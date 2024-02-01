Robert Wagner Net Worth



Robert Wagner is a legendary actor who has had a long and successful career in Hollywood. With a career that has spanned over six decades, he has appeared in numerous films and television shows, earning him a substantial net worth. In this article, we will explore Robert Wagner’s net worth and some interesting facts about the actor.

1. Early Life and Career

Robert Wagner was born on February 10, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan. He began his acting career in the early 1950s, appearing in films such as “The Happy Years” and “With a Song in My Heart.” He quickly rose to fame and became a popular leading man in Hollywood.

2. Successful Film Career

Robert Wagner’s film career took off in the 1950s and 1960s, with roles in movies such as “A Kiss Before Dying,” “The Longest Day,” and “The Pink Panther.” He continued to work steadily in film throughout the decades, appearing in hits like “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” and “Wild Things.”

3. Television Success

In addition to his film work, Robert Wagner has had a successful career on television. He is perhaps best known for his role as Jonathan Hart in the hit series “Hart to Hart,” which ran from 1979 to 1984. Wagner also had a recurring role on the popular show “NCIS” in the 2010s.

4. Personal Life

Robert Wagner has been married four times and has two children. He was first married to actress Natalie Wood in 1957, and the couple had one daughter together. After their divorce in 1962, Wagner married actress Marion Marshall, with whom he had another daughter. He later married actress Jill St. John in 1990.

5. Net Worth

As of 2024, Robert Wagner’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. His wealth comes from his long and successful career in film and television, as well as his investments and endorsements.

6. Real Estate Investments

Robert Wagner has made several real estate investments over the years, including a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills. The actor has also owned properties in Malibu and Palm Springs, further adding to his net worth.

7. Philanthropy

In addition to his successful acting career, Robert Wagner is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has supported various charities and causes, including those focused on children’s health and education.

8. Legal Troubles

In 1981, Robert Wagner was involved in a highly publicized legal case when his wife, Natalie Wood, drowned while the couple was yachting off the coast of Catalina Island. Although her death was ruled an accidental drowning, questions surrounding the circumstances of her death have persisted over the years.

9. Legacy

Robert Wagner’s legacy as an actor is undeniable, with a career that has spanned over six decades and continues to this day. He has left an indelible mark on Hollywood, with his charm, talent, and charisma winning over audiences around the world.

