Steve Austin Net Worth



Steve Austin, born Steven James Anderson on December 18, 1964, in Austin, Texas, is a retired professional wrestler, actor, and television host. He is best known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) – now known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) – where he became one of the most popular and successful wrestlers of all time.

1. Net Worth: As of 2024, Steve Austin’s net worth is estimated to be around $45 million. This wealth has been accumulated through his successful wrestling career, as well as his ventures into acting and hosting.

2. Early Life and Wrestling Career: Steve Austin began his wrestling career in the late 1980s, wrestling for various promotions before he signed with WCW in 1991. It was during his time in WCW that he adopted the ring name “Stunning” Steve Austin. However, it wasn’t until he joined WWF in 1995 and became “Stone Cold” Steve Austin that he truly rose to fame. Austin’s anti-authority persona and catchphrase “Austin 3:16” made him a fan favorite and helped him become one of the biggest stars in wrestling history.

3. Acting Career: In addition to his wrestling career, Steve Austin has also found success as an actor. He has appeared in a number of films, including The Expendables, The Condemned, and Grown Ups 2. Austin has also made guest appearances on various television shows, such as Nash Bridges, Chuck, and Celebrity Deathmatch.

4. Television Hosting: Steve Austin has also worked as a television host, most notably on the reality competition show Tough Enough. The show, which aired on MTV and later on the USA Network, featured aspiring wrestlers competing for a WWE contract. Austin’s no-nonsense attitude and tough love approach made him a perfect fit for the show.

5. Personal Life: Steve Austin has been married four times and has four children. He is currently married to Kristin Feres, whom he wed in 2009. Austin’s personal life has not been without its challenges, as he has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and his tumultuous relationships.

6. Podcasting: In recent years, Steve Austin has found success as a podcaster. His show, The Steve Austin Show, features interviews with wrestlers, actors, and other celebrities. Austin’s candid and engaging style has made the show a hit with fans, and he has been able to parlay his podcasting success into other opportunities.

7. Business Ventures: In addition to his wrestling, acting, and hosting work, Steve Austin has also dabbled in various business ventures. He has his own line of beer, Broken Skull IPA, which has been well-received by fans. Austin has also launched a line of merchandise, including clothing and accessories, which has helped to boost his net worth.

8. Health and Fitness: Despite his retirement from wrestling, Steve Austin remains dedicated to his health and fitness. He is known for his intense workout regimen and strict diet, which he credits with helping him stay in top physical condition. Austin often shares workout tips and healthy recipes on his social media channels, inspiring fans to lead a healthier lifestyle.

9. Legacy: Steve Austin’s impact on the world of wrestling cannot be overstated. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and his influence can be seen in the careers of countless wrestlers who have followed in his footsteps. Austin’s iconic moments, such as his battles with Vince McMahon and his legendary matches with The Rock, continue to be remembered and celebrated by fans around the world.

Common Questions About Steve Austin:

1. How old is Steve Austin?

Steve Austin was born on December 18, 1964, which makes him 59 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Steve Austin?

Steve Austin is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

3. How much does Steve Austin weigh?

Steve Austin’s weight fluctuated during his wrestling career, but he is currently estimated to weigh around 252 pounds.

4. Who is Steve Austin married to?

Steve Austin is currently married to Kristin Feres, whom he wed in 2009.

5. How many children does Steve Austin have?

Steve Austin has four children from his previous marriages.

7. What is Steve Austin’s most famous catchphrase?

Steve Austin’s most famous catchphrase is “Austin 3:16,” which he coined during a promo following his victory at the 1996 King of the Ring pay-per-view.

12. What wrestling promotions has Steve Austin wrestled for?

Steve Austin has wrestled for WCW, ECW, and WWF/WWE during his career.

13. What is Steve Austin’s signature move?

Steve Austin’s signature move is the Stone Cold Stunner.

14. When did Steve Austin retire from wrestling?

Steve Austin officially retired from wrestling in 2003, following a series of neck injuries.

15. Has Steve Austin ever won the WWE Championship?

Steve Austin is a six-time WWE Champion, having held the title on multiple occasions during his career.

16. What is Steve Austin’s favorite match of his career?

Steve Austin has cited his WrestleMania 13 match against Bret Hart as his favorite match of his career.

17. What is Steve Austin’s favorite beer?

Steve Austin has stated that his favorite beer is Broken Skull IPA, which he brews himself.

In conclusion, Steve Austin’s net worth of $45 million is a testament to his incredible success in the world of wrestling, acting, and entertainment. From his iconic moments in the ring to his diverse career outside of wrestling, Austin has truly cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time. With his continued dedication to health and fitness, as well as his thriving podcasting and business ventures, it’s clear that Steve Austin’s impact will be felt for years to come.



