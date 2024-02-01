Scott Hatteberg Net Worth



Scott Hatteberg is a former professional baseball player who is best known for his time with the Oakland Athletics. Throughout his career, Hatteberg achieved great success on the field, but many fans may be curious about his net worth and other interesting facts about his life.

1. Scott Hatteberg’s Net Worth:

Scott Hatteberg’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million as of 2024. This impressive sum is a result of his successful career in professional baseball, as well as his investments and endorsements.

2. Early Life and Career:

Born on December 14, 1969, in Salem, Oregon, Scott Hatteberg grew up with a love for baseball. He attended Washington State University, where he played college baseball before being drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 1991 MLB Draft.

3. Major League Career:

Hatteberg made his Major League Baseball debut with the Boston Red Sox in 1995 and went on to play for the team until 2001. In 2002, he signed with the Oakland Athletics, where he found great success as a first baseman and designated hitter.

4. Moneyball:

One of the most significant moments in Scott Hatteberg’s career came in 2002 when he was featured in Michael Lewis’ book “Moneyball.” The book highlighted the Oakland Athletics’ innovative approach to building a winning team on a limited budget, with Hatteberg playing a key role in their success.

5. Walk-Off Home Run:

In 2002, Scott Hatteberg made history by hitting a walk-off home run for the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning. This memorable moment solidified his place in baseball history and endeared him to fans of the sport.

6. Retirement and Post-Baseball Career:

Scott Hatteberg retired from professional baseball in 2008 after playing for the Cincinnati Reds. Following his retirement, he has worked as a baseball analyst for various media outlets and has also been involved in charitable endeavors.

7. Personal Life:

Scott Hatteberg is married to his wife, Elizabeth, and together they have two children. The family resides in California, where Hatteberg remains active in the baseball community and enjoys spending time with his loved ones.

8. Height and Weight:

Scott Hatteberg stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 195 pounds during his playing career. His athletic build and versatility on the field made him a valuable player for the teams he played for.

9. Interesting Fact:

Despite starting his career as a catcher, Scott Hatteberg successfully transitioned to first base later in his career. This adaptability and willingness to learn new positions showcases his dedication to the game and his team.

Common Questions About Scott Hatteberg:

1. How old is Scott Hatteberg?

Scott Hatteberg was born on December 14, 1969, making him 54 years old as of 2024.

5. Where did Scott Hatteberg play college baseball?

Scott Hatteberg played college baseball at Washington State University before being drafted by the Boston Red Sox.

11. How many children does Scott Hatteberg have?

Scott Hatteberg has two children with his wife, Elizabeth.

15. What is Scott Hatteberg’s jersey number?

Scott Hatteberg wore the number 10 jersey during his time with the Oakland Athletics.

16. What awards did Scott Hatteberg win during his career?

Scott Hatteberg won a Silver Slugger Award in 2004 for his performance as a designated hitter.

In conclusion, Scott Hatteberg's successful career in professional baseball has earned him a net worth of $15 million as of 2024. From his time with the Oakland Athletics to his memorable moments on the field, Hatteberg's contributions to the sport have left a lasting impact on fans and players alike. As he continues to be involved in the baseball community and pursue new endeavors, Scott Hatteberg's legacy in the sport will be remembered for years to come.




