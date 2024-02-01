Steve Hilton Net Worth



Steve Hilton is a well-known British political commentator, television host, and author who has made a name for himself in the world of media and politics. Born on August 25, 1969, in the United Kingdom, Hilton has had a successful career that has earned him a significant amount of wealth. As of 2024, Steve Hilton’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

Interesting Facts about Steve Hilton:

1. Early Life and Education:

Steve Hilton was born in the United Kingdom and attended the prestigious Christ’s Hospital School before going on to study at the University of Oxford. He graduated with a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, which laid the foundation for his future career in politics and media.

2. Political Career:

Hilton’s political career began in the UK, where he worked as the head of communications for the Conservative Party. He played a key role in shaping the party’s image and messaging, helping to secure the election of David Cameron as Prime Minister in 2010.

3. Move to the United States:

In 2012, Hilton made the move to the United States, where he became a naturalized citizen. He continued to work in media and politics, serving as a visiting professor at Stanford University and launching his own show on Fox News called “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.”

4. Author and Commentator:

In addition to his work on television, Hilton is also a published author. He has written several books on politics and economics, including “More Human: Designing a World Where People Come First” and “Positive Populism: Revolutionary Ideas to Rebuild Economic Security, Family, and Community in America.”

5. Entrepreneurial Ventures:

Hilton is also known for his entrepreneurial spirit, having co-founded the strategic consultancy firm Crowdpac. The company uses technology to help individuals and organizations make informed political decisions and raise funds for campaigns.

6. Personal Life:

Steve Hilton is married to Rachel Whetstone, a former Google executive and current Chief Communications Officer at Netflix. The couple has two children together and resides in California.

7. Philanthropy:

Hilton is involved in several philanthropic endeavors, including supporting education initiatives and environmental causes. He is a strong advocate for sustainable living and has spoken out about the need for more environmentally friendly policies.

8. Influence in Politics:

As a prominent political commentator, Hilton has a significant influence on public opinion and political discourse. His views on issues such as immigration, trade, and economic inequality have shaped the debate in both the UK and the US.

9. Net Worth and Success:

Despite facing criticism from some quarters, Steve Hilton has achieved considerable success in his career as a media personality and political commentator. His net worth of $4 million is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft.

Common Questions about Steve Hilton:

1. How old is Steve Hilton?

Steve Hilton was born on August 25, 1969, making him 55 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Steve Hilton?

Steve Hilton stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches.

3. What is Steve Hilton’s weight?

Steve Hilton’s weight is estimated to be around 180 pounds.

4. Who is Steve Hilton’s spouse?

Steve Hilton is married to Rachel Whetstone, a former Google executive.

5. How many children does Steve Hilton have?

Steve Hilton and Rachel Whetstone have two children together.

6. Where does Steve Hilton live?

Steve Hilton and his family reside in California.

7. What is Steve Hilton’s net worth?

As of 2024, Steve Hilton’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

8. What is Steve Hilton’s educational background?

Steve Hilton studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at the University of Oxford.

9. What is Steve Hilton’s professional background?

Steve Hilton has worked as a political commentator, television host, author, and entrepreneur.

10. What is Steve Hilton’s political affiliation?

Steve Hilton has worked for the Conservative Party in the UK and is known for his conservative views.

11. What is Steve Hilton’s role at Fox News?

Steve Hilton hosts his own show on Fox News called “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.”

12. What are some of Steve Hilton’s books?

Steve Hilton has written books such as “More Human: Designing a World Where People Come First” and “Positive Populism: Revolutionary Ideas to Rebuild Economic Security, Family, and Community in America.”

13. What is Crowdpac?

Crowdpac is a strategic consultancy firm co-founded by Steve Hilton that helps individuals and organizations make informed political decisions.

14. What philanthropic causes is Steve Hilton involved in?

Steve Hilton supports education initiatives and environmental causes.

15. What is Steve Hilton’s stance on environmental issues?

Steve Hilton is a strong advocate for sustainable living and environmentally friendly policies.

16. How has Steve Hilton influenced politics?

Steve Hilton’s views on immigration, trade, and economic inequality have shaped political discourse in the UK and the US.

17. What sets Steve Hilton apart as a commentator and author?

Steve Hilton’s entrepreneurial spirit, political experience, and commitment to positive change make him a unique and influential figure in media and politics.

In conclusion, Steve Hilton is a multifaceted individual whose career has spanned politics, media, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. His net worth of $4 million is a reflection of his success and influence in these areas. With his conservative views, innovative ideas, and dedication to making a positive impact, Hilton continues to be a prominent figure in the world of politics and media.



