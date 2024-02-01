Robert Reffkin Net Worth



Robert Reffkin is a prominent figure in the real estate industry, known for his innovative approach to the business and his impressive net worth. Born on January 23, 1979, in Berkeley, California, Reffkin has achieved remarkable success at a relatively young age. As of the year 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $1.3 billion, making him one of the wealthiest individuals in the real estate world.

1. Early Life and Education:

Robert Reffkin was raised by a single mother in Berkeley, California. His mother, Ruth, was a Korean immigrant who worked tirelessly to provide for Robert and his younger brother. Despite facing financial challenges, Ruth instilled in her sons the value of education and hard work. Robert excelled academically and went on to attend Columbia University, where he earned a degree in economics.

2. Career in Real Estate:

After graduating from Columbia, Reffkin worked at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, where he gained valuable experience in business strategy and operations. In 2008, he joined Goldman Sachs as an associate in the firm’s real estate investment banking division. It was during his time at Goldman Sachs that Reffkin developed a passion for real estate and saw an opportunity to revolutionize the industry.

3. Founding Compass:

In 2012, Robert Reffkin co-founded Compass, a real estate technology company that aims to simplify the process of buying and selling homes. Compass quickly gained traction in the market, attracting top real estate agents and investors. With Reffkin at the helm as CEO, Compass has grown into a billion-dollar company, disrupting the traditional real estate model with its innovative technology and customer-centric approach.

4. Philanthropy:

In addition to his work in real estate, Robert Reffkin is actively involved in philanthropy. He is a founding member of the Robin Hood Foundation’s Real Estate Council, which raises funds to fight poverty in New York City. Reffkin also serves on the board of directors for several nonprofit organizations, including Teach For America and the Children’s Aid Society.

5. Personal Life:

Outside of his professional endeavors, Robert Reffkin is a devoted husband and father. He is married to Benis Reffkin, a pediatrician, and they have two children together. Despite his busy schedule, Reffkin makes it a priority to spend quality time with his family and instill in his children the same values of hard work and perseverance that his mother instilled in him.

6. Entrepreneurial Spirit:

Robert Reffkin’s success can be attributed to his entrepreneurial spirit and relentless drive to innovate. He is known for thinking outside the box and challenging the status quo in the real estate industry. Reffkin’s bold vision for Compass has positioned the company as a leader in the market, and his passion for creating positive change continues to inspire those around him.

7. Recognition and Awards:

Throughout his career, Robert Reffkin has received numerous accolades for his achievements in business and philanthropy. In 2016, he was named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list, which recognizes young entrepreneurs who are making a significant impact in their industries. Reffkin’s leadership at Compass has also been recognized by industry publications such as Inman News and Real Trends.

8. Future Plans:

As of 2024, Robert Reffkin shows no signs of slowing down. He remains committed to growing Compass and expanding its reach in the real estate market. Reffkin’s vision for the company includes leveraging technology to provide a seamless and transparent home-buying experience for consumers. With his strategic leadership and innovative approach, Reffkin is poised to continue driving Compass to new heights in the years to come.

9. Net Worth and Impact:

Robert Reffkin’s net worth of $1.3 billion in 2024 is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. Beyond his financial success, Reffkin’s impact on the real estate industry is far-reaching. His innovative ideas and commitment to excellence have set a new standard for the industry, inspiring others to think creatively and push boundaries. As a trailblazer in the world of real estate, Robert Reffkin’s influence will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of the industry for years to come.

Common Questions About Robert Reffkin:

1. How old is Robert Reffkin?

Robert Reffkin was born on January 23, 1979, making him 45 years old as of 2024.

2. What is Robert Reffkin’s net worth?

As of 2024, Robert Reffkin’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.3 billion.

3. Where was Robert Reffkin born?

Robert Reffkin was born in Berkeley, California.

4. What is Robert Reffkin’s educational background?

Robert Reffkin attended Columbia University, where he earned a degree in economics.

5. What is Robert Reffkin known for?

Robert Reffkin is known for co-founding Compass, a real estate technology company that has disrupted the traditional real estate model.

6. Who is Robert Reffkin married to?

Robert Reffkin is married to Benis Reffkin, a pediatrician.

7. How many children does Robert Reffkin have?

Robert Reffkin has two children with his wife, Benis.

8. What philanthropic activities is Robert Reffkin involved in?

Robert Reffkin is actively involved in philanthropy, serving on the boards of several nonprofit organizations and raising funds to fight poverty in New York City.

9. What industry awards has Robert Reffkin received?

Robert Reffkin has been recognized by Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list and industry publications such as Inman News and Real Trends for his achievements in business and philanthropy.

10. What is Robert Reffkin’s leadership style?

Robert Reffkin is known for his entrepreneurial spirit, bold vision, and commitment to innovation in the real estate industry.

11. How has Robert Reffkin’s upbringing influenced his career?

Robert Reffkin’s upbringing by a single mother who instilled in him the values of education and hard work has shaped his determination and drive for success.

12. What are Robert Reffkin’s future plans for Compass?

Robert Reffkin plans to continue growing Compass and leveraging technology to provide a seamless home-buying experience for consumers.

13. What sets Robert Reffkin apart in the real estate industry?

Robert Reffkin’s innovative ideas and customer-centric approach have positioned Compass as a leader in the real estate market.

14. How does Robert Reffkin balance his professional and personal life?

Robert Reffkin prioritizes spending quality time with his family while maintaining a busy schedule as CEO of Compass.

15. What values does Robert Reffkin instill in his children?

Robert Reffkin instills in his children the same values of hard work and perseverance that his mother instilled in him.

16. How does Robert Reffkin give back to the community?

Robert Reffkin is actively involved in philanthropy, raising funds to fight poverty in New York City and serving on the boards of nonprofit organizations.

17. What impact has Robert Reffkin had on the real estate industry?

Robert Reffkin’s innovative ideas and commitment to excellence have set a new standard for the real estate industry, inspiring others to think creatively and push boundaries.

In conclusion, Robert Reffkin’s remarkable success in the real estate industry is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit, innovative vision, and commitment to excellence. With a net worth of $1.3 billion as of 2024, Reffkin has solidified his position as one of the wealthiest individuals in the industry. His philanthropic efforts and dedication to creating positive change have further endeared him to colleagues and admirers alike. As he continues to lead Compass into the future, Robert Reffkin’s impact on the real estate industry will undoubtedly be felt for years to come.



