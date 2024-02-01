Shirley Temple Net Worth At Death



Shirley Temple was a beloved American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat who rose to fame as a child star in the 1930s. She was known for her adorable curls, dimples, and precocious talent, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. Temple’s career spanned over three decades, making her one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood history. But what was Shirley Temple’s net worth at the time of her death in 2014?

Shirley Temple’s net worth at the time of her death in 2014 was estimated to be around $30 million. This impressive fortune was accumulated through her successful career in Hollywood, which included starring in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions. Despite retiring from acting at a relatively young age, Temple continued to earn income through various business ventures, endorsements, and investments.

Now, let’s delve into some interesting facts about Shirley Temple that you may not have known:

1. Shirley Temple was born on April 23, 1928, in Santa Monica, California. She began her career in entertainment at a young age, making her film debut at the age of three in the short film “War Babies.”

2. Temple quickly rose to fame as a child star, starring in a series of successful films such as “Bright Eyes,” “Curly Top,” and “Heidi.” Her infectious charm and talent captivated audiences, earning her the nickname “America’s Sweetheart.”

3. In addition to her acting career, Temple was also a talented singer and dancer. She released several successful albums and singles, including the hit song “On the Good Ship Lollipop,” which became her signature tune.

4. Temple received numerous accolades and awards throughout her career, including an honorary Academy Award at the age of six for her outstanding contribution to film. She remains the youngest recipient of an Academy Award to this day.

5. After retiring from acting in her early twenties, Temple pursued a career in politics and public service. She served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia, using her platform to advocate for humanitarian causes and women’s rights.

6. Temple was married twice in her lifetime. Her first marriage to John Agar ended in divorce, and she later married Charles Alden Black, with whom she had two children. Temple’s second marriage lasted until Black’s death in 2005.

7. Despite her immense success and fame, Temple remained humble and grounded throughout her life. She was known for her philanthropic efforts and charitable work, supporting organizations such as UNICEF and the Red Cross.

8. In 2006, Temple was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild for her contributions to the entertainment industry. She was also inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her iconic work in film and television.

9. Shirley Temple passed away on February 10, 2014, at the age of 85. Her legacy lives on through her timeless films and memorable performances, solidifying her status as a Hollywood legend.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Shirley Temple:

1. How old was Shirley Temple when she passed away?

Shirley Temple passed away at the age of 85 on February 10, 2014.

2. How tall was Shirley Temple?

Shirley Temple stood at a height of 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm).

3. What was Shirley Temple’s weight?

Shirley Temple’s weight was around 110 pounds (50 kg) during her prime years as a child star.

4. Who was Shirley Temple’s spouse?

Shirley Temple was married twice in her lifetime. Her first husband was John Agar, and her second husband was Charles Alden Black.

5. Did Shirley Temple have children?

Yes, Shirley Temple had two children with her second husband, Charles Alden Black.

7. What was Shirley Temple’s most famous film?

Shirley Temple’s most famous film is often considered to be “Bright Eyes,” in which she performed the song “On the Good Ship Lollipop.”

8. Did Shirley Temple continue to work in entertainment after retiring from acting?

After retiring from acting in her early twenties, Shirley Temple pursued a career in politics and public service, serving as a U.S. Ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia.

9. What humanitarian causes did Shirley Temple support?

Shirley Temple supported various humanitarian causes throughout her life, including organizations such as UNICEF and the Red Cross.

11. Did Shirley Temple have any siblings?

Yes, Shirley Temple had two brothers, George and John, who also appeared in a few films as child actors.

12. What was Shirley Temple’s favorite film role?

Shirley Temple often cited her role in “The Little Princess” as one of her favorite film roles, as it showcased her acting range and emotional depth.

13. Did Shirley Temple have any pets?

Shirley Temple was a lover of animals and had several pets throughout her life, including dogs, cats, and even a pet monkey named Jiggs.

14. What was Shirley Temple’s favorite song?

Shirley Temple’s favorite song was “Animal Crackers in My Soup,” which she performed in the film “Curly Top.”

15. How did Shirley Temple balance her career with her education?

Shirley Temple received a private education while working in Hollywood, with tutors on set to help her keep up with her studies. She later attended Westlake School for Girls in Los Angeles.

16. What was Shirley Temple’s favorite pastime?

Shirley Temple enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and painting in her spare time. She was also an avid reader and had a passion for literature.

17. What was Shirley Temple’s impact on Hollywood?

Shirley Temple’s impact on Hollywood was immeasurable, as she paved the way for future child stars and set a new standard for talent and charisma on screen. Her legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and performers.

In conclusion, Shirley Temple was a true Hollywood legend whose talent, charm, and humanitarian efforts left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and beyond. Her net worth at the time of her death in 2014 was a testament to her successful career and enduring popularity. Shirley Temple will always be remembered as America’s Sweetheart and a beloved icon of the silver screen.



