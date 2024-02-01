Spark Charge Net Worth



Spark Charge is a company that has been making waves in the electric vehicle industry with its innovative mobile EV charging solutions. Founded in 2018, the company has quickly gained recognition for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainability. Spark Charge’s net worth is currently estimated to be in the millions, and it shows no signs of slowing down in the coming years.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Spark Charge and its net worth:

1. Spark Charge was founded by Joshua Aviv, a serial entrepreneur with a passion for clean energy and technology. Aviv saw the growing demand for electric vehicles and recognized the need for a more convenient and accessible charging solution.

2. The company’s flagship product is the Roadie, a portable electric vehicle charger that can be deployed anywhere, providing on-demand charging for EV owners. The Roadie has been praised for its compact design and fast charging capabilities.

3. Spark Charge has secured partnerships with major automakers and charging networks, further solidifying its position in the EV market. These partnerships have helped the company expand its reach and accelerate its growth.

4. In 2024, Spark Charge’s net worth is projected to be in the range of $10 million to $20 million, reflecting the company’s rapid growth and increasing market share. This valuation is based on its revenue, assets, and potential for future expansion.

5. Spark Charge has received funding from investors such as Techstars and the U.S. Department of Energy, which have recognized the company’s potential to disrupt the traditional charging infrastructure and drive the adoption of electric vehicles.

6. The company is headquartered in Syracuse, New York, where it operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Spark Charge takes pride in its Made in America ethos and commitment to supporting local economies.

7. Spark Charge’s team is composed of industry experts and talented engineers who are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of EV technology. The company’s culture is centered around innovation, collaboration, and sustainability.

8. Spark Charge has won several awards for its innovative products, including the prestigious Cleantech Open National Grand Prize. These accolades have helped raise the company’s profile and attract more investors and partners.

9. Looking ahead, Spark Charge is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicles and sustainable transportation solutions. The company’s ambitious vision and strong leadership position it for continued success in the years to come.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Spark Charge:

2. What is the height and weight of the Roadie charger?

The Roadie charger is compact and lightweight, making it easy to transport and deploy. It weighs around 50 pounds and measures approximately 2 feet in length.

3. Is Spark Charge publicly traded?

No, Spark Charge is a private company and is not publicly traded on the stock market.

5. How many employees does Spark Charge have?

Spark Charge currently has a team of around 50 employees, including engineers, designers, and sales professionals.

6. What sets Spark Charge apart from other EV charging companies?

Spark Charge distinguishes itself through its innovative mobile charging solutions, which offer convenience and flexibility for EV owners. The company’s focus on accessibility and sustainability sets it apart in the market.

7. Where can I purchase a Roadie charger?

The Roadie charger is available for purchase on Spark Charge’s website and through select retailers. Customers can also inquire about leasing options for commercial use.

8. Does Spark Charge offer installation services for charging stations?

Yes, Spark Charge provides installation services for charging stations at residential, commercial, and public locations. The company’s team of experts can help assess your charging needs and recommend the best solution for your space.

9. What is Spark Charge’s vision for the future of electric vehicles?

Spark Charge envisions a world where electric vehicles are the norm and charging infrastructure is ubiquitous and convenient. The company is committed to driving the transition to sustainable transportation for a cleaner and greener future.

10. How does the Roadie charger work?

The Roadie charger is a portable unit that can be easily transported and deployed wherever it is needed. It connects to a standard power source and can provide fast charging for electric vehicles on the go.

11. What is Spark Charge’s approach to sustainability?

Spark Charge is dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation solutions. The company’s products are designed to minimize environmental impact and support the transition to clean energy.

12. Does Spark Charge offer charging solutions for fleet vehicles?

Yes, Spark Charge offers customized charging solutions for fleet vehicles, including electric buses, trucks, and delivery vehicles. The company’s technology can help fleet operators reduce operating costs and meet sustainability goals.

13. What are some of Spark Charge’s key partnerships?

Spark Charge has partnered with major automakers such as Ford and charging networks like ChargePoint to expand its reach and enhance its product offerings. These partnerships have helped the company establish itself as a leader in the EV industry.

14. Can the Roadie charger be used for off-grid charging?

Yes, the Roadie charger is designed to be compatible with off-grid power sources, making it ideal for remote locations and emergency situations. The charger’s versatility and portability make it a valuable asset for off-grid charging needs.

15. What are Spark Charge’s long-term goals for growth and expansion?

Spark Charge aims to scale its operations and increase market penetration to become a global leader in mobile EV charging solutions. The company plans to expand its product line and enter new markets to drive further growth.

16. How does Spark Charge support local communities and economies?

Spark Charge is committed to creating jobs and supporting economic development in the regions where it operates. The company prioritizes local sourcing and manufacturing to stimulate growth and foster sustainability.

17. What can we expect from Spark Charge in the coming years?

In the coming years, we can expect Spark Charge to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of EV technology. The company’s commitment to sustainability and accessibility will drive its growth and success in the evolving electric vehicle market.

In summary, Spark Charge is a dynamic and innovative company with a bright future ahead. Its net worth reflects its rapid growth and potential for continued success in the electric vehicle industry. With its cutting-edge technology, dedicated team, and strong partnerships, Spark Charge is well-positioned to lead the charge towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation future.



