Ron White Net Worth



Ron White is a well-known stand-up comedian and actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With his unique brand of humor and witty one-liners, Ron White has become a household name and has amassed an impressive net worth over the years. In this article, we will take a closer look at Ron White’s net worth and explore some interesting facts about the comedian that you may not know.

1. Ron White’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Ron White’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. This impressive sum of money has been earned through his successful career in comedy, as well as his various business ventures and endorsements. Ron White has been performing stand-up comedy for over three decades, and his talent and hard work have certainly paid off in terms of financial success.

2. Early Life and Career

Ron White was born on December 18, 1956, in Fritch, Texas. He began his career in comedy in the 1980s, performing in small clubs and bars around Texas. His big break came in the early 2000s when he was featured as one of the comedians on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy. This tour catapulted Ron White to fame and helped him gain a wider audience for his comedy.

3. Stand-Up Specials and TV Appearances

Ron White has released several stand-up specials over the years, including “Drunk in Public,” “They Call Me Tater Salad,” and “You Can’t Fix Stupid.” These specials have been well-received by audiences and have helped to solidify Ron White’s reputation as a top comedian. In addition to his stand-up work, Ron White has made numerous television appearances, including guest spots on shows like “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

4. Business Ventures

In addition to his comedy career, Ron White has also ventured into business with the launch of his own line of tequila, called Number Juan Tequila. This premium tequila has been well-received by consumers and has become a successful business venture for Ron White. In 2018, he also launched his own cigar line, called Ron White’s “Tater Salad” Cigars, further expanding his brand into the world of luxury goods.

5. Philanthropy

Ron White is also known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable causes throughout his career. He has been involved with organizations such as the Armed Forces Foundation and the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provide support to military veterans and their families. Ron White has also performed at numerous charity events and fundraisers, using his comedy to raise money for important causes.

6. Personal Life

Ron White has been married twice, first to Lori Brice from 1981 to 1993, and then to Barbara Dobbs from 2004 to 2008. He is currently in a relationship with singer-songwriter Margo Rey, whom he has been dating since 2013. Ron White has one son, Marshall, from his first marriage, and he is also a stepfather to Margo Rey’s two children from a previous relationship.

7. Legal Troubles

In 2008, Ron White was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Vero Beach, Florida. He was later released on bail and the charges were eventually dropped. This incident caused a minor scandal at the time, but Ron White was able to move past it and continue his successful career in comedy.

8. Health Issues

In 2013, Ron White was diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia, which forced him to cancel several tour dates in order to recover. Despite this health setback, Ron White was able to return to performing after a brief hiatus and has continued to entertain audiences with his trademark humor and wit.

9. Legacy and Influence

Ron White’s influence on the world of comedy cannot be overstated. His unique style of storytelling and observational humor has inspired countless comedians and entertainers to follow in his footsteps. Ron White’s success in the entertainment industry is a testament to his talent and dedication, and he will no doubt be remembered as one of the greats in the world of comedy.

In conclusion, Ron White’s net worth of $40 million is a reflection of his hard work and talent as a comedian and entertainer. With his successful career in comedy, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts, Ron White has established himself as a respected and beloved figure in the entertainment industry. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of comedians and entertainers for years to come.

**17 Common Questions About Ron White**

1. How old is Ron White?

– Ron White was born on December 18, 1956, making him 67 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Ron White?

– Ron White stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches.

3. What is Ron White’s weight?

– Ron White’s weight is estimated to be around 200 pounds.

4. Who is Ron White’s spouse?

– Ron White is currently in a relationship with singer-songwriter Margo Rey.

5. How many children does Ron White have?

– Ron White has one son, Marshall, from his first marriage.

6. What is the name of Ron White’s tequila line?

– Ron White’s tequila line is called Number Juan Tequila.

7. When was Ron White diagnosed with pneumonia?

– Ron White was diagnosed with pneumonia in 2013.

8. How many stand-up specials has Ron White released?

– Ron White has released several stand-up specials, including “Drunk in Public,” “They Call Me Tater Salad,” and “You Can’t Fix Stupid.”

9. What charity organizations does Ron White support?

– Ron White supports organizations such as the Armed Forces Foundation and the Folds of Honor Foundation.

10. What caused Ron White’s legal troubles in 2008?

– Ron White was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Vero Beach, Florida in 2008.

11. What is the name of Ron White’s cigar line?

– Ron White’s cigar line is called Ron White’s “Tater Salad” Cigars.

12. How many times has Ron White been married?

– Ron White has been married twice.

13. Who did Ron White marry in 2004?

– Ron White married Barbara Dobbs in 2004.

14. How long did Ron White’s first marriage last?

– Ron White’s first marriage to Lori Brice lasted from 1981 to 1993.

15. What tour helped Ron White gain wider recognition?

– Ron White gained wider recognition through the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.

16. What is the name of Ron White’s girlfriend?

– Ron White’s girlfriend is singer-songwriter Margo Rey.

17. What is Ron White’s net worth?

– Ron White’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million in 2024.

