worth of $10 million is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and talent. With a legacy that spans over two decades, Bird has solidified her place among the greatest athletes of all time. As she continues to inspire fans and athletes around the world, Sue Bird’s impact on the game of basketball will be remembered for years to come.



