Smokey Robinson Net Worth 2024

Legendary singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson has made a name for himself in the music industry with his soulful voice and timeless hits. Born William “Smokey” Robinson Jr. on February 19, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, he is a true icon in the world of music. With a career spanning over six decades, Smokey Robinson has amassed a net worth of $150 million as of 2024.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Smokey Robinson:

1. Early Life: Smokey Robinson grew up in a rough neighborhood in Detroit, but music became his escape from the hardships of his surroundings. He formed a doo-wop group called The Five Chimes in high school, which eventually evolved into The Miracles.

2. Motown Legend: Smokey Robinson is often referred to as the “King of Motown” for his significant contributions to the iconic record label. He was not only a talented artist but also a prolific songwriter, penning hits for other Motown artists such as The Temptations and Mary Wells.

3. Songwriting Genius: Smokey Robinson’s songwriting skills are unparalleled, with classics like “My Girl” and “The Tracks of My Tears” becoming enduring hits. His ability to write heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies has solidified his status as one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

4. Grammy Winner: Throughout his career, Smokey Robinson has been recognized with numerous awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. He has also won multiple Grammy Awards for his music, showcasing his talent and influence in the industry.

5. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: In 1987, Smokey Robinson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, solidifying his place among music legends. His impact on the genre of R&B and soul music is undeniable, and his induction was well-deserved.

6. Philanthropy: In addition to his musical accomplishments, Smokey Robinson is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in various charitable causes, including the fight against cancer and supporting music education programs for children.

7. Acting Career: Smokey Robinson has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films such as “The Last Dragon” and TV shows like “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever.” His charisma and talent have translated well to the screen, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

8. Personal Life: Smokey Robinson has been married twice and has four children. He has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past but has since overcome them and focused on his health and well-being. His resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to many.

9. Legacy: As one of the most influential figures in music history, Smokey Robinson’s legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists. His timeless music and heartfelt lyrics resonate with audiences around the world, solidifying his place as a true musical legend.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Smokey Robinson:

1. How old is Smokey Robinson?

Smokey Robinson was born on February 19, 1940, making him 84 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Smokey Robinson?

Smokey Robinson is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall.

3. What is Smokey Robinson’s weight?

Smokey Robinson’s weight is approximately 170 lbs (77 kg).

4. Who is Smokey Robinson married to?

Smokey Robinson is currently married to Frances Glandney, whom he wed in 2002.

5. How many children does Smokey Robinson have?

Smokey Robinson has four children from his previous marriages.

6. What is Smokey Robinson’s net worth in 2024?

Smokey Robinson’s net worth is estimated to be $150 million in 2024.

7. What are some of Smokey Robinson’s biggest hits?

Some of Smokey Robinson’s biggest hits include “Tears of a Clown,” “Being with You,” and “Cruisin’.”

8. Has Smokey Robinson won any Grammy Awards?

Yes, Smokey Robinson has won multiple Grammy Awards throughout his career.

9. What genre of music is Smokey Robinson known for?

Smokey Robinson is known for his contributions to R&B, soul, and Motown music.

10. Has Smokey Robinson ever acted in movies or TV shows?

Yes, Smokey Robinson has appeared in several films and TV shows over the years.

11. What charitable causes is Smokey Robinson involved in?

Smokey Robinson has been involved in various charitable causes, including cancer research and music education programs for children.

12. What was Smokey Robinson’s role in Motown Records?

Smokey Robinson was not only an artist but also a songwriter and producer for Motown Records, contributing to the success of the label.

13. What is Smokey Robinson’s most famous song?

One of Smokey Robinson’s most famous songs is “My Girl,” which he wrote for The Temptations.

14. What is Smokey Robinson’s contribution to the music industry?

Smokey Robinson’s contributions to the music industry include his influential songwriting, soulful vocals, and enduring hits that have stood the test of time.

15. How has Smokey Robinson’s music influenced other artists?

Smokey Robinson’s music has influenced countless artists across genres, inspiring them with his heartfelt lyrics and timeless melodies.

16. What is Smokey Robinson’s cultural impact?

Smokey Robinson’s cultural impact extends beyond music, as he has become a symbol of resilience, creativity, and artistic excellence.

17. What is Smokey Robinson’s legacy in the music industry?

Smokey Robinson’s legacy in the music industry is one of innovation, talent, and artistic integrity, inspiring generations of musicians to follow in his footsteps.

In conclusion, Smokey Robinson’s net worth of $150 million in 2024 is a testament to his enduring legacy and influence in the music industry. With a career marked by timeless hits, philanthropic efforts, and a commitment to excellence, Smokey Robinson continues to inspire audiences around the world with his music and his story. His contributions to the world of music will forever be cherished, solidifying his place as a true musical icon.