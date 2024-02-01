Robert Horry Net Worth



Robert Horry, also known as “Big Shot Rob”, is a retired professional basketball player who has made a name for himself as one of the greatest clutch performers in NBA history. With an impressive career spanning over 16 seasons, Horry has won a total of seven NBA championships, which is a record he shares with only two other players in the history of the league. But beyond his success on the court, Horry has also made a significant impact off the court, both as a sports commentator and as a philanthropist. In this article, we will delve into Robert Horry’s net worth and explore some interesting facts about the basketball legend.

1. Robert Horry’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Robert Horry’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. This impressive sum is a result of his successful career in the NBA, as well as his various business ventures and endorsements. Horry’s net worth has steadily grown over the years, thanks to his smart investments and financial acumen.

2. Early Life and Career

Robert Horry was born on August 25, 1970, in Andalusia, Alabama. He attended the University of Alabama, where he played college basketball for the Crimson Tide. Horry was drafted by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft and went on to have a successful career playing for several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and Phoenix Suns.

3. Clutch Performer

Robert Horry earned the nickname “Big Shot Rob” for his ability to perform under pressure and hit game-winning shots in crucial moments. Throughout his career, Horry developed a reputation for coming through in clutch situations and delivering when it mattered most. His clutch performances in the playoffs have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest clutch players in NBA history.

4. Seven NBA Championships

Robert Horry is a seven-time NBA champion, having won titles with three different teams during his career. Horry won two championships with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, three with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000, 2001, and 2002, and two with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 and 2007. His seven championships tie him with other NBA legends such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

5. Philanthropy

Beyond his success on the basketball court, Robert Horry is also known for his philanthropic efforts. Horry has worked with various charities and organizations to give back to his community and support causes that are important to him. He has used his platform and resources to make a positive impact on the lives of others and continues to be actively involved in charitable work.

6. Sports Commentator

After retiring from professional basketball, Robert Horry transitioned into a career as a sports commentator and analyst. Horry has worked for various networks, providing insight and analysis on NBA games and events. His unique perspective as a former player and champion has made him a valuable asset to sports broadcasting teams.

7. Business Ventures

In addition to his work as a sports commentator, Robert Horry has also ventured into business opportunities outside of basketball. Horry has invested in various ventures, including real estate and restaurants, leveraging his financial success and business acumen to build wealth and diversify his income streams.

8. Personal Life

Robert Horry is married to his wife, Keva, and the couple has two children together. Horry is known for being a devoted husband and father, and he values family above all else. He has been open about the importance of his family in his life and credits them for supporting him throughout his career.

9. Legacy

As one of the most successful players in NBA history, Robert Horry’s legacy extends far beyond his seven championships. Horry’s impact on the game of basketball, both on and off the court, has left a lasting impression on fans and fellow players alike. His clutch performances, philanthropic efforts, and business ventures have solidified his place as a basketball icon.

Common Questions about Robert Horry:

1. How old is Robert Horry?

Robert Horry was born on August 25, 1970, making him 54 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Robert Horry?

Robert Horry stands at 6 feet 10 inches tall.

3. What is Robert Horry’s weight?

Robert Horry’s weight is approximately 240 pounds.

4. Who is Robert Horry married to?

Robert Horry is married to his wife, Keva.

5. How many children does Robert Horry have?

Robert Horry has two children with his wife, Keva.

6. What teams did Robert Horry play for in the NBA?

Robert Horry played for several teams during his NBA career, including the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and Phoenix Suns.

7. How many NBA championships did Robert Horry win?

Robert Horry won a total of seven NBA championships during his career.

8. What is Robert Horry’s nickname?

Robert Horry is commonly known as “Big Shot Rob” due to his clutch performances in crucial moments.

9. What is Robert Horry’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Robert Horry’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

10. What is Robert Horry doing now?

Robert Horry currently works as a sports commentator and analyst, providing insight and analysis on NBA games and events.

11. Does Robert Horry still play basketball?

Robert Horry retired from professional basketball in 2008 and has since transitioned into a career as a sports commentator.

12. What philanthropic efforts is Robert Horry involved in?

Robert Horry has worked with various charities and organizations to give back to his community and support causes that are important to him.

13. What business ventures has Robert Horry invested in?

Robert Horry has invested in various ventures, including real estate and restaurants, leveraging his financial success and business acumen to build wealth.

14. What is Robert Horry’s most memorable clutch shot?

One of Robert Horry’s most memorable clutch shots came in Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals, where he hit a game-winning three-pointer to give the Lakers a victory over the Sacramento Kings.

15. How has Robert Horry’s legacy impacted the game of basketball?

Robert Horry’s legacy as one of the greatest clutch players in NBA history has left a lasting impression on fans and fellow players, solidifying his place as a basketball icon.

16. What is Robert Horry’s advice for aspiring basketball players?

Robert Horry’s advice for aspiring basketball players is to work hard, stay focused, and never give up on their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face.

17. What is Robert Horry’s proudest achievement in his career?

Robert Horry considers his seven NBA championships as his proudest achievement in his career, as they represent the culmination of his hard work and dedication to the game of basketball.

In conclusion, Robert Horry’s net worth of $20 million reflects his successful career in the NBA, as well as his various business ventures and philanthropic efforts. As a seven-time NBA champion and one of the greatest clutch performers in league history, Horry’s legacy as a basketball icon is undeniable. Through his philanthropy, business ventures, and sports commentary work, Horry continues to make a positive impact both on and off the court, inspiring fans and aspiring athletes alike.



