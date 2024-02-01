Ronnie Devoe Net Worth



Ronnie Devoe is a multi-talented artist who has made a name for himself in the music industry. Born on November 17, 1967, in Roxbury, Massachusetts, Devoe is best known as a member of the iconic R&B group New Edition and the co-founder of the group Bell Biv DeVoe. With his smooth vocals and impressive dance moves, Devoe has captured the hearts of fans around the world.

Aside from his successful music career, Devoe has also dabbled in other ventures that have helped him amass a significant net worth. As of the year 2024, Ronnie Devoe’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million. While this figure may seem impressive, there are some interesting facts about Ronnie Devoe and his wealth that may surprise you.

1. Real Estate Investments: Ronnie Devoe has made smart investments in real estate over the years, which have contributed to his net worth. He owns multiple properties in the United States, including a luxurious mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.

2. Entrepreneurial Ventures: In addition to his music career, Devoe has also ventured into entrepreneurship. He is the co-owner of a successful restaurant in Atlanta called “Ronnie’s Soul Food Kitchen,” which has become a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

3. Fashion Line: Devoe has also dabbled in the fashion industry, launching his own clothing line called “RBD Apparel.” The line features trendy and stylish urban wear for men and women, further adding to his wealth.

4. Acting Career: Devoe has also tried his hand at acting, appearing in several films and television shows over the years. His acting gigs have not only showcased his talent but have also added to his net worth.

5. Philanthropy: Despite his busy schedule, Devoe is actively involved in various charitable endeavors. He has supported numerous organizations and community initiatives, using his wealth and influence to give back to those in need.

6. Music Royalties: As a member of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, Devoe continues to earn royalties from his music catalog. His timeless hits have been a staple on radio stations and streaming platforms, ensuring a steady stream of income.

7. Endorsement Deals: Devoe has also secured lucrative endorsement deals with major brands over the years. His popularity and influence in the music industry have made him a sought-after partner for various marketing campaigns.

8. Touring and Concerts: Devoe’s music career has taken him around the world, performing at sold-out concerts and music festivals. His energetic performances and loyal fan base have helped him command top dollar for his live shows.

9. Financial Planning: Despite his success, Devoe is known for his savvy financial planning and investment strategies. He has surrounded himself with a team of trusted advisors who help him make smart financial decisions to grow and protect his wealth.

As Ronnie Devoe continues to thrive in his career and explore new opportunities, his net worth is expected to grow even further in the coming years. With his diverse portfolio of investments and ventures, Devoe is well-positioned to continue building his empire and leaving a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

Common Questions About Ronnie Devoe:

1. How old is Ronnie Devoe?

Ronnie Devoe was born on November 17, 1967, making him 56 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Ronnie Devoe?

Ronnie Devoe stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall.

3. What is Ronnie Devoe’s weight?

Ronnie Devoe’s weight is approximately 170 pounds.

4. Who is Ronnie Devoe’s spouse?

Ronnie Devoe is married to Shamari Fears, a singer and actress known for her work in the group Blaque.

5. Does Ronnie Devoe have children?

Yes, Ronnie Devoe and his wife Shamari Fears have two children together.

6. What is Ronnie Devoe’s music background?

Ronnie Devoe rose to fame as a member of the R&B group New Edition before co-founding the group Bell Biv DeVoe.

7. What is Ronnie Devoe’s net worth?

Ronnie Devoe’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million as of the year 2024.

8. What other ventures has Ronnie Devoe pursued?

In addition to music, Ronnie Devoe has ventured into real estate, entrepreneurship, fashion, acting, and philanthropy.

9. What is Ronnie Devoe’s clothing line called?

Ronnie Devoe’s clothing line is called “RBD Apparel,” featuring trendy urban wear for men and women.

10. Where is Ronnie Devoe’s restaurant located?

Ronnie Devoe’s restaurant, “Ronnie’s Soul Food Kitchen,” is located in Atlanta, Georgia.

11. What charitable causes does Ronnie Devoe support?

Ronnie Devoe is actively involved in various charitable endeavors, supporting organizations and community initiatives.

12. What films and TV shows has Ronnie Devoe appeared in?

Ronnie Devoe has appeared in several films and television shows, showcasing his acting talent.

13. How does Ronnie Devoe earn royalties?

As a member of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, Ronnie Devoe earns royalties from his music catalog.

14. What endorsement deals has Ronnie Devoe secured?

Ronnie Devoe has secured lucrative endorsement deals with major brands over the years.

15. How does Ronnie Devoe earn income from touring?

Ronnie Devoe performs at sold-out concerts and music festivals, commanding top dollar for his live shows.

16. What financial strategies does Ronnie Devoe employ?

Ronnie Devoe is known for his savvy financial planning and investment strategies.

17. What is Ronnie Devoe’s legacy in the entertainment industry?

Ronnie Devoe continues to thrive in his career, building his empire and leaving a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Ronnie Devoe’s impressive net worth and successful career are a testament to his talent, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit. With a diverse portfolio of investments and ventures, Devoe is poised to continue growing his wealth and making a lasting impact in the entertainment industry for years to come.



