Steven Ogg Net Worth



Steven Ogg is a Canadian actor and voice actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his roles in popular TV shows and video games, including “The Walking Dead,” “Grand Theft Auto V,” and “Westworld.” Ogg’s unique talent and charismatic personality have earned him a loyal fan base and a significant net worth. As of 2024, Steven Ogg’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Steven Ogg:

1. Early Life: Steven Ogg was born on November 4, 1973, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He grew up in a small town in Alberta and developed a passion for acting at a young age. Ogg studied theater at the University of Calgary before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

2. Breakthrough Role: Ogg’s big break came in 2013 when he was cast as Simon in the hit TV series “The Walking Dead.” His portrayal of the ruthless and unpredictable Savior quickly made him a fan favorite and propelled him to stardom.

3. Video Game Success: In addition to his work in television, Steven Ogg has also found success in the world of video games. He provided the voice and motion capture for the character Trevor Philips in the critically acclaimed game “Grand Theft Auto V.” Ogg’s performance in the game was widely praised by critics and gamers alike.

4. Versatile Actor: Ogg has showcased his versatility as an actor by taking on a wide range of roles in both TV and film. He has appeared in dramas, comedies, and action-packed thrillers, demonstrating his ability to tackle any genre with skill and finesse.

5. Social Media Presence: Steven Ogg is active on social media and has a strong following on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. He often shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos from his projects, as well as updates on his personal life. Ogg’s engaging and humorous posts have endeared him to fans around the world.

6. Physical Transformation: Ogg is known for his rugged good looks and muscular physique, which he has maintained through regular workouts and a healthy lifestyle. His imposing presence on screen has helped him land roles as tough and intimidating characters.

7. Charity Work: In addition to his acting career, Steven Ogg is also involved in charitable endeavors. He has supported various causes, including animal welfare, environmental conservation, and mental health awareness. Ogg uses his platform to raise awareness and funds for organizations that are important to him.

8. Personal Life: Steven Ogg is a private individual who keeps details about his personal life out of the public eye. He is believed to be single and focused on his career, although he has been linked to several co-stars in the past. Ogg prefers to let his work speak for itself and maintains a low profile outside of his professional commitments.

9. Future Projects: Looking ahead, Steven Ogg has several exciting projects in the pipeline that are sure to further elevate his career. With his talent, charisma, and dedication to his craft, Ogg is poised to continue making a mark in the entertainment industry for years to come.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Steven Ogg:

1. How old is Steven Ogg?

Steven Ogg was born on November 4, 1973, which makes him 50 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Steven Ogg?

Steven Ogg stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall, or 190 cm.

3. What is Steven Ogg’s weight?

Steven Ogg’s weight is not publicly known, as he keeps details about his personal life private.

4. Is Steven Ogg married?

Steven Ogg’s marital status is not publicly known, and he is believed to be single.

5. Who is Steven Ogg dating?

Steven Ogg’s dating life is kept private, and he has not publicly confirmed any relationships.

6. What is Steven Ogg’s net worth?

As of 2024, Steven Ogg’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

7. What are Steven Ogg’s most famous roles?

Steven Ogg is best known for his roles in “The Walking Dead,” “Grand Theft Auto V,” and “Westworld.”

8. Does Steven Ogg have any upcoming projects?

Steven Ogg has several projects in development that are set to be released in the coming years.

9. What is Steven Ogg’s background in acting?

Steven Ogg studied theater at the University of Calgary before pursuing a career in acting.

10. What inspired Steven Ogg to become an actor?

Steven Ogg developed a passion for acting at a young age and was inspired by the power of storytelling.

11. How does Steven Ogg prepare for his roles?

Steven Ogg immerses himself in his characters by researching, studying scripts, and working closely with directors.

12. What sets Steven Ogg apart as an actor?

Steven Ogg’s versatility, charisma, and dedication to his craft set him apart as a talented and respected actor.

13. Does Steven Ogg have any hidden talents?

Steven Ogg is a skilled voice actor and can perform a wide range of accents and character voices.

14. What are Steven Ogg’s hobbies outside of acting?

Steven Ogg enjoys staying active, spending time outdoors, and supporting charitable causes.

15. What advice does Steven Ogg have for aspiring actors?

Steven Ogg encourages aspiring actors to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

16. How does Steven Ogg handle fame and attention?

Steven Ogg values his privacy and focuses on his work, letting his performances speak for themselves.

17. What can fans expect from Steven Ogg in the future?

Fans can look forward to seeing Steven Ogg in a variety of exciting projects across film, television, and video games.

In summary, Steven Ogg is a talented and versatile actor who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. With his impressive body of work, engaging personality, and dedication to his craft, Ogg has earned a loyal fan base and a successful career. As of 2024, Steven Ogg’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.



