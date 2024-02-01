Roxanne Shante Net Worth



Roxanne Shante is a legendary figure in the world of hip-hop music. Born on November 9, 1969, in Queens, New York, Shante rose to fame in the 1980s as one of the pioneering female rappers in a male-dominated industry. Her sharp lyrics, quick wit, and fearless attitude made her a force to be reckoned with in the world of hip-hop.

As of the year 2024, Roxanne Shante’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. While this figure may not be as high as some of her male counterparts in the industry, Shante’s impact on hip-hop culture cannot be understated. She paved the way for future generations of female rappers and helped to break down barriers in a genre that was often hostile to women.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Roxanne Shante and her impressive career:

1. Roxanne Shante burst onto the hip-hop scene at the young age of 14 with her hit single “Roxanne’s Revenge.” The song was a response to the UTFO track “Roxanne, Roxanne,” and it became an instant classic in the world of hip-hop.

2. Shante released her debut album, “Bad Sister,” in 1989. The album featured collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop at the time, including DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

3. In addition to her music career, Roxanne Shante is also known for her work as a radio host and actress. She has appeared in several films and television shows, including “Juice,” “The Beat,” and “The Roof.”

4. Roxanne Shante’s influence on hip-hop culture extends beyond her music. She is also known for her activism and advocacy work, particularly in the areas of women’s empowerment and social justice.

5. In 2018, a biographical film about Roxanne Shante’s life, titled “Roxanne Roxanne,” was released on Netflix. The film received critical acclaim and helped to introduce Shante’s music to a new generation of fans.

6. Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks throughout her career, Roxanne Shante has remained resilient and determined. Her perseverance and dedication to her craft have earned her the respect and admiration of her peers in the music industry.

7. In 2019, Roxanne Shante was honored with the “I Am Hip-Hop Award” at the BET Hip Hop Awards. The award recognized her contributions to the genre and her status as a trailblazer for female rappers.

8. Roxanne Shante is a proud mother of three children and is known for her dedication to her family. She has spoken openly about the importance of balancing her music career with her responsibilities as a parent.

9. Roxanne Shante continues to perform and record music to this day, proving that she is a true pioneer in the world of hip-hop. Her legacy as one of the greatest female rappers of all time is secure, and her influence on the genre will be felt for generations to come.

Now, let’s take a look at some common questions about Roxanne Shante:

1. How old is Roxanne Shante?

Roxanne Shante was born on November 9, 1969, which makes her 54 years old as of the year 2024.

2. What is Roxanne Shante’s height and weight?

Roxanne Shante stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

3. Is Roxanne Shante married?

Roxanne Shante is currently single and has never been married.

4. Does Roxanne Shante have children?

Yes, Roxanne Shante has three children.

5. Who is Roxanne Shante dating?

Roxanne Shante keeps her personal life private, so it is not known if she is currently dating anyone.

6. What is Roxanne Shante’s biggest hit?

One of Roxanne Shante’s biggest hits is “Roxanne’s Revenge,” which catapulted her to fame in the 1980s.

7. What is Roxanne Shante’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Roxanne Shante’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

8. What awards has Roxanne Shante won?

Roxanne Shante has won numerous awards throughout her career, including the “I Am Hip-Hop Award” at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2019.

9. What is Roxanne Shante’s most recent music project?

Roxanne Shante continues to release music and perform live, with her most recent projects including collaborations with up-and-coming artists in the hip-hop scene.

10. What inspired Roxanne Shante to become a rapper?

Roxanne Shante was inspired to become a rapper by the music and culture of the hip-hop scene in Queens, New York, where she grew up.

11. How did Roxanne Shante come up with her stage name?

Roxanne Shante took her stage name from the UTFO song “Roxanne, Roxanne,” which she famously responded to with her hit single “Roxanne’s Revenge.”

12. What challenges has Roxanne Shante faced in her career?

Roxanne Shante has faced numerous challenges in her career, including sexism, racism, and industry politics. Despite these obstacles, she has remained determined and focused on her music.

13. What is Roxanne Shante’s proudest accomplishment?

Roxanne Shante has said that her proudest accomplishment is being able to inspire and empower other women in the hip-hop industry.

14. How has Roxanne Shante’s music evolved over the years?

Roxanne Shante’s music has evolved to reflect her personal growth and experiences, while still staying true to her roots in the hip-hop scene.

15. What does Roxanne Shante hope to achieve in the future?

Roxanne Shante hopes to continue making music and inspiring others with her story and her music for years to come.

16. What advice does Roxanne Shante have for aspiring female rappers?

Roxanne Shante advises aspiring female rappers to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, no matter what obstacles they may face.

17. How can fans support Roxanne Shante and her music?

Fans can support Roxanne Shante by streaming her music, attending her live shows, and following her on social media to stay updated on her latest projects and collaborations.

In summary, Roxanne Shante is a true pioneer in the world of hip-hop music. Her fearless attitude, sharp lyrics, and unwavering dedication to her craft have made her a legend in the industry. Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her career, Shante has remained resilient and determined, inspiring generations of female rappers to follow in her footsteps. With a net worth of $4 million as of the year 2024, Roxanne Shante’s impact on hip-hop culture is undeniable, and her legacy will continue to shine bright for years to come.



