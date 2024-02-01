Sabrina Breaking Amish Net Worth



Sabrina Burkholder, a former cast member of the reality TV show “Breaking Amish,” has captured the hearts of viewers with her compelling story of leaving her strict Amish community to pursue a new life in the outside world. Since her time on the show, Sabrina has faced many personal struggles and challenges, but she has also found success and happiness in her own way. In this article, we will delve into Sabrina Burkholder’s net worth and explore nine interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Sabrina’s Early Life and Background

Sabrina Burkholder was born on September 10, 1986, in Pennsylvania, USA. She grew up in an Amish community, where she lived a simple and traditional lifestyle. Sabrina decided to leave her community and join the cast of “Breaking Amish” to explore the outside world and pursue her dreams.

2. Sabrina’s Time on “Breaking Amish”

Sabrina Burkholder gained fame and recognition when she appeared on the reality TV show “Breaking Amish” in 2012. The show followed a group of young Amish and Mennonite adults as they left their communities to experience life in New York City. Sabrina’s story of leaving her Amish upbringing behind and navigating the challenges of modern society resonated with many viewers.

3. Sabrina’s Personal Struggles

Despite her newfound fame, Sabrina Burkholder has faced many personal struggles in her life. She has battled addiction issues and has been open about her struggles with substance abuse. Sabrina’s journey to sobriety has been a difficult one, but she has shown resilience and determination in overcoming her challenges.

4. Sabrina’s Success and Achievements

Despite her personal struggles, Sabrina Burkholder has found success in her own way. She has become a motivational speaker and advocate for addiction recovery, sharing her story with others to inspire hope and positivity. Sabrina has also built a successful career as a social media influencer, sharing her life and experiences with her followers.

5. Sabrina’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Sabrina Burkholder’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. This includes her earnings from her time on “Breaking Amish,” as well as her income from her various business ventures and social media presence. Sabrina has worked hard to build her career and secure her financial future, despite the challenges she has faced along the way.

6. Sabrina’s Family and Relationships

Sabrina Burkholder is married to her husband, Harry Kreiser III, and together they have two children. Sabrina’s family is an important source of love and support for her, and she often shares moments with them on her social media accounts. Harry has been a rock for Sabrina throughout her struggles, and their relationship is a testament to their love and commitment to each other.

7. Sabrina’s Height, Weight, and Physical Appearance

Sabrina Burkholder stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has a slim and athletic build, with long brown hair and piercing blue eyes. Sabrina takes pride in her appearance and often shares fashion and beauty tips with her followers on social media.

8. Sabrina’s Social Media Presence

Sabrina Burkholder is active on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, where she shares updates about her life and career with her followers. She has a large following of fans who admire her authenticity and honesty. Sabrina uses her platform to spread messages of positivity and empowerment, inspiring others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams.

9. Sabrina’s Future Plans

Looking ahead to the future, Sabrina Burkholder is focused on continuing her advocacy work for addiction recovery and mental health awareness. She is passionate about helping others who are struggling with similar issues and hopes to make a positive impact on the world. Sabrina also has plans to expand her career as a motivational speaker and influencer, using her platform to inspire and uplift others.

In conclusion, Sabrina Burkholder’s journey from an Amish community to reality TV fame and advocacy work for addiction recovery is a testament to her resilience and determination. Despite facing personal struggles, Sabrina has found success and happiness in her own way, using her platform to inspire others and make a positive impact on the world. With her net worth continuing to grow and her career expanding, Sabrina Burkholder is a shining example of strength and perseverance in the face of adversity.



