Steve Greener Net Worth



Steve Greener is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, with a career that has spanned over two decades. As the President of Primary Wave Entertainment, he has worked with some of the biggest names in music and television, helping to shape the careers of many successful artists and actors. With his impressive track record and eye for talent, it’s no wonder that Steve Greener has amassed a considerable net worth over the years. In this article, we will delve into Steve Greener’s net worth, as well as explore some interesting facts about this influential figure in the entertainment world.

1. Steve Greener’s Net Worth:

As of 2024, Steve Greener’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. This impressive sum is a testament to his success in the entertainment industry, where he has worked tirelessly to bring talented individuals to the forefront of the industry.

2. Early Life and Career:

Steve Greener was born and raised in the United States, where he developed a passion for music and entertainment at a young age. After studying business and music management in college, he began his career in the music industry, working with various artists and record labels to help them achieve success.

3. Rise to Prominence:

Steve Greener’s big break came when he joined Primary Wave Entertainment, a leading talent management company that represents some of the biggest names in music and television. As the President of the company, he has played a crucial role in shaping the careers of many successful artists, helping them to reach new heights in their respective industries.

4. Notable Clients:

Over the years, Steve Greener has worked with a wide range of talented individuals, including musicians, actors, and television personalities. Some of his notable clients include CeeLo Green, Fantasia Barrino, Melissa Etheridge, and Brandy Norwood, among others.

5. Philanthropy:

In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Steve Greener is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in various charitable organizations and initiatives, supporting causes that are close to his heart and making a positive impact in the community.

6. Personal Life:

Aside from his professional achievements, Steve Greener is also a devoted family man. He is married to actress Tamara Taylor, known for her role in the hit TV series “Bones.” The couple shares a strong bond and is often seen attending events together, showcasing their love and support for each other.

7. Height and Weight:

Steve Greener stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) and maintains a healthy weight that complements his tall stature. His physical appearance exudes confidence and charisma, making him a standout figure in any room he enters.

8. Business Ventures:

In addition to his work at Primary Wave Entertainment, Steve Greener has also ventured into other business endeavors, expanding his reach and influence in the entertainment industry. His entrepreneurial spirit and keen business acumen have paved the way for new opportunities and successes in his career.

9. Future Endeavors:

Looking ahead to the future, Steve Greener shows no signs of slowing down. With his unwavering passion for music and entertainment, he continues to work tirelessly to discover and develop new talent, ensuring that the next generation of artists and actors have the support they need to succeed.

In conclusion, Steve Greener is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, with a successful career that has spanned over two decades. His impressive net worth, coupled with his passion for music and entertainment, has solidified his status as a leading talent manager and entrepreneur. With a keen eye for talent and a dedication to supporting his clients, Steve Greener continues to make a positive impact in the industry, shaping the careers of many successful artists and actors. As he looks ahead to the future, it is clear that Steve Greener’s influence and legacy in the entertainment world will continue to grow, leaving a lasting mark on the industry for years to come.



