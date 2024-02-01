

Steven Adams is a well-known professional basketball player who has made a name for himself in the NBA. With his impressive skills on the court and his charismatic personality off the court, Adams has become a fan favorite among basketball enthusiasts. But aside from his basketball career, many people are curious about his net worth and how he has managed to accumulate such wealth. In this article, we will take a closer look at Steven Adams’ net worth, along with some interesting facts about the basketball star.

Steven Adams Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Steven Adams’ net worth is estimated to be around $60 million. This impressive sum of money has been accumulated through his successful career in the NBA, where he has played for teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams has also earned a significant amount of money through various endorsement deals and sponsorships, further adding to his net worth.

Interesting Facts About Steven Adams

1. Born in New Zealand

Steven Adams was born on July 20, 1993, in Rotorua, New Zealand. He is of Tongan and English descent and is the youngest of 18 siblings. Adams’ unique background has contributed to his diverse skill set on the basketball court, making him a versatile player.

2. Drafted in 2013

Steven Adams was selected as the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He quickly made a name for himself in the league with his strong defensive abilities and impressive rebounding skills.

3. Known for his Physicality

Standing at 6 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 265 pounds, Steven Adams is known for his physicality on the court. He is not afraid to go head-to-head with some of the biggest and strongest players in the NBA, making him a formidable opponent in the paint.

4. Nicknamed “The Big Kiwi”

Due to his New Zealand heritage and imposing presence on the basketball court, Steven Adams has earned the nickname “The Big Kiwi.” This moniker has become synonymous with his tough playing style and larger-than-life personality.

5. Sister Valerie Adams

Steven Adams comes from a family of athletes, with his sister Valerie Adams being a two-time Olympic gold medalist in shot put. The Adams siblings have both found success in their respective sports, showcasing their athletic prowess to the world.

6. Off-Court Ventures

In addition to his basketball career, Steven Adams has ventured into various off-court endeavors to further expand his wealth. He has invested in real estate properties and businesses, demonstrating his business acumen outside of the basketball world.

7. Philanthropic Efforts

Steven Adams is also known for his philanthropic efforts, using his platform to give back to the community. He has worked with various charities and organizations to support causes that are important to him, such as youth education and sports development.

8. Relationship Status

As of 2024, Steven Adams is in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Olley. The couple has been together for several years and often shares glimpses of their life together on social media.

9. Future Endeavors

Looking ahead, Steven Adams has expressed interest in pursuing a career in coaching or broadcasting once his playing days are over. With his knowledge of the game and charismatic personality, Adams is sure to find success in whatever path he chooses to take.

Common Questions About Steven Adams

1. How old is Steven Adams?

Steven Adams was born on July 20, 1993, making him 30 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Steven Adams?

Steven Adams stands at 6 feet 11 inches tall.

3. How much does Steven Adams weigh?

Steven Adams weighs 265 pounds.

4. Is Steven Adams married?

As of 2024, Steven Adams is not married but is in a relationship with Jessica Olley.

5. What teams has Steven Adams played for?

Steven Adams has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA.

6. What is Steven Adams’ net worth?

Steven Adams’ net worth is estimated to be around $60 million in 2024.

7. What is Steven Adams’ nickname?

Steven Adams is known as “The Big Kiwi” due to his New Zealand heritage.

8. Does Steven Adams have any siblings?

Steven Adams is the youngest of 18 siblings, including his sister Valerie Adams, a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

9. What philanthropic efforts is Steven Adams involved in?

Steven Adams is involved in various charitable efforts, supporting causes such as youth education and sports development.

10. What are Steven Adams’ future career plans?

Steven Adams has expressed interest in pursuing a career in coaching or broadcasting once his playing days are over.

11. How did Steven Adams get into basketball?

Steven Adams began playing basketball at a young age and honed his skills through hard work and dedication.

12. What is Steven Adams’ playing style?

Steven Adams is known for his physicality on the court, excelling in defense and rebounding.

13. What is Steven Adams’ favorite basketball memory?

Steven Adams has cited making his NBA debut as one of his favorite basketball memories.

14. Does Steven Adams have any pets?

Steven Adams is a dog lover and has a pet dog named Zeus.

15. What is Steven Adams’ favorite food?

Steven Adams enjoys traditional New Zealand cuisine, such as lamb and seafood.

16. How does Steven Adams relax off the court?

Steven Adams enjoys spending time outdoors, fishing, and exploring nature in his downtime.

17. What advice does Steven Adams have for aspiring basketball players?

Steven Adams encourages aspiring basketball players to work hard, stay dedicated, and never give up on their dreams.

In conclusion, Steven Adams is not only a talented basketball player but also a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. With his impressive net worth and diverse interests, Adams has proven to be a multi-faceted individual with a bright future ahead of him. Whether he is dominating on the basketball court or making a difference in the community, Steven Adams continues to inspire fans around the world with his passion and determination.



