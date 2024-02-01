

Steve Burton is an American actor who has made a name for himself in the world of entertainment. Best known for his role as Jason Morgan on the popular soap opera General Hospital, Burton has garnered a significant amount of fame and fortune over the years. With his successful acting career, endorsements, and other business ventures, Burton has amassed an impressive net worth that continues to grow year after year. In this article, we will delve into Steve Burton’s net worth, along with some interesting facts about the talented actor.

Steve Burton Net Worth

As of 2024, Steve Burton’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. This figure is a testament to Burton’s successful career in the entertainment industry, which has spanned over three decades. From his early days as a soap opera heartthrob to his current roles in television and film, Burton has proven himself to be a versatile and talented actor who continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Interesting Facts About Steve Burton

1. Burton was born on June 28, 1970, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He discovered his passion for acting at a young age and pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

2. Before landing his breakthrough role on General Hospital, Burton appeared in various television shows and films, including Out of This World, Days of Our Lives, and Cyber Tracker.

3. Burton first joined the cast of General Hospital in 1991, portraying the character of Jason Quartermaine. He later transitioned to the role of Jason Morgan, a fan-favorite character known for his brooding demeanor and complex storylines.

4. In addition to his work on General Hospital, Burton has appeared in other television shows such as The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, and Castle. He has also lent his voice to various animated series and video games.

5. Burton is a two-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, receiving accolades for his outstanding performance on General Hospital. He has also been nominated for several other awards throughout his career.

6. Outside of acting, Burton is a successful entrepreneur and business owner. He has launched his own line of skincare products and merchandise, which have been well-received by fans and consumers alike.

7. Burton is actively involved in charitable causes and organizations, supporting various initiatives that aim to make a positive impact on society. He is known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to giving back to the community.

8. Burton is married to Sheree Gustin, whom he met in Los Angeles while pursuing his acting career. The couple has been together for over two decades and shares two children together.

9. Burton continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, with upcoming projects and appearances that are sure to solidify his status as a beloved actor and public figure.

Common Questions About Steve Burton

1. How old is Steve Burton?

Steve Burton was born on June 28, 1970, making him 54 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Steve Burton?

Steve Burton stands at a height of 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm).

3. What is Steve Burton’s weight?

Steve Burton’s weight is approximately 180 pounds (82 kg).

4. Who is Steve Burton married to?

Steve Burton is married to Sheree Gustin, with whom he has two children.

5. What is Steve Burton’s net worth?

As of 2024, Steve Burton’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

6. What is Steve Burton’s most famous role?

Steve Burton is best known for his role as Jason Morgan on the soap opera General Hospital.

7. Has Steve Burton won any awards?

Yes, Steve Burton is a two-time Daytime Emmy Award winner for his work on General Hospital.

8. What other television shows has Steve Burton appeared in?

Steve Burton has appeared in shows such as The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, and Castle.

9. Does Steve Burton have any children?

Yes, Steve Burton has two children with his wife, Sheree Gustin.

10. What other business ventures has Steve Burton pursued?

Steve Burton has launched his own line of skincare products and merchandise, in addition to his acting career.

11. What charitable causes does Steve Burton support?

Steve Burton is actively involved in various charitable organizations and initiatives that aim to make a positive impact on society.

12. How long has Steve Burton been in the entertainment industry?

Steve Burton has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades, starting his career in the early 1990s.

13. What is Steve Burton’s favorite role to date?

Steve Burton has cited his role as Jason Morgan on General Hospital as one of his favorite and most challenging roles.

14. Does Steve Burton have any upcoming projects?

Yes, Steve Burton has several upcoming projects and appearances that are set to be released in the near future.

15. What is Steve Burton’s favorite pastime?

Steve Burton enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and staying active in his free time.

16. How does Steve Burton stay in shape?

Steve Burton follows a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a balanced diet, to maintain his physical fitness.

17. What advice does Steve Burton have for aspiring actors?

Steve Burton encourages aspiring actors to stay dedicated, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face.

In summary, Steve Burton is a talented actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. With a successful career spanning over three decades, Burton continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances and dedication to his craft. As his net worth continues to grow, it is clear that Steve Burton’s influence and legacy will endure for years to come.



