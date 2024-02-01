Shirley Muldowney Net Worth



Shirley Muldowney is a legendary figure in the world of drag racing, known for breaking barriers and paving the way for women in the sport. Her incredible talent and determination have earned her a net worth of $5 million in 2024. But there is so much more to Shirley Muldowney than just her wealth. Here are 9 interesting facts about this trailblazing racer:

1. Shirley Muldowney was born on June 19, 1940, in Burlington, Vermont. She grew up with a passion for cars and racing, which she inherited from her father. At a young age, she began working on cars and dreaming of becoming a professional racer.

2. In 1958, at the age of 18, Shirley Muldowney married Jack Muldowney, who would later become her crew chief and biggest supporter. Together, they embarked on a journey to pursue Shirley’s racing dreams, despite facing resistance and skepticism from the male-dominated racing world.

3. Shirley Muldowney made history in 1977 when she became the first woman to receive a license from the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) to drive a Top Fuel dragster. She quickly made a name for herself on the drag racing circuit, winning races and breaking records along the way.

4. In 1977, Shirley Muldowney won her first NHRA Top Fuel championship, becoming the first woman to ever win a major motorsports title. She went on to win two more championships in 1980 and 1982, solidifying her place as one of the greatest drag racers of all time.

5. Shirley Muldowney’s career was not without its challenges. In 1984, she was involved in a horrific crash that left her with severe injuries, including a broken pelvis and legs. Despite the odds, she made a remarkable recovery and returned to racing just 18 months later.

6. Throughout her career, Shirley Muldowney faced discrimination and backlash from some members of the racing community who believed that women had no place in the sport. However, she remained undeterred, proving time and time again that gender was no barrier to success on the racetrack.

7. In addition to her three NHRA Top Fuel championships, Shirley Muldowney also won 18 NHRA national events and set numerous records in her career. She was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2004, cementing her legacy as a true pioneer in the world of drag racing.

8. Shirley Muldowney retired from professional racing in 2003 but remained active in the sport as a mentor and advocate for young female racers. She continues to inspire generations of women to pursue their passions and break down barriers in male-dominated fields.

9. In addition to her success on the racetrack, Shirley Muldowney has also been involved in various business ventures and philanthropic efforts. She is a co-owner of Muldowney Racing, a successful drag racing team, and has used her platform to raise awareness for charitable causes close to her heart.

As of 2024, Shirley Muldowney’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million, a testament to her incredible accomplishments and lasting impact on the world of drag racing. Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles throughout her career, she never wavered in her determination to succeed and make a name for herself in a male-dominated sport.

